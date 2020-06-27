 Bundesliga live: Champions League up for grabs on last day | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 27.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Bundesliga live: Champions League up for grabs on last day

The final day of the 2019-20 Bundesliga season is finally here. Bremen and Düsseldorf are fighting to stay in the division, while Gladbach and Leverkusen are aiming for that coveted fourth spot. Live updates here!

default

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest +++

- Good afternoon! The final day is here and while the title has already been decided, as has become the case in Germany over the last few years, there is still plenty of drama ahead in the Bundesliga. Werder Bremen need a win and most likely a loss from Fortuna in order to sneak into the relegation playoff spot. If Fortuna win, Bremen's result doesn't matter and they're headed to the second division.

In fourth, Gladbach are two points clear of Leverkusen. A win for them and it doesn't matter but if they don't get three points the door opens for Leverkusen to seal that last Champions League spot.

We'll be bringing you updates from all of this afternoon's games as they happen. Join us online and on social media (@dw_sports) for what promises to be a dramatic final day in the Bundesliga.

Matchday 34 fixtures:

Werder Bremen vs. Cologne

Union Berlin vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf

Leverkusen vs. Mainz

Gladbach vs. Hertha Berlin

Borussia Dortmund vs. Hoffenheim

Wolfsburg vs. Bayern

Freiburg vs. Schalke

Augsburg vs. Leipzig

Frankfurt vs. Paderborn

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  