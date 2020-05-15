Bundesliga live blog: Bayern Munich vs. Union Berlin

+++++ Please refresh (F5) the page for the latest updates +++++

Union Berlin vs. Bayern Munich (kick-off 18:00 CEST)

-- Good afternoon! After the Bundesliga returned in the Ruhr derby, there is more to come on Sunday. Bayern Munich's trip to Berlin to play Union should make for a thrilling game, but will certainly be less of an occasion without the usually intense atmosphere of the Stadion An der Alten Försterei. These Geisterspiele, or "ghost games", will make football different experience for all involved.

Join DW for build-up from 16:00 CEST on Sunday. Before then be sure to get the latest on the game from our live blog so you can impress your mates come kick off on Sunday!

-- Earlier in the season

The first meeting feels like a really long time ago now if we're honest. Bayern narrowly got the better of Union in Munich. A 2-1 win came thanks a Robert Lewandowski winner (who else?) in a game where Union missed a penalty and Lewandowski had a second ruled out.

-- Union team news

Union have had a curious week. First Yunus Malli tested positive for the coronavirus and then it was announced that head coach Urs Fischer will miss the game against Bayern for private reasons. Union will be without their fans, their newest playmaker and their head coach on Sunday.

-- Bayern team news

Bayern look fully fit other than the long-term injured Coutinho, Tolisso and Süle. Javi Martinez remains a doubt.

-- Bayern head coach Hansi Flick spoke Friday about having to wear a face mask on the sidelines, but by Saturday afternoon the rules for head coaches had changed and they were no longer required to wear one during games.

Flick also said he was happy about the option of five subs, but said he hoped teams wouldn't use it to waste time.

-- Pre-match spotlight: Robert Lewandowski

One of the best strikers in the world and the difference last time out, how sharp is the Pole after this unexpected break? He has 25 Bundesliga goals already this season, and is closing in on 230 Bundesliga career goals. As so often is the case for Bayern, if he plays well so do they.

-- Pre-match spotlight: Rafal Gikiewicz

Beloved but departing at the end of the season, keeper Gikiewicz has been a mainstay at Union Berlin for years. The Polish keeper will go against fellow international teammate Lewandowski on Sunday and will be keen to prove his worth. He has six clean sheets this season and although not one of the top keepers in the league, he has been a key cog in Berlin's impressive campaign.

Probable line-ups:

Union Berlin XI: Gikiewicz - Subotic, Schlotterbeck, Parensen - Lenz, Andrich, Genter, Trimmel - Bülter, Andersson, Ingvartsen

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer - Pavard, Boateng, Hernandez, Davies - Kimmich, Thiago - Gnabry, Müller, Goretzka - Lewandowski