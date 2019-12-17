Bundesliga live blog: Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund

+++++Click here for the latest updates+++++

Fun fact: Goals guaranteed?

Hoffenheim have scored in all of their home games against Dortmund since winning promotion to the Bundesliga in 2008 (11 games) – their longest scoring streak in the BL against any side.

Pre-match chatter: Alfred Schreuder

"I was very happy for the boys [after the win over Union]. They really fought hard and deserved to win. Tomorrow we need to have courage and be stable in defence. Dortmund possess brutal quality and a lot of pace. My wishes for the rest of the season are for the squad to keep developing and for the team spirit to strengthen. That will make our future look bright."

Pre-match chatter: Peter Bosz

“Everyone makes mistakes. We have to accept the game against Leipzig and look ahead and think positively. We played very well, our mistakes just need to be corrected. Hoffenheim are very difficult to make heads or tails off. They were on a really good run of form in terms of their results, and then they ended up losing. They are capable of posing a real threat. We respect them - nothing more."

Team news: Hoffenheim

With no fresh injury concerns to contend with, head coach Alfred Schreuder is expected to switch to a three-man backline for the visit of Dortmund. Samassekou could make way for either Geiger or Adamyan to provide an more attacking pivot in behind the front two.

Possible line-up: Baumann - Posch, Vogt, Hübner - Kaderabek, Grillitsch, Rudy, Skov - Samassekou - Bebou, Kramaric

Team news: Dortmund

Marco Reus (torn muscle fibres) was ruled out by BVB boss Lucien Favre, who also admitted that Jadon Sancho's inclusion against Hoffenheim was in doubt due to a thigh injury. As a result, Paco Alcacer and Mario Götze are vying for the lone striker's role.

Possible line-up: Bürki - Akanji, Hummels, Zagadou - Hakimi, Weigl, Brandt, Guerreiro - Hazard, Götze, Sancho

The curtain raiser

Hello, and welcome to DW's live blog of the last Friday night game before the Bundesliga takes almost a month off. Lucky Bundesliga.

Three league wins in a row before RB Leipzig's visit on Tuesday looked to have steadied the good ship BVB but a chaotic stint early in the second half meant Dortmund's excellent first half showing against the league leaders only earned them a point. That is exactly what the gap between RB and Dortmund will be if Lucien Favre's men pick up three points tonight, with Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Borussia Mönchengladbach all playing on Saturday.

Hoffenheim had hit a worrying run of form of their own, with just one point from four, before an impressive 2-0 away win at Union Berlin on Tuesday. There'll be plenty of time to think on this one whichever way it goes.