Bundesliga Live: Borussia Dortmund host Mainz

Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Mainz (kick off 1830 CEST)

14:45 Good afternoon! It's not an easy time to be a Dortmund fan, is it? Relatively speaking, it could be so much worse, as a Stuttgart or Schalke fan would tell you but to be in a title race you never expected to be in, knowing that it might be the last chance you have to win for a while is not easy. Today Lucien Favre's men host Mainz, knowing victory would put them back on top of the Bundesliga at least for a day (Bayern are in Düsseldorf tomorrow). Kick off in Dortmund is at 1830 CEST. Teams expected an hour before then, but there'll be news all afternoon to keep you updated with so stay tuned!