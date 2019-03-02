Bundesliga Live: Gladbach host Bayern Munich

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

Gladbach 0-1 Bayern Munich

(Martinez 2')

2' GOAL! 1-0 Bayern (Martinez) The corner comes in, and Martinez gets there ahead of Elvedi, who seems to slip/be pushed a bit and the Spaniard's diving header ends in the back of the net. A brief VAR check later, and it's confirmed. Bayern are ahead. It's as if someone told them what was on the line. Blimey.

1' CHANCE! What a start that might have been. Just 27 seconds in. Müller steals in after Gladbach suffer a brain fart. The winger plays a beautiful ball into Lewandowski, but Sommer makes a great save. Bayern right out of the blocks.

1' Bayern get us underway in light rain!

18:27 The teams are out. There's a man on the pitch, I think the stadium announcer, in a polka dot suit. It must be Karneval weekend?

18:14 Want a flashback? There are many possibilities, but worth noting this fixture is a historical one.

18:10 For Bayern, their life recently has been about a resurgence of Javi Martinez. The Spaniard has looked his formidable best of late, breaking up the play, adding stability to the back four and restoring calm to a team that has been in need of it this season. Vintage Martinez, if you like. The 30-year-old looks as good as he did in 2013. Whether that can be the difference against Gladbach? I fancy Gnabry to play greater role, but it'll soon be time to find out.

17:54 Things aren't great for Gladbach right now though. While this has been a super season - they have 43 points and are in 4th - but they haven't won in the last three Bundesliga games. They played well for 30 minutes against Hertha, and then lost it 3-0. They drew with Frankfurt thanks to a late equalizer, but then lost 3-0 at home to Wolfsburg. Their chance conversion rate in those last three games is a very worrying three percent.

17:43 TEAMS! The hosts bring Michael Lang, Jonas Hofmann and Alassane Plea back into the team (leaving perhaps their strongest XI now). Bayern perhaps with weak points at left back (Rafinha) and perhaps Müller on the right. There's certainly enough quality there (when isn't there?) but can they convert it into a potentially title-changing performance?

Gladbach XI: Sommer - Wendt, Elvedi, Ginter, Lang - Kramer, Neuhaus - Hazard, Stindl, Hofmann - Plea

Bayern XI: Neuer - Rafinha, Süle, Boateng, Kimmich - Martinez, Thiago - Gnabry, James, Müller - Lewandowski

17:30 After Borussia Dortmund's defeat to Augsburg last night, the door has once again opened for Bayern Munich. A win today will see Niko Kovac's side draw level on points with Dortmund, but likely still a few goals back. In their way though, stand Gladbach - a team that has regularly and recently tasted victory against the record-champions. The game earlier in the season in Munich ended 3-0 to Gladbach. An omen, and perhaps a prayer for Dortmund?