 Bundesliga Live: Borussia Dortmund face Fortuna Düsseldorf | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 18.12.2018

Sports

Bundesliga Live: Borussia Dortmund face Fortuna Düsseldorf

After beating Werder Bremen just three days ago, BVB return to action as the end of the first half of the season approaches. Can Lucien Favre's side beat Fortuna Düsseldorf and stay undefeated? Live updates here!

1. Bundesliga | Borussia Dortmund v SC Freiburg (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Fassbender)

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

10' Usami breaks free again down the left for Fortuna, beyond the stranded Piszczek, and into the box. He has options to his right but opts to shoot and slices his effort wide. 

6' Düsseldorf captain Fink again tries to feed the ball through to Lukebakio, without success. The hosts' plan is quite clear here. They will sit deep and look to break rapidly. 

3' Dodi Lukebakio immediately gives Dortmund a scare with his pace, outrunning Piszczek and cutting inside, but his shot is deflected off Akanji into Bürki's arms. A warning for the league leaders. 

1' KICK-OFF!
Borussia Dortmund are a big attraction. After the visit of Schalke, this is only the second time Düsseldorf have sold out this season. And after a huge pyrotechnic display from the travelling fans, we're underway! 

'Huge favorites'

"We're playing the league-leaders who haven't lost a single one of their first 15 games," says Düsseldorf coach Friedhelm Funkel. "Dortmund are huge favorites."

Striker Dodi Lukebakio returns up front for the hosts: 

Borussia Dortmund team news:

With such a packed schedule, Lucien Favre makes four changes. Hakimi, Sancho, Guerreiro and Alcacer all drop to the bench while Schmelzer, Bruun Larsen, Pulisic and Götze return to the starting line-up. 

Guten Abend! Welcome to DW's live coverage of Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund make the short trip down the River Rhine to Düsseldorf for their second of three games inside seven days. The Black and Yellows overcame a stubborn Werder Bremen side on Saturday and will be expecting another three points against relegation-threatened Fortuna tonight. 

