 Bundesliga live: Hannover 0-0 Dortmund | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 31.08.2018

Matchday 2

Bundesliga live: Hannover 0-0 Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are without Cristian Pulisic as they look to make it two wins from two against Hannover. Follow all the action from the Matchday 2 curtain-raiser in DW's live blog.

Fußball 1. Bundesliga | Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig (3:1) (Reuters/W. Rattay )

+++++Referesh the page for the latest updates+++++

Live score:

Hannover 0-0 Dortmund

20:30 - KICK-OFF! 

We're underway in Hanover. Can Borussia Dortmund make it two wins out of two or do the Reds have a trick up their sleeve like last season?

20:28 - Ready to rumble!

Green Day's "Know Your Enemy" rings out around the HDI-Arena, but hopefully both sides can avoid being a Basket Case come the end of the game. 

20:20 - The lowdown on tonight's hosts 

20:10 - It's not goodbye, it's aufweidersehen... 

20:00 - Matchday rewind

Matchday 10 of last season saw Hannover and Dortmund produce one of the more jaw-dropping performances of the campaign. The 96ers led three times as goals from Jonathas, Ihlas Bebou and Felix Klaus cancelled out efforts rom Dan Axel Zagadou and Andriy Yarmolenko. Bebou bagged a brace to put the icing on the cake and the home fans wouldn't say no to a repeat tonight! 

19:50 - Wolf is new clothing

Summer signing Marius Wolf makes his first Bundesliga start for Dortmund tonight. The winger was a revelation with Frankfurt last season, playing a key role in the Eagles' German Cup win, whilst chipping in with five goals and nine assists in the Bundesliga.

19:40 - A beautiful evening for it... 

19:33 - Team news: Hannover

Two changes for Hannover as Matthias Ostrzolek and Pirmin Schwegler are replaced by Miiko Albornoz and Iver Fossum. Hendrik Wedandt will have to wait for his first start in the top tier.

19:25 - Team news: Dortmund

With Pulisic out injured, Marius Wolf is preferred to Jadon Sancho on the right wing. Up front Maximilian Philipp will be looking to state a better claim for the starting striker role now the Alcacer is waiting in the wings. 

19:20 - Sahin bids BVB farewell

One player who definitely won't be featuring in Hanover is Nuri Sahin after the Dortmund fan favorite completed a move to Werder Bremen on deadline day.

In 10 years with the club, the 29-year-old made 274 appearances, scored 26 goals and lifted four trophies. 

19:10 - The German Jamie Vardy?

Hendrik Weydandt - who was playing in the fourth division last season and the seventh tier as recently as four years ago - enjoyed a dream debut even if it didn't have the fairytale ending.

The striker stepped off the bench to put Hannover ahead in the 1-1 draw with Bremen and is pushing to start alongside Niclas Füllkrug tonight. What a story!

19:00 - Probable line-ups

We'll find out the confirmed team in about 30 minutes time. For now here's our best guess...

Hannover: Esser – Sorg, Anton (c), Wimmer, Ostrzolek – Bebou, Schwegler, Walace, Maina  – Weydandt, Füllkrug

Dortmund: Bürki – Piszczek, Akanji, Diallo, Schmelzer – Dahoud, Witsel, Delaney – Sancho, Philipp, Reus (c)

18:50 - Patience required with Alcacer

Two players set to miss out tonight are Christian Pulisic and new signing Paco Alcacer, who have not been named in BVB's Matchday squad due to lingering fitness concerns.

The Spanish striker, who has joined on a one-year loan from Barcelona on Tuesday, is looking to breathe new life into his career after struggling to break-through in Barca's star-studded side.

18:40 - Mixed fortunes on Matchday 1

Borussia Dortmund are looking to build on their eye-catching 4-1 win over RB Leipzig last time out, while Hannover will be hoping to go one better than their 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen on the opening day. 

18:30 - Matchday 2 kicks off with a humdinger

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's live coverage of the Matchday 2 curtain-raiser between Hannover 96 and Borussia Dortmund. 

This fixture ended in a 4-2 win for Hannover last season with Ihlas Bebou bagging a brace in one of the biggest shocks of the campaign. We wouldn't say no to a similar outcome tonight... 

