Bundesliga live blog: Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund

Team news: Hoffenheim
With no fresh injury concerns to contend with, head coach Alfred Schreuder is expected to switch to a three-man backline for the visit of Dortmund. Samassekou could make way for either Geiger or Adamyan to provide an more attacking pivot in behind the front two.
Possible line-up: Baumann - Posch, Vogt, Hübner (c) - Kaderabek, Grillitsch, Rudy, Skov - Samassekou - Bebou, Kramaric
Team news: Dortmund
Marco Reus (torn muscle fibres) was ruled out by BVB boss Lucien Favre, who also admitted that Jadon Sancho's inclusion against Hoffenheim was in doubt due to a thigh injury. As a result, Paco Alcacer and Mario Götze are vying for the lone striker's role.
Possible line-up: Bürki - Akanji, Hummels, Zagadou - Hakimi, Weigl, Brandt, Guerreiro - Hazard, Götze, Sancho
The curtain raiser
Hello, and welcome to DW's live blog of the last Friday night game before the Bundesliga takes almost a month off. Lucky Bundesliga.
Three league wins in a row before RB Leipzig's visit on Tuesday looked to have steadied the good ship BVB but a chaotic stint early in the second half meant Dortmund's excellent first half showing against the league leaders only earned them a point. That is exactly what the gap between RB and Dortmund will be if Lucien Favre's men pick up three points tonight, with Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Borussia Mönchengladbach all playing on Saturday.
Hoffenheim had hit a worrying run of form of their own, with just one point from four, before an impressive 2-0 away win at Union Berlin on Tuesday. There'll be plenty of time to think on this one whichever way it goes.
Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures
Frankfurt 2-4 Cologne
Jonas Hector's long-range deflected strike looked to be nothing more than a consolation goal for Cologne, but in the end it spurred the newly-promoted side on to come back from two goals down and score four goals in a row. The result lifts Cologne out of the relegation zone.
Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures
Freiburg 1-3 Bayern Munich
Teenage talent Joshua Zirkzee scored the winner with his first touch in stoppage time on his debut to give Bayern a dramatic and perhaps undeserved win against Freiburg. The win keeps Bayern just four points back with one game left before the winter break.
Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures
Gladbach 2-0 Paderborn
A goal seconds after the restart spurred the home side onto an unimpressive but important home win. Alassane Plea and a Lars Stindl penalty proved enough for Marco Rose's side, who are now level on points with RB Leipzig but sit second on goal difference.
Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures
Wolfsburg 1-1 Schalke
Markus Schubert had an impressive debut in goal for Schalke, but his error allowed Wolfsburg to grab an equalizer that the home side deserved. The point keeps Schalke just outside the top four.
Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures
Leverkusen 0-1 Hertha Berlin
Jürgen Klinsmann got his second straight one-goal win in charge of the capital club. Defender Karim Rekik tucked in a rebound in a game that few attended or will feel they missed. The result lifts Hertha six points clear of the relegation zone.
Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures
Werder Bremen 0-5 Mainz
Florian Kohfeldt's job as Bremen coach took a turn for the worse on Tuesday night as the club slumped to another drubbing, this time at the hands of Mainz. Three goals in the first 20 minutes had the home side reeling and by halftime they trailed by four - the worst they have ever been down in the Bundesliga before. Robin Quaison bagged a hat trick for Mainz, who move six clear of the drop.
Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures
Union Berlin 0-2 Hoffeheim
The visitors sealed their first win in the league since early November in perhaps a surprise result against an Union team that have been tough to beat at home this season. Ihlas Bebou sent a rasping drive into the net from outside the box to put Hoffenheim on their way. After Sebastian Andersson was deined by Oliver Baumann, Christoph Baumgartner snuck in a second for Alfred Schreuder's side.
Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures
Augsburg 3-0 Düsseldorf
Philipp Max continued his fine form, scoring two and assisting another, as Augsburg climbed into the top 10. The left back tucked home a rebound in the first half before sending in a corner, then Tin Jedvaj headed home after the hour mark. With the contest over, he got a second after Zach Steffen fumbled a long-range free kick. Fortuna's flunk continues as Augsburg finish the year strongly.
Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures
Dortmund 3-3 RB Leipzig
In the most entertaining game of the season, BVB twice threw away a lead against an RB Leipzig side that were delighted to come away with a point. After a fantastic first half performance that saw Julian Weigl and Julian Brandt give BVB the lead, two inexplicable errors handed RB a way back into the game. Jadon Sancho put BVB back ahead, before sub Patrick Schick ensured the points were shared.
Author: Jonathan Harding