 Bundesliga live: Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 17.12.2019

Sports

Bundesliga live: Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig

It's third versus first with the two teams just four points apart in the table as Borussia Dortmund host RB Leipzig on Matchday 16. Follow all of the live action here, kickoff at 19:30 UTC!

DFB Pokal | Borussia Dortmund vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach (imago images/Kirchner-Media/C. Neundorf)

Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig

— Elsewhere tonight, there's plenty of other action before the final set of fixtures this weekend. The early game is a relegation battle between Werder Bremen and Mainz. Later, in-form Augsburg host troubled Fortuna and Union Berlin are at home against Hoffenheim. We'll keep you updated on how those progress and finish.

— Good evening! It's a busy finish to the first half of the Bundesliga season. Dortmund against Leipzig, Favre vs. Nagelsmann, Hummels vs. Werner - tonight promises to be a real treat at the right time of year.

RB Leipzig arrive in the Ruhr District having won their last seven matches and will be hoping to make it eight in Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday evening. BVB seem to have recovered from last month's doldrums that saw them lose 4-0 in Munich and manage just a draw against cellar dwellers Paderborn and are now also on an upward trend, having won their last three.

"Dortmund will throw everything at it and so will we. It's going to be a really interesting game," said RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann in the prematch press conference. "What matters most is how you perform on the day. Games like this are often decided by individual moments."

"It is a top match. We're playing at home and we want to win," Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc said. This feels like a big one.
 

 
 

