Bundesliga live: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Cologne

+++++Click here for the latest updates+++++

Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Cologne

(Guerreiro 1', Reus 29')

Reoccuring nightmare?

Dortmund fans won't want to be reminded of the fact that their last home game saw them let a two-goal lead slip in a 3-3 draw against Leipzig. The good news is that the odds of that happening again are slim given that the last time Cologne overturned a two-goal deficit was in Feburary on 2011 in a 3-2 win over Bayern no less.

HALF TIME VERDICT

Dortmund have learned their lessons from the game against Augsburg and deservedly lead after a dominant first 45 minutes in which they've created chances, but most importantly, converted them too. Cologne have barely had a sniff at goal and you get the impression BVB are going to push on in the second half. Haaland will be chomping at the bit on the bench having seen how much space there is in behind Cologne's backline.

40' WHAT A CHANCE!

Guerreiro spots the space and picks out a delightful pass to play in Hazard one-on-one with Horn. The Belgian tries to nutmeg Cologne's No1, but he gets a big foot to the ball to clear. Dortmund look really sharp tonight.

38' A rare threat

Signs of life from Köln? Uth slips the ball through the legs of Witsel to feed Thielmann, but the youngster is muscled off the ball by Akanji allowing Bürki to snuff out the danger.

35' Reus on the cusp of the Top 25

Reus' 126th goal in the Bundesliga moves him level on the all-time scoring charts with Martin Max, father of Augsburg's Philipp Max and a two-time Torjägerkanone winner.

Snapshot from the Signal Iduna Park

29' GOAL! Dortmund 2-0 Cologne

Dortmund are two up? Hummels plays a delightful ball over the top to send Reus racing in behind. The BVB captain pokes the ball under the onrushing Horn, but the offside flag goes up. VAR is checking... it's tight.... but the goal is given! The lead is doubled as Reus moves onto 10 goals for the season.

26' Cologne tame

A rare foray into the final third sees Skhiri played to the byline as he forces Bürki into a juggling act to gather his cross. There was no real threat though and the way this game is playing out it's hard to see Cologne mounting a comeback.

24' Sancho's sensational form

It's worth highlighting Sancho's role in the opening goal as the 19-year-old demonstrated fantastic composure and decision making to pick out Guerreiro. The England international has now been involved in 15 goals in his last nine competitive matches.

20' Familiar story

Tonight's trip to Dortmund is the 15th time this season that Cologne have fallen behind in a league game this season, the most of any Bundesliga team. In the previous 14 matches their record reads: 2W 2D 10L

17' Cologne not seeing much of the ball

The only players with more than 10 touches so far for the visitors is center-back Sebastian Bornauw. That's not a good sign after 17 minutes.

14' OFF THE WOODWORK!

Dortmund twice go close to doubling their lead. Marco Reus stings the palms of Horn from the free-kick, before a corner that follows is headed onto the bar by Hummels. BVB look like they're relishing every attack and intent on making a statement on home soil.

12' VAR CHECK: NO PENALTY

Strange one here for VAR. Replays show that not only did Bornauw win the ball cleanly, but contact if any was outside the box. The penalty is rescinded, but Dortmund have been given a free-kick on the edge of the box with Bornauw being shown a yellow. It wasn't even a free-kick if you ask me. Brilliant challenge from the Belgian.

10' Dortmund penalty?

The home side haven't tried to force the issue since taking the lead, but break at pace before Bornauw goes flying in on Hakimi. Referee Harm Osmers considers the decision and then points to the spot.

7' Richter tops the list

In case you're wondering, the fastest goal of the season was scored by Augsburg's Marco Richter in the 2-2 draw with Bayern on Matchday 8.

5' Quick off the mark

Guerreiro's goal goes down as the fastest of the season for Dortmund - only three players have scored quicker goals this season. It looks like BVB have managed to shake of the profligacy seen in the first half against Augsburg.

3' Cologne respond

It doesn't take long for Cologne to fashion a chance for the equaliser as space opens up in BVB's backline allowing Thielmann to chance his arm from range. His effort, wide of the target.

1' GOAL Dortmund 1-0 Cologne (Guerreiro)

53 second is all it takes for Dortmund to break the deadlock! Jadon Sancho flits into a pocket of space before bursting into the box. The Englishman delays his cross before drilling a ball to feet for Guerreiro who beats Horn with a first-time effort.

KICK-OFF!

Dortmund are undefeated in their last 27 Bundesliga home games on a Friday (W19, D8), Cologne have lost their last six. Will the Matchday 19 curtain-raiser follow the form books?

Honoring a legend

Borussia Dortmund are wearing black armbands against Cologne following the death of Hans Tilkowski (former Borussia Dortmund and Germany international) and are commemorating it with a moving eulogy which has been followed by a minute of applause.

Borussia Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre

"We need to be more systematic. We've done well in a 3-4-1-2 system up until now. Against Leipzig, in Berlin and that's why I think it's good that we've shown we can play in multiple systems. We could change things up after five minutes if we need to."

