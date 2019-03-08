 Bundesliga Live: Hertha Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 16.03.2019

Sports

Bundesliga Live: Hertha Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund travel to face Hertha Berlin without Mario Götze and Paco Alcacer but with the chance to go top once again. But it's not going to plan for the Yellow and Blacks. Follow it live.

Fußball Bundesliga Hertha BSC- Borussia Dortmund (Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Rose)

+++ Refresh page for updates, all times in CET ++++

Hertha Berlin 2 - 1 Borussia Dortmund
(Kalou 4', 35' pen - Delaney 14')

46' - We're back underway.

HALF TIME: Bayern fans will be rubbing their hands. Mistakes from Roman Bürki and Julian Weigl have helped Hertha to their lead but the hosts have matched their visitors throughout. Dortmund have had their moments but not enough of them.

44' - Dortmund pressing on for an equalizer before the interval but two attacks break down after poor final balls.

42' - CHANCE This is better from Sancho who cuts in from the left and tries to curl one in to the far corner. Jarstein does well to push it clear.

41' - It's all pretty flat from Dortmund at the minute. Reus hasn't been in the game at all, neither has Pulisic and Sancho has been erratic. Big team talk coming up for Lucien Favre you feel.

37' - Sancho drives in to the box from the left but Stark keeps pace with the Englishman and timed his tackle perfectly.

35' - Kalou has two, as he did in the reverse fixture. Hertha won the penalty when Weigl lifted his arm to cover his face as he went to block Duda's cross. A pretty clear handball and Dortmund have it all to do again.

35' - PENALTY TO HERTHA BERLIN

33' - CHANCE Akanji gets a free header from Sancho's corner but times his jump poorly and sends it wide. Got to hit the target there.

31' - Bruun Larsen has another pop from range but it's miles over the bar.

29' - Nice move from Hertha, as Stark plays in Lazaro down the right. But he's a little indecisive and the pull back is poor. Hertha are bothering Dortmund down that side.

26' - This one is quite open, and quite even. It feels like there'll be more goals.

22' - CHANCE Reus slips Bruun Larsen in the channel between the left back and center back. He's through but doesn't quite have the pace to get away and has to hit from a wider angle than he would've liked. The connection isn't great and Jarstein saves with his legs.

21' - Sancho is struggling a bit today and gives the ball away needlessly, not for the first time. Hertha's break is stopped when Zagadou trips Kalou on the halfway line and goes in to the book. 

19' - Reus nearly robs the dawdling Rekik on the edgeg of his own box but the Hertha man gets away with that one. Dortmund starting to impose themselves a bit now.

17' - That goal seems to have been awarded to Delaney. I think that's generous but so be it.

14' - That was very, very fortunate. Credit to Thomas Delaney, who won the ball in midfield and drove through the center of the pitch. But his shot was weak and looked to be going wide, but it struck Rekik's leg and looped agonizingly over Jarstein.

14' GOAL! Hertha Berlin 1 - 1 Borussia Dortmund (Rekik og)

13' - Bruun Larsen lashes one from just outside the box. It's moving in the air but Jarstein tips it behind with a strong hand. Dortmund waste the corner.

10' - Dortmund get a corner and go short to Sancho but his delivery is dreadful.

9' - The home side have settled much better here, and Selke almost gets in behind, but Akanji snuffs out the danger.

7' - Dortmund have their first real spell of possession but it's all a little ponderous and eventually Weigl gives it away.

4' - This is pretty poor from Roman Bürki. Mittelstädt's drive from 25 yards is decent and the BVB keeper goes down to his right to make the save but pushes it back in to the box rather than round the post. Kalou is first to react and taps home.

4' GOAL - Hertha Berlin 1 - 0 Borussia Dortmund (Kalou)

3' - Lazaro and Kalou combine smartly down the right before the former lays it off to Grujic. His shot is on target but lacks power and Bürki gatehrs comfortably.

1' - Here we go. Saloman Kalou rolls the ball back and we're underway.

