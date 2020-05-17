Bundesliga live blog: Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin

+++++Click here to refresh the page+++++

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's coverage of Bundesliga Matchday 27 which kicks off with the Berlin Derby between Hertha and Union. The blog goes live on Friday at 19:00 CET (18:00 GMT, 12:00 ET), for now enjoy the latest pre-match build-up below.

-- In the spotlight: Matheus Cunha

Since joining Hertha in January the Brazilian has been afforded the game time he was starved of at Leipzig. Cunha has scored in his last three games with his effort on Matchday 26 going down as Goal of the Week.

-- Last time out: Hertha Berlin

A 3-0 scoreline wasn't the fairest reflection of Hertha's gritty win over Hoffenheim last weekend. The capital city side proved more effective in front of goal to ensure Bruno Labbadia made a winning startto life at the Hertha helm.

-- Last time out: Union Berlin

Having previously beaten Dortmund and Gladbach while they sat top of the Bundesliga, Union were unable to repeat the trick against Bayern. The newly-promoted side are without a win in three (1D 2L) heading into the Berlin derby.

-- Flashback: Pre-Matchday 10

Watch video 02:30 Share Hertha vs Union: Berlin buzzing for Bundesliga derby Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3NqiI East vs West in the Berlin derby: Hertha to face Union in the Bundesliga

-- Fun fact!

Union's 1-0 win thanks to a late Sebastian Polter penalty on Matchday 10 was the first Berlin derby in the Bundesliga since the 1976/77 campaign. It was perhaps more significantly the first-ever game in Germany's top flight between sides from the former East and West of the capital.

-- From the coach's mouth: Bruno Labbadia

"Of course it's not the derby we all wished for. What counts now is focussing on what we can influence and rise to the occasion. We did that well in Hoffenheim and we want to build on that."

-- From the coach's mouth: Urs Fischer

"Picking up six points from the derby will help enormously with our plans to stay in the league. It’s about staying in the league, not being city champions. Both would be nice, but our priority is to move three points closer to the target."

-- Probable line-up: Hertha Berlin

Hertha: Jarstein - Pekarik, Torunarigha, Boyata, Plattenhardt - Grujic, Skjelbred - Lukebakio, Mittelstädt - Cunha, Ibisevic

-- Probable line-up: Union Berlin

Union: Gikiewicz - Hübner, Schlotterbeck, Subotic - Trimmel, Gentner, Andrich, Lenz - Ingvartsen, Bülter - Andersson