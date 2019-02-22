Bundesliga Live: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen

+++ Refresh page for updates, all times CET +++

17:55 - Still no Marco Reus today. That his absence has coincided with BVB’s recent blip is no coincedence, as these stats show.

17:48 - The first meeting between these two sides this season was something of a minor classic. Leverkusen, in the Heiko Herrlich era, raced in to a two goal lead at the break before Jacob Brunn Larsen, Marco Reus and a late brace from substitute Paco Alcacer gave Dortmund the points. Let’s hope for more of the same.

17:40 - The teams were announced a little while ago. It looks like Abdou Diallo will start at left back for Dortmund with Manuel Akanji returning to the center of defense and Julian Weigl alongside Axel Witsel in midfield. Mario Götze will play just behind Paco Alcacer.

Peter Bosz opts for a typically attacking XI, featuring Kevin Volland, Kai Havertz, Julian Brandt and Leon Bailey. Leverkusen are on a decent run but still appear prone to occasional non-performances. Let’s see how they go tonight.

17:30 - Hello, and welcome to the penultimate clash of this Bundesliga weekend. And it's probably the biggest. There's plenty of attention on Peter Bosz' return with and his high line high wire attacking act but there's also the small matter of the Bundesliga title to consider.

Bayern Munich were largely unconvincing on Saturday, relying on a Javi Martinez header from a corner to get them over the line against a Hertha Berlin side that had some decent chances in the first half. But they did win, to move level on points with Dortmund. With the home straight in sight, Lucien Favre will know his side must keep up their intensity and overcome their lack of experience if they're to hold off the men from Bavaria. This looks like a big test.