Bundesliga live: Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke 04

Live score: Borussia Dortmund 1-2 FC Schalke 04 (Götze 14' - Caliguiri pen 18', Sané 28')

38' Götze feeds Reus in the penalty area and the Dortmund captain is able to win a corner. Sancho takes but Nübel claims easily in the Schalke goal. Although Dortmund's goal came from a chip from a central position, I can't help but think they'd have more joy stretching Schalke down the left or right. The Royal Blues have managed to congest the center of the pitch quite well.

36' Now Suat Serdar sees yellow for a crunching tackle on Guerreiro right in front of the Dortmund bench who are collectively up in arms. It's heating up!

35' Sancho gets his revenge though, twisting and turning and dribbling past Caliguiri in the Schalke box and cutting the ball back. Eventually, Delaney shoots over for Dortmund.

34' Caliguiri goes into the referee's notebook after hacking down Sancho on the Dortmund left. That was a bit unnecessary, especially since the English international was heading in the wrong direction.

32' Akanji clears in the six-yard-box for Dortmund who, after enjoying as much as 79% possession at times in this first half, have allowed Schalke back into the game somewhat. Still Dortmund enjoying most of the ball though, probing from left to right and back again.

29' At the other end, Delaney nods Diallo's cross wide of the Schalke goal. We have a game on our hands here.

28' GOAL! Dortmund 1-2 Schalke (Sané)

And it's a good job he was ok because he's given Schalke the lead! The defender climbs above three Dortmund players in the box to head home the corner in front of the Südtribüne! Shock on the Yellow Wall - and carnage in the away end!

27' Sané is back on and Schalke have a corner on the right hand side ...

23' Sané and Akanji are both down in the Schalke box after challenging for the free-kick. Schalke's Sané seems to be in particular pain and is receiving treatment on his left knee. Whether he got a bad knock or landed badly is hard to say.

22' After that spell of drama, Dortmund have settled into their passing game and win a free-kick on the left wing when Caliguiri fouls Guerreiro.

18' GOAL! Dortmund 1-1 Schalke (Caliguiri - pen)

After the referee decides Julian Weigl handled the ball in the area, Daniel Caliguiri slides the spot-kick past Bürki and Schalke are level!

17' PENALTY TO SCHALKE!

After checking VAR, the referee points to the spot after a handball in the box. Out of nothing, Schalke have a chance to equalize ...

15' As the Dortmund players celebrated in front of the away end, Sancho appears to have been struck by a lighter thrown by a Schalke fan. Emotions run high on derby day but throwing things at opposition players really is not on.

14' GOAL! Dortmund 1-0 Schalke (Götze)

Jadon Sancho chips a perfectly-timed ball into the path of Mario Götze who heads past Nübel to give Dortmund the lead. What a set-up from the teenager, a delicious little chip.

11' The first shot of the game as Delaney takes aim for Dortmund, but the Dane's shot was always rising.

8' Sancho is crowded out on the right hand side and loses the ball but a foul from Weigl on Embolo stops the Schalke counter-attack.

6' Both sides losing possession easily in midfield, first as Serdar disposesses Sancho and then Akanji stops Embolo.

3' Dortmund creating all the play in the opening stages as a cloud of blue smoke from the away end drifts across the pitch. Whistles as Schalke have their first spell of possession.

1' KICK-OFF!

Dortmund get us underway kicking from left to right in their yellow shirts and black shorts. Schalke in blue shirts and white shorts.

Schalke team news:

Huub Stevens only makes one change to the Schalke team which lost 5-2 to Hoffenheim, with Bastian Ozcipka returning in place of Jonas Carls.

Nübel - Caliguiri, Stambouli, Sané, Nastasic, Ozcipka - Mascarell, McKennie, Serdar - Embolo, Burgstaller

Dortmund team news:

Lucien Favre sticks with the same Dortmund XI which won 4-0 in Freiburg last weekend:

Bürki - Wolf, Weigl, Akanji, Diallo - Witsel, Delaney - Sancho, Reus, Guerreiro - Götze

The Dortmund goal machine

Captain Marco Reus and substitute Paco Alcacer have scored 16 and 17 goals respectively for Borussia Dortmund this season - more than Schalke's entire team (32).

A good omen for Schalke?

None of the Royal Blues' last five visits to the Westfalenstadion have ended in victory: 0-0, 0-3, 2-3, 0-0 and of course that unforgettable 4-4 draw. The last Schalke coach to win in Dortmund? Huub Stevens in October 2012.

The last time Schalke were in Dortmund ...

... it quickly looked like it could be a rout as BVB flew into a 4-0 lead. But a completely rejuvenated Schalke came out for the second half and scored four themselves to salvage a famous 4-4 draw which they celebrated like a victory.

Guten Tag! It's derby day in the Ruhr Valley!

Struggling Schalke make the short trip down the road to Dortmund hoping to salvage a little bit of pride from a disastrous season. For BVB, it's not just a derby. The Black and Yellows are in a title race and can put the pressure on Bayern Munich with a win over their local rivals.