Sports

Bundesliga Live: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen

After Bayern Munich drew level on points on Saturday, Borussia Dortmund aim to regain a cushion at the top of the Bundesliga. Their former coach Peter Bosz and his attacking Bayer Leverkusen side stand in their way.

Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen - Borussia Dortmund (picture-alliance/dpa/Revierfoto)

+++ Refresh page for updates, all times CET +++

17:55 - Still no Marco Reus today. That his absence has coincided with BVB’s recent blip is no coincedence, as these stats show.

17:48 - The first meeting between these two sides this season was something of a minor classic. Leverkusen, in the Heiko Herrlich era, raced in to a two goal lead at the break before Jacob Brunn Larsen, Marco Reus and a late brace from substitute Paco Alcacer gave Dortmund the points.  Let’s hope for more of the same.

17:40 - The teams were announced a little while ago. It looks like Abdou Diallo will start at left back for Dortmund with Manuel Akanji returning to the center of defense and Julian Weigl alongside Axel Witsel in midfield. Mario Götze will play just behind Paco Alcacer.

Peter Bosz opts for a typically attacking XI, featuring Kevin Volland, Kai Havertz, Julian Brandt and Leon Bailey. Leverkusen are on a decent run but still appear prone to occasional non-performances. Let’s see how they go tonight.

17:30 - Hello, and welcome to the penultimate clash of this Bundesliga weekend. And it's probably the biggest. There's plenty of attention on Peter Bosz' return with and his high line high wire attacking act but there's also the small matter of the Bundesliga title to consider.

Bayern Munich were largely unconvincing on Saturday, relying on a Javi Martinez header from a corner to get them over the line against a Hertha Berlin side that had some decent chances in the first half. But they did win, to move level on points with Dortmund. With the home straight in sight, Lucien Favre will know his side must keep up their intensity and overcome their lack of experience if they're to hold off the men from Bavaria. This looks like a big test.

  • Fußball Bundesliga - Borussia Mönchengladbach v VfL Wolfsburg tor (Reuters/W. Rattay)

    Bundesliga matchday 23 roundup

    Borussia Mönchengladbach 0 - 3 Wolfsburg

    A second half double from Admir Mehmedi and Yannick Gerhardt's 38th-minute strike led Wolfsburg to a second successive 3-0 win and up to fifth, for 24 hours at least. The Wolves have now taken 10 points from their last four games and are just five points off their opponents, who are now without a win in three.

  • Fußball Bundesliga - Bayern München v Hertha BSC Torjubel (Getty Images/AFP/C. Stache)

    Bundesliga matchday 23 roundup

    Bayern Munich 1 - 0 Hertha Berlin

    Javi Martinez' nodded home a James Rodriguez corner just after the hour mark to secure a hard-fought win for the champions. Hertha had the better of the first half chances but couldn't convert. After bringing on Thiago, Bayern improved after the break but a late injury to substitute Kingsley Coman will be troubling for Niko Kovac.

  • Deutschland Fußball Bundesliga | Freiburg - FC Augsburg (Getty Images/A. Scheuber)

    Bundesliga matchday 23 roundup

    Freiburg 5 - 1 Augsburg

    Nils Petersen (center) was among the scorers as Freiburg picked up their biggest Bundeslgia win of Christian Streich's long reign as head coach. Petersen scored the first and third as Vincenzo Grifo, Luca Waldschmidt and Florian Niederlechner also got on the scoresheet. Rani Khedira briefly made it a contest while Reece Oxford saw red for the visitors late on.

  • Karim Onisiwo celebrates his opener (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Silz)

    Bundesliga matchday 23 roundup

    Mainz 3 - 0 Schalke

    It's carnival time in Mainz and their club provided even more reason for celebration with a dominant win over Schalke. Karim Onisiwo (pictured) was the star, scoring a spectacular opener after 19 minutes and adding Mainz's third after substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta had scored the second. Schalke announced after the game that sporting director Christain Heidel would leave at the end of the season.

  • Deutschland Fußball Bundesliga | 1. FC Nürnberg - Fortuna Düsseldorf (picture-alliance )

    Bundesliga matchday 23 roundup

    Fortuna Düsseldorf 2-1 Nuremberg

    Friedhelm Funkel's side took a big step towards securing another season in Germany's top flight with a 2-1 win over Nuremberg. The away team were reduced to ten men after Matheus Pereira was sent off four minutes in, but took a 41st minute lead thanks to Eduard Lowen's fine strike. However, Funkel's players turned things around through an own goal from Ewerthon (top) and a late Kaan Ayhan header.

  • Deutschland SV Werder Bremen - VfB Stuttgart (Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Rose)

    Bundesliga matchday 23 roundup

    Werder Bremen 1-1 Stuttgart

    Werder Bremen recovered from going behind inside a minute to salvage a point against stuttering Stuttgart on Friday. The visitors got off to the perfect start when Steven Zuber slotted the ball home after 59 seconds, stunning the Weserstadion. But Stuttgart couldn't take their lead into the break as Davy Klaassen leveled in first half injury time.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Hannover 96 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Imago/Nordphoto/Ewert)

    Bundesliga matchday 23 roundup

    Hannover 0-3 Eintracht Frankfurt

    Adi Hütter's players complete a perfect week. After beating Shakhtar and qualifying to the next round of the Europa League, Eintracht beat league strugglers Hannover, keeping them unbeaten in 2019. Ante Rebic, Luka Jovic and Filip Kostic were on the scoresheet for the Eagles. Hannover's chances of staying up are looking slimmer by the week.

  • Bayer Leverkusen - Fortuna Düsseldorf (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

    Bundesliga matchday 23 roundup

    Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen

    The game of the weekend promises to be in Dortmund on Sunday, when the leaders take on Leverkusen. The game will see the return of former Dortmund coach Peter Bosz, who endured a short-lived spell at the helm in Dortmund. But times have changed and Bosz's Leverkusen will be looking to chalk up a fifth straight Bundesliga win, while Dortmund need to stop the rot. They haven't won since January.


