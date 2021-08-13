Bundesliga live buildup: Gladbach vs. Bayern Munich

+++ All times in CEST, refresh page for updates +++

Quotes from the coaches

Julian Nagelsmann: "When you look back at recent years, we should be beaming with confidence. It was a bit of a rugged pre-season, but that wasn’t just the case for us, but also other clubs. It’d be good if everything clicked into gear at 20:30 tomorrow. It won’t be possible for both teams to deliver fireworks for 90 minutes on Friday."

Adi Hütter: "The stadium will be half full, which we're looking forward to. The atmosphere will be important and will hopefully help boost the team. We're hoping to ignite a spark, together with the fans."

New faces

As well as the new men in the dugout, both sides have new options among the playing staff. Dayot Upamecano is probably the most significant addition at Bayern, after treading the same path as Nagelsmann from RB Leipzig. The French center back cost about €42.5 million and may well soon be joined by another Leipzig man in Marcel Sabitzer, but that deal is not yet over the line.

Gladbach have also been fairly quiet in the market so far, with highly rated left back Luca Netz, 18, arriving from Hertha Berlin for €4 million and Hannes Wolf joining permanently after a loan spell last season. But, crucially, Gladbach have managed to hang on to all their key men despite the lack of European football. In Yann Sommer, Matthias Ginter, Denis Zakaria, Florian Nehaus, Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram, Hütter has a strong spine to work with.

The big kickoff

Here we go again then. Just 33 days after the final of Euro 2020, the Bundesliga is back. It will look a little different of course, but we will see the return of fans, to varying degrees. All the ins and outs of the coronavirus regulations in the league are here.

On the pitch, this is a huge game to start with. Bayern come in as champions, of course, and Julian Nagelsmann becomes the fifth permanent coach to take the helm since the departure of Pep Guardiola in 2016. As well as dealing with the political power games that saw the end of Hansi Flick, Nagelsmann will have to quickly learn to cope with a much harsher spotlight than at Hoffenheim or RB Leipzig.

The champions always start the season on a Friday night in Germany but this time round, they start with a big one. Gladbach had a strange season last year. A strong first half of the season (Hinrunde) was undone when Marco Rose agreed to join Borussia Dortmund for this season. Despite making the knockout stages of the Champions League, the Foals never truly recovered from that and finished outside the European places, which could yet prove an advantage. Former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Adi Hütter takes charge of them for the first time in the league and the squad he has demands he improve on last season.