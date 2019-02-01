Bundesliga live: Borussia Dortmund in Frankfurt

+++ Please refresh (F5) for all the latest updates +++

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

(Jovic 36' - Reus 22')

47' Second half is underway, Dortmund with the ball.

HALFTIME The half ends in a painful way for Achraf Hakimi who, falling having lost the ball, clatters into Rode. His head goes back in a way that doesn't look healthy, and I think he gets a clip to the head by Rode's boot on the way down too. Ouch. Let's hope he can continue. A brilliant second half awaits...

45' Both Trapp and Bürki have to make key stops to make sure low crosses don't find their way into danger. It feels like every player is trying something new, pushed on by a sense of confidence this game is providing.

41' No need for halftime in this one. The game is exactly where you want it to be: tense, tight, and end-to-end. Both sides a little too hasty with their final ball at the moment, but there are surprises around every corner.

36' GOAL! (Jovic) Bürki must be annoyed. He has been fantastic so far, but there's not much he can do about that one. Rebic's header from a corner comes off the bar, Dortmund fail to clear and Jovic swings a leg at the cross put back in by Da Costa and it's all level again. Not undeserved. This game is being played at quite the tempo!

33' CHANCE! Rebic fires wide as Dortmund fail to clear, but a few minutes later: Rebic is one-on-one with Bürki, but again the Swiss makes the save. I know I have written 'CHANCE!' four times in a row but that is how this game is working out.

29' CHANCE! This is the most incredible spell of individual chances, like a great bowler enjoying a strong spell in a crucial test match. A short free-kick routine works well, but when Reus receives the ball from the wide right, near the corner flag, he blazes it well over. Again, if that's on target...

26' CHANCE! The chances are coming thick and fast now, and all for Reus. A ball across the area finds Reus, eventually, and he just has to get it on target and it's in. But Reus blazes it and his effort clips the top of the bar and goes out. That could have been a four minute hat trick...

24' CHANCE! Reus should have two. A mistake by Frankfurt invites Reus in but, like he did against Hannover, the attacker gets his angles wrong and puts it wide. Given the man and the form he's in at the moment, should have done better.

22' GOAL! 1-0 Dortmund (Reus) A great team goal. Witsel sends Guerreiro into space, he plays a gorgeous one-two with Reus and then works, impressively, enough space in the box to square the ball to Reus. With Trapp drawn out, Reus just rolls it in between the defenders. 1-0, and deserved.

20' Piszczek turns into Messi, dancing all the way into the box, but is eventually stopped. Nearly something out of nothing. Sancho can find no way through so far, which makes sense why Piszczek wanted to give it a go.

15' Again Sancho takes on one too many, and again the cross doesn't come when it should. Certainly something the youngster needs to improve on, but there's time yet. Alcacer would like him to sort it sooner rather than later, though.

13' CHANCE! Sancho's low cross reaches Alcacer, but his impressive heel flick is blocked. What a goal that would have been. Dortmund trying to keep the ball, but Frankfurt more than holding their own.

11' Fernandes gets booked for a slightly errant elbow. That seems harsh, considering it's early doors and it was a physical but not nasty challenge. Tough job to stay sensible now for the next 80-odd minutes.

8' This is one lively game. Weigl steps in to intercept a pass, and then sets up Sancho on the break. The teenager takes on one too many though, and Dortmund's attack ends before it really starts. Alcacer looks a little frustrated at that. It's entertaining though!

5' Quite the opening here. Dortmund look a little nervous at the back, and Frankfurt threatening to expose that. Final passes is missing, but the intent is there.

2' SAVE! Having bamboozled the Dortmund defense, Haller sets up Da Costa inside the box but Bürki gets his right foot out to push it wide. A real chance there, and a really good save too.

1' Off we go! Frankfurt get us started and nearly gift Dortmund a goal inside the first 14 seconds but Reus stumbles on the ball. What a start.

- Dortmund have won three of their last four league games against Frankfurt, but haven't won away since 2013. Time for that to change today? Maybe, but maybe not given that Frankfurt's last five home matches have alternated between win and loss - and by that logic they're due a win this weekend.

- TEAMS! Dortmund keep their team largely as it has been, except they start Paco Alcacer with Mario Götze dropping to the bench. Frankfurt's front four looks just as dangerous, and there's even a reunion for Sebastian Rode as he plays against the club loaning him out. I expect goals!

Frankfurt XI: Trapp - N'Dicka, Hinteregger, Hasebe, Da Costa - Fernandes, Rode - Kostic, Jovic, Rebic - Haller

Dortmund XI: Bürki – Piszczek, Weigl, Diallo, Hakimi – Witsel, Delaney – Sancho, Reus, Guerreiro – Alcacer

- Good afternoon! It's time for Matchday 20, and BVB are hoping to keep their six-point lead at the top. They've only lost one game this season - Düsseldorf, remember - but will that still be the case after their trip to Frankfurt today? That front three of Jovic, Haller and Rebic is one of the most dangerous trios in European football. It should be a cracker of a game!