Borussia Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre on Haaland

"I said it a few times, but he hadn't trained much since December 10, so almost the whole month. He took part in some of our training camp, but not all of it. That's why we've got to be careful with him so it's also understandable that he's still not in the starting line-up."

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc on the Augsburg win

"We were in a situation where we should have been 3-0 up, maybe even 4-0 up before Augsburg broke the deadlock. Then we saw defensive problems that had reared their ugly head before the winter break come to the fore again and fortunately we were able to turn the game around."

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc on Haaland

"He's incredibly ambitious. The way he approaches the game is exemplary. His winning mentality was one of the reasons we wanted to sign him, but there were also other qualities. His finishing, his physicality and, especially for a player with his build, a great amount of pace."

Form side enters the fortress

No changes for Gisdol

The 'steady Eddie' approach has been taken by Markus Gisdol, who has opted not to change a winning formula as his Cologne side look to upset the odds at the Signal Iduna Park.

Haaland on the bench

So Lucien Favre has decided to name an unchanged starting line-up in back-to-back Bundesliga matches for the first time since November meaning that Haaland's heroics will have to come from the bench again. The question is whether Dortmund will need them on home soil tonight? You've got to feel there are players who will out to prove a point after the first-half showing in Augsburg.

CONFIRMED LINE-UPS: DORTMUND

Bürki – Piszczek, Akanji, Hummels – Hakimi, Witsel, Brandt, Guerreiro – Hazard, Reus, Sancho

CONFIRMED LINE-UPS: COLOGNE

Horn – Ehizibue, Bornauw, Czichos, Katterbach – Skhiri, Hector – Thielmann, Uth, Jakobs – Cordoba

Fun fact:

A 3-1 win over Wolfsburg last time out marked the first time in over 19 years (November - December 2000) that Cologne won four Bundesliga matches in a row. The last time they boasted a longer winning run in the top flight was in 1985 (7 wins on the bounce).

From the coaches mouth: Lucien Favre

“We’ve got to play with a greater sense of concentration and be better in anticipating certain actions both defensively and in our forward movements. When we’ve got the ball we can’t afford to not occupy ourselves with what we’re going to do when we do lose it. Cologne have done very well to stabilize themselves. They’re very solid and are afraid to play younger players, the blend is functioning very well.”

From the coaches mouth: Markus Gisdol

“Dortmund have plenty of excellent players. Sancho, Hazard, Reus - whoever plays, they have quality. With Haaland, they have a player who perhaps offers them something different. But we need to focus on ourselves. I'm not a fan of going into such a game after a few wins and saying "we've got nothing to lose". We want to go there and put in a top performance. We need to do that. It's another step and another level.”

Fun fact:

Across all competitions, Cologne have not won in Dortmund since a 2-1 victory in April 1991 – they’ve been winless in 19 away games since. Since the founding of the Bundesliga, Cologne only have a similar ongoing winless run against Hamburger SV.

Possible line-ups: Dortmund

Bürki – Hakimi, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro – Witsel, Brandt – Hazard, Reus, Sancho – Haaland

Pre-match spotlight: Erling Haaland

Lucien Favre was putting it mildly when he claimed that Erling Haaland "made a great impression" in the 5-3 win over Augsburg as he needed just 21 minutes to record the fastest hat trick by a Bundesliga debutant. The first teenager since Klaus Fischer in 1969 to score a Bundesliga hat-trick, Favre has talked up the talents of his new prodigy, but remained coy on whether the 19-year-old would start against Cologne, citing an extended winter break in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Possible line-ups: Cologne

Horn – Ehizibue, Bornauw, Czichos, Katterbach – Skhiri, Hector – Kainz, Uth, Jakobs – Cordoba

Pre-match spotlight: Jhon Cordoba

26 matches… 26 matches Cologne fans had to wait for their beloved striker to score his first Bundesliga goal for the club. Now he can’t stop scoring! On Matchday 18, Cordoba scored his first Bundesliga brace on his 84th appearance against Wolfsburg. The Colombian has scored six goals in his last seven BL games – as many as in his previous 59 appearances combined.

DW's match preview

Less than 100 kilometers (60 miles) separate these two storied clubs and after a stunning run from newly promoted Cologne, only 13 points separate them on the Bundelisga table.

The visitors have won four on the bounce under Markus Gisdol and will arrive at the Westfalenstadion with confidence. "It's no coincidence and it's not down to luck that we've won the last few games," the Cologne coach said in his pre-match press conference.

His opposite number, Lucien Favre, was grateful for an incredible debut hat-trick from new signing Erling Haaland last weekend which rescued BVB from a sticky situation against Augsburg. They currently sit fourth, seven points behind leaders RB Leipzig.

"Erling Haaland made a great impression, he always trains at full throttle, he always wants to win," said Favre of his new charge. "If he misses a chance to score, he gets angry. It's great to train players like this - it's good for everyone.”