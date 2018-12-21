 Bundesliga live: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern Munich | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 22.12.2018

Bundesliga live: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern Munich

Last year's German Cup finalists go head-to-head as both teams look to end 2018 on a high. Franck Ribery gets the start in place of the injured Serge Gnabry, and Javi Martinez starts his first game in nearly a month.

Fussball Champions League Spieltag 5 Gruppe E l Fc Bayern vs Benfica - Niko Kovac (Reuters/A. Gebert)

+++ Refresh the page for live updates. All times Central European Time (CET) +++

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Bayern Munich

— Bayern Munich haven't lost any of their last 14 meetings with Eintracht Frankfurt. However, the Eagles have performed better at home against the Bavarians recently, snatching at least a point in two of their last three matchups. 

— While speaking with Sky Sports in Germany, Niko Kovac said he watched Frankfurt's German Cup victory over Bayern three times: once in the stadium and two times thereafter.

— Javi Martinez is making his first start for Bayern Munich since the club's 3-3 draw with Fortuna Düsseldorf on November 24. He has fallen somewhat out of favor with Niko Kovac, with the Bayern coach electing to start the likes of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka over the Spaniard.

— Here are the lineups for this evening's game...

— In a press conference on Friday, Niko Kovac, who coached Frankfurt from 

— This is the second rematch of last season's German Cup final. Frankfurt, then led by current Bayern Munich Niko Kovac, shocked last season's Bundesliga champions in a 3-1 victory, denying the Bavarians a domestic double. It was the first trophy the Eagles had won in 30 years.

In their first rematch in the DFL Supercup in August, Bayern trounced the Eagles 5-0. Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick in less than an hour of play. Kingsley Coman and Thiago Alcantara tacked on two more before the final whistle.

— Despite their struggles this season, Bayern Munich could enter the winter break six points behind Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga title race. The defending league champions enter Saturday evening's game on a four-game winning streak, their latest victory coming against RB Leipzig on Wednesday. But Bayern are a tad shorthanded at the moment; Serge Gnabry picked up an injury in the side's win over Leipzig, adding to an injury list that includes Arjen Robben, James Rodriguez and Corentin Tolisso.

