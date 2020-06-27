Bundesliga live: Champions League up for grabs on last day

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest +++

2' GOAL! Bayer Leverkusen lay down their marker after just 69 seonds. Amiri drives in from the right and slips it to Volland, the former Germany international lets it run across him, taking out two defenders in the process, and slams it home on the bounce with his left foot. Over to you, Gladbach.

1' We're underway! All nine games are kicking off at the same time, and they've all started. We'll be focusing our attention on the race for the final Champions League spot between Gladbach and Leverkusen, and the battle to avoid the drop, with Werder Bremen and Fortuna Düsseldorf each fighting to avoid that.

- Good afternoon! The final day is here and while the title has already been decided, as has become the case in Germany over the last few years, there is still plenty of drama ahead in the Bundesliga. Werder Bremen need a win and most likely a loss from Fortuna in order to sneak into the relegation playoff spot. If Fortuna win, Bremen's result doesn't matter and they're headed to the second division.

In fourth, Gladbach are two points clear of Leverkusen. A win for them and it doesn't matter but if they don't get three points the door opens for Leverkusen to seal that last Champions League spot.

We'll be bringing you updates from all of this afternoon's games as they happen. Join us online and on social media (@dw_sports) for what promises to be a dramatic final day in the Bundesliga.

Matchday 34 fixtures:

Werder Bremen vs. Cologne

Union Berlin vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf

Leverkusen vs. Mainz

Gladbach vs. Hertha Berlin

Borussia Dortmund vs. Hoffenheim

Wolfsburg vs. Bayern

Freiburg vs. Schalke

Augsburg vs. Leipzig

Frankfurt vs. Paderborn