18:25 - There's bound to be a fair few eyes on Niklas Stark, with the Hertha center back handed a Germany call up this week as Joachim Löw prepares for a future without Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng.

18:21 - With Bayern not playinng until tomorrow, and having exited the Champions League in midweek, thihs is a big chance for Dortmund to turn the pressure back on the champions. They've struggled to be clinical of late, something they need to change quickly if they're to break Bayern's dominance.

18:15 - Hello, and welcome to Saturday's late game. Dortmund have let their title lead slip away over the past few weeks but have a chance to regain it, for one day at least, this evening. 

These sides drew 2-2 in Dortmund amid ugly scenes off the pitch.While Hertha are very much a midtable outfit they are tough to beat at the Olympiastadion and in Ondrej Duda and Davie Selke in particular, have a cutting edge. 

Dortmund are without injured duo Mario Götze and Paco Alcacer so it looks as if Jacob Bruun Larsen, or perhaps Marco Reus, will lead the line. Here are the teams.

  • Fußball Bundesliga FC Schalke 04 - RB Leipzig (Reuters/L. Kuegeler)

    Bundesliga Matchday 26 roundup

    Schalke 0-1 RB Leipzig

    A change of coach offered Schalke no relief as they slipped to a sixth consecutive defeat that leaves them in real relegation danger. Timo Werner (right) did the damage in the first half, slamming home a loose ball in the 14th minute to register his first goal of 2019. The Royal Blues have now drawn a blank in 10 of their 26 Bundesliga games.

  • Fußball Bundesliga VfL Wolfsburg - Fortuna Düsseldorf (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Steffen)

    Bundesliga Matchday 26 roundup

    Wolfsburg 5-2 Fortuna Düsseldorf

    A hat-trick from Wout Weghorst (right) helped Wolfsburg bounce back strongly from their hammering by Bayern Munich last week. The Wolves fell behind early to Kaan Ayhan’s free kick before Admir Mehmedi lifted an equalizer over Michael Rensing. Weghorst's treble came in 34 second-half minutes while Robin Knoche also got on the scoresheet. Benito Raman's 65th minute stike was only a consolation.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 26. Spieltag Augsburg vs. Hannover 96 (imago/kolbert-press)

    Bundesliga Matchday 26 roundup

    Augsburg 3-1 Hannover

    Substitute Sergio Cordova (pictured) sparked an Augsburg comeback that takes them another step closer to safety. Hendrik Weydandt headed struggling Hannover in to an early lead but Cordova's 65th minute strike leveled things up. Jonathan Schmid put the home side in the lead 14 minutes later before Andre Hahn wrapped it up late on. Hannover have won just once since mid November.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 26. Spieltag VfB Stuttgart vs. Hoffenheim (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Grimm)

    Bundesliga Matchday 26 roundup

    Stuttgart 1-1 Hoffenheim

    Andrej Kramaric's seventh goal in nine games wasn't enough for Hoffenheim to take all three points as on-loan Steven Zuber equalized against his parent club. Kramaric's strike did make him the joint-highest scorer in Hoffenheim's Bundesliga history (46 goals) but this was Hoffenheim's 11th draw of the season, a statistic that looks as if it may cost them a European place.

  • Vincenzo Grifo and Christian Günter (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kusch)

    Bundesliga Matchday 26 roundup

    Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-1 Freiburg

    Vincenzo Grifo (left) chose not to celebrate when he scored against his former team on Friday. The Freiburg winger had put the visitors in front by firing in a cross from Pascal Stenzel. Alassane Plea leveled the score shortly thereafter, tapping in a pass from Thorgan Hazard. Gladbach are now winless in their last four league games at home and are slowly losing their grip on their top-four spot.

  • Marco Reus (Reuters/W. Rattay)

    Bundesliga Matchday 26 roundup

    Difficult task for Borussia Dortmund

    A week after ceding the top spot to Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund travel to the German capital to face a pesky Hertha Berlin side. BVB have not won a league game in Berlin's Olympic stadium in their last five trips. But Hertha have won just one of their last five Bundesliga home games and have progressively declined after starting the season strong.


