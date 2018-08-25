Bundesliga live: Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig

+++ Refresh page for updates, all times CET +++

Borussia Dortmund 1 - 1 RB Leipzig

(Dahoud 21' - Augustin 1')

34' - Konate sticks out a leg and just prevents Reus from getting in behind Leipzig. Real end to end stuff this.

29' - Augustin should score his second here. Forsberg finds a lovely reverse ball and the French forward is one-on-one with Bürki. He opens his body early to put it to the keeper's left, which allows Bürki to make an excellent save.

27' - Poulsen is causing Dortmund some real problems. Diallo and Akanji don't deal with a simple high ball well and then the former makes a right mess of his clearance but Bürki manages to clear up.

25' - That was Dahoud's first Dortmund goal and his first strike since April 2017.

23' - Saracchi goes in the book for his third foul. The Leipzig left back is in a bit of danger here, he looks rash in the tackle and Pulisic is not a man to mark when you're on an early yellow.

21' - This is a lovely goal. Again it comes down the left and Schmelzer whips in a real tempter of a ball. Dahoud is charging in and it's slightly behind him but he adjusts to power a brilliant, acrobatic header psat Gulasci.

21' - GOAL! 1-1 Borussia Dortmund (Dahoud)

20' - A couple of half chances for Dortmund. First Delaney gets a shot away after some nice work down the left, then Reus has an effort on the half-turn blocked.

19' - We have little break in play as Augustin limps off for some treatment. It's not quite clear what happened to him.

17' - Poulsen, who has been impressive so far, combines nicely with Forsberg but it just runs away from the Swede. Dortmund really struggling with Leipzig's press. The away side have already played five more games than their opponents this season.

15' - This has been a breathless opening, with both sides happy to commit men forward. First Piszczek almost breaks through for Dortmund, then Leipzig just over-play on the edge of the Dortmund box.

11' - Poulsen slips one down the line to Sabitzer after Dortmund tossed away possession. Schmelzer gets back but concedes a corner. Kampl attempts a one-two from it but the flag goes up when he fires the ball back across Sunday league stuff there.

7' - Slightly better from Dortmund now. Reus carries it forward and is eventually dispossessed. Then Dahoud finds Pulilsic and the American's cross is cleared for a corner, which comes to nothing. Just before that, Upamecano got booked for a rash tackle on Delaney in the middle of the park. Incidentally, the goal was timed at 31 seconds.

4' - Well, what a shocking start from Dortmund, whose defensive deficiencies have already come back to haunt them. Leipzig have buzzed around them since the goal and the men in yellow look nervous. They manage to win a corner but then commimt a foul from it.

2' - What a start from the visitors! Diallo pumped a routine clearance up in to the air and Leipzig recovered it. Poulsen then turned one round the corner and Augustin slid home. I think that was scored in less than 30 seconds.

1' - GOAL! 1-0 RB Leipzig (Augustin)

1' - And we're off! Dortmund get us underway at a noisy Signal Iduna Park.

17:55 - The teams are out. No huge surprises from Dortmund but Favre does leave Mario Götze on the bench. Abdou Diallo makes his BVB Bundesliga debut while Axel Witsel, Marius Wolf and Thomas Delaney also make their Bundesliga bows in yellow and black. It looks as if either Max Philipp or Marco Reus will be the nominal striker.

But there is a shock for Leipzig, with Timo Werner on the bench. The Germany striker had a tough World Cup but is normally an automatic pick. Jean-Kevin Augustin will presumably fill the striking berth tonight.

17:45 - Hello! And welcome to DW's live coverage of the final game of the Bundesliga's opening weekend. The fixture list has thrown up a real cracker first up, with little love lost between these two sides. There's more on that in our preview.

Despite the contrast in financial philosophy and history these two sides have thrown up some memorable moments in their four meetings to date. The Red Bulls broke Borussia Dortmund's 41-match unbeaten home record last October with a thrilling 3-2 win and picked up their first ever Bundesliga home victory against the same opponents thanks to Naby Keita's late goal in September 2016.

BVB'S only win came in the return fixture that same season and the pair shared a 1-1 draw in the other game. But with home advantage, and with Leipzig having been busy in the Europa Legue, new Dortmund boss Lucien Favre may well fancy his chances. The visitors also have a new man in the hotseat, sort of. Ralf Rangnick again takes over coaching duties while Leipzig await the arrival of Julian Nagelsmann at the end of the season. It should be a cracker.