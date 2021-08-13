Bundesliga live buildup: Gladbach vs. Bayern Munich

+++ All times in CEST, refresh page for updates +++
Quotes from the coaches
Julian Nagelsmann: "When you look back at recent years, we should be beaming with confidence. It was a bit of a rugged pre-season, but that wasn’t just the case for us, but also other clubs. It’d be good if everything clicked into gear at 20:30 tomorrow. It won’t be possible for both teams to deliver fireworks for 90 minutes on Friday."
Adi Hütter: "The stadium will be half full, which we're looking forward to. The atmosphere will be important and will hopefully help boost the team. We're hoping to ignite a spark, together with the fans."
New faces
As well as the new men in the dugout, both sides have new options among the playing staff. Dayot Upamecano is probably the most significant addition at Bayern, after treading the same path as Nagelsmann from RB Leipzig. The French center back cost about €42.5 million and may well soon be joined by another Leipzig man in Marcel Sabitzer, but that deal is not yet over the line.
Gladbach have also been fairly quiet in the market so far, with highly rated left back Luca Netz, 18, arriving from Hertha Berlin for €4 million and Hannes Wolf joining permanently after a loan spell last season. But, crucially, Gladbach have managed to hang on to all their key men despite the lack of European football. In Yann Sommer, Matthias Ginter, Denis Zakaria, Florian Nehaus, Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram, Hütter has a strong spine to work with.
The big kickoff
Here we go again then. Just 33 days after the final of Euro 2020, the Bundesliga is back. It will look a little different of course, but we will see the return of fans, to varying degrees. All the ins and outs of the coronavirus regulations in the league are here.
On the pitch, this is a huge game to start with. Bayern come in as champions, of course, and Julian Nagelsmann becomes the fifth permanent coach to take the helm since the departure of Pep Guardiola in 2016. As well as dealing with the political power games that saw the end of Hansi Flick, Nagelsmann will have to quickly learn to cope with a much harsher spotlight than at Hoffenheim or RB Leipzig.
The champions always start the season on a Friday night in Germany but this time round, they start with a big one. Gladbach had a strange season last year. A strong first half of the season (Hinrunde) was undone when Marco Rose agreed to join Borussia Dortmund for this season. Despite making the knockout stages of the Champions League, the Foals never truly recovered from that and finished outside the European places, which could yet prove an advantage. Former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Adi Hütter takes charge of them for the first time in the league and the squad he has demands he improve on last season.
David Alaba to Real Madrid
After 13 years and 28 titles with Bayern Munich, the Austrian bid farewell to Bavaria in order to join the Spanish giants. The 29-year-old will now link up with Carlo Ancelotti, who used to coach him at Bayern. Alaba will wear the number 4 shirt vacated by Real legend Sergio Ramos.
Dayot Upamecano to Bayern Munich
The defensive gap left by the exit of Alaba will partly be filled by this man, who cost €42,5 million from RB Leipzig. Upamecano, 22, could be one part of a three quarter French backline in Bavaria, joining his compatriots Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard.
Jadon Sancho to Manchester United
After numerous attempts in numerous transfer windows, Manchester United finally succeeded in getting Sancho back to his homeland. The youngster spent four productive years in Dortmund after leaving United's rivals Manchester City. He cost somewhere in the region of €85 million.
Donyell Malen to Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund found their replacement for Sancho in the Netherlands. "Donyell is a player with great offensive potential, who radiates scoring power, brings his creativity and has great pace," said BVB sporting director Michael Zorc, praising the €30 million euro purchase, who is expected to play on the left side next to Erling Haaland.
Kevin-Prince Boateng to Hertha BSC
The Berlin-born midfielder's return to Hertha closes a circle: Kevin-Prince Boateng became a Bundesliga professional with Hertha in 2005, but left the German capital in 2007. Now, at 34, the midfielder is returning to his roots - after stints in London, Dortmund, Portsmouth, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Las Palmas, Frankfurt, Sassuolo, Barcelona, Florence, Istanbul and Monza.
André Silva to RB Leipzig
Will Eintracht Frankfurt's hardcore fans understand this move? Last season, the Portuguese striker was Frankfurt's most prolific Bundesliga scorer of all time with 28 goals in the campaign. Now though he will no longer be scoring for Eintracht, but for RB Leipzig, where he has signed for five years, with the fee set at €23 million.
Rafael Santos Borré to Eintracht Frankfurt
Can the Colombian newcomer from River Plate compensate for the departure of Silva? The 25-year-old is certainly capable of scoring. He notched 56 times in 149 competitive games for River Plate. "He's a very interesting player with international caliber," says Eintracht sporting director Markus Krösche: "He'll help us with his goalscoring instinct and accuracy."
Lukas Nmecha zum VfL Wolfsburg
Under-21 European champion Lukas Nmecha spent the first half of the 2019/2020 season at Wolfsburg on loan, but hardly played. Under the new coach Mark van Bommel, that should get better. "I talked to the coach and he wanted me here. Maybe that wasn't the case last time," says the 22-year-old striker, who joins from Manchester City for around €8 million.
Leon Bailey to Aston Villa
Leon Bailey found the new challenge he was looking for in the Premier League, where he will have some responsibility to replace the creativity of Jack Grealish, who left Villa for City. "Leverkusen is a top club. Here I was able to reach a higher level. Now it's time to open a new chapter," said Bailey, who scored 31 goals in 156 competitive games for the Werkself.
Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons