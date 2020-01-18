Bundesliga live: Borussia Dortmund vs. Cologne

+++++Click here for the latest updates (all times CET)+++++

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc on Haaland:

"He's incredibly ambitious. The way he approaches the game is exemplary. His winning mentality was one of the reasons we wanted to sign him, but there were also other qualities. His finishing, his physicality and, especially for a player with his build, a great amount of pace."

Form side enters the fortress

No changes for Gisdol

The 'steady Eddie' approach has been taken by Markus Gisdol, who has opted not to change a winning formula as his Cologne side look to upset the odds at the Signal Iduna Park.

Haaland on the bench

So Lucien Favre has decided to name an unchanged starting line-up in back-to-back Bundesliga matches for the first time since November meaning that Haaland's heroics will have to come from the bench again. The question is whether Dortmund will need them on home soil tonight? You've got to feel there are players who will out to prove a point after the first-half showing in Augsburg.

CONFIRMED LINE-UPS: DORTMUND

Bürki – Piszczek, Akanji, Hummels – Hakimi, Witsel, Brandt, Guerreiro – Hazard, Reus, Sancho

CONFIRMED LINE-UPS: COLOGNE

Horn – Ehizibue, Bornauw, Czichos, Katterbach – Skhiri, Hector – Thielmann, Uth, Jakobs – Cordoba

Fun fact:

A 3-1 win over Wolfsburg last time out marked the first time in over 19 years (November - December 2000) that Cologne won four Bundesliga matches in a row. The last time they boasted a longer winning run in the top flight was in 1985 (7 wins on the bounce).

From the coaches mouth: Lucien Favre

“We’ve got to play with a greater sense of concentration and be better in anticipating certain actions both defensively and in our forward movements. When we’ve got the ball we can’t afford to not occupy ourselves with what we’re going to do when we do lose it. Cologne have done very well to stabilize themselves. They’re very solid and are afraid to play younger players, the blend is functioning very well.”

From the coaches mouth: Markus Gisdol

“Dortmund have plenty of excellent players. Sancho, Hazard, Reus - whoever plays, they have quality. With Haaland, they have a player who perhaps offers them something different. But we need to focus on ourselves. I'm not a fan of going into such a game after a few wins and saying "we've got nothing to lose". We want to go there and put in a top performance. We need to do that. It's another step and another level.”

Fun fact:

Across all competitions, Cologne have not won in Dortmund since a 2-1 victory in April 1991 – they’ve been winless in 19 away games since. Since the founding of the Bundesliga, Cologne only have a similar ongoing winless run against Hamburger SV.

Possible line-ups: Dortmund

Bürki – Hakimi, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro – Witsel, Brandt – Hazard, Reus, Sancho – Haaland

Pre-match spotlight: Erling Haaland

Lucien Favre was putting it mildly when he claimed that Erling Haaland "made a great impression" in the 5-3 win over Augsburg as he needed just 21 minutes to record the fastest hat trick by a Bundesliga debutant. The first teenager since Klaus Fischer in 1969 to score a Bundesliga hat-trick, Favre has talked up the talents of his new prodigy, but remained coy on whether the 19-year-old would start against Cologne, citing an extended winter break in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Possible line-ups: Cologne

Horn – Ehizibue, Bornauw, Czichos, Katterbach – Skhiri, Hector – Kainz, Uth, Jakobs – Cordoba

Pre-match spotlight: Jhon Cordoba

26 matches… 26 matches Cologne fans had to wait for their beloved striker to score his first Bundesliga goal for the club. Now he can’t stop scoring! On Matchday 18, Cordoba scored his first Bundesliga brace on his 84th appearance against Wolfsburg. The Colombian has scored six goals in his last seven BL games – as many as in his previous 59 appearances combined.

DW's match preview

Less than 100 kilometers (60 miles) separate these two storied clubs and after a stunning run from newly promoted Cologne, only 13 points separate them on the Bundelisga table.

The visitors have won four on the bounce under Markus Gisdol and will arrive at the Westfalenstadion with confidence. "It's no coincidence and it's not down to luck that we've won the last few games," the Cologne coach said in his pre-match press conference.

His opposite number, Lucien Favre, was grateful for an incredible debut hat-trick from new signing Erling Haaland last weekend which rescued BVB from a sticky situation against Augsburg. They currently sit fourth, seven points behind leaders RB Leipzig.

"Erling Haaland made a great impression, he always trains at full throttle, he always wants to win," said Favre of his new charge. "If he misses a chance to score, he gets angry. It's great to train players like this - it's good for everyone.”