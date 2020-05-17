 Bundesliga live blog: Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 20.05.2020

Sports

Bundesliga live blog: Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Bundesliga leaders Bayen Munich will be looking to avenge their biggest loss of the last 10 years when they welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to the Allianz Arena. All the build-up to Saturday's showdown in DW's live blog.

Fussball Bundesliga l Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern München l Lewandowski (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Grimm)

+++++Click here to refresh the page+++++

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's coverage of Bundesliga Matchday 27 Satruday evening showdown between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt. The blog goes live on Saturday at 17:30 CET (16:30 GMT, 10:30 ET), for now enjoy the latest pre-match build-up below.  

Fun fact!

Frankfurt's 5-1 win earlier this season was Bayern's biggest Bundesliga loss since a defeat to Wolfsburg in April 2009 by the same scoreline. The loss against his former side was ultimately what cost Niko Kovac the job in Bavaria

Last time out: Bayern Munich

Speaking of Union, they put up little resistance as Bayern's opponents last Sunday. The German record titleholders didn't have their best game either, but scored twice from three shots on target to stretch their current league unbeaten run to 12.

Last time out: Eintracht Frankfurt

If Eintracht fans had hoped the hiatus would help their side banish poor form, they suffered a rude awakening on Matchday 26. The Eagles were 3-0 down before they found any hint of a groove and were unable to avoid a fourth straight defeat.

Fun fact!

On Wednesday, Manuel Neuer signed a contract extension that will keep him at Bayern until at least 2023. But did you know that the 5-1 loss suffered to Frankfurt on Matchday 10 was the first time he'd ever conceded five time as a Bayern keeper?  

From the coaches' mouth: Hansi Flick

"I said before the game last weekend we had to keep a clean sheet. Every single one of us could have done better. Lewandowski left a great impression, he's fully fit, but we weren't good enough at linking him into the game." 

From the sporting director's mouth: Bruno Hübner

"It will be hard to pick up points against Bayern. We want to have a good game and collect a bit of self-confidence. With a strong performance we'll have a chance to go into the upcoming games with optimism."

Probable line-up: Bayern Munich

Neuer - Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies - Thiago, Goretzka - Gnabry, Müller, Coman - Lewandowski 

Probable line-up: Eintracht Frankfurt

Trapp - Toure, Abraham, Hinteregger, N'Dicka - Rode, Ilsanker - Chandler, Kamada, Kostic - Silva 

  • Kai Havertz is on Barcelona's radar (imago)

    Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up

    Kai Havertz - Bayer Leverkusen

    Before anybody had heard of COVID-19, Kai Havertz was expected to fetch north of €100 million ($109 million). Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Juventus and Bayern Munich had all expressed interest. Now? His market value has fallen and his contract runs until 2022, but for the right offer, Leverkusen would be willing to sell. "I am ready to take a big step," Havertz recently told Sport Bild.

  • Timo Werner has been prolific this season (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Grimm)

    Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up

    Timo Werner - RB Leipzig

    The pacey striker says he doesn't want to go to Bayern Munich, so he's likely to move abroad. His style of play would fit in perfectly with Jürgen Klopp's "heavy-metal" football at Liverpool. Werner's contract, which runs to 2023, includes a release clause. According to Gazetta dello Sport, he can leave for €60 million - €50 million if RB fail to win the Bundesliga.

  • Leroy Sane (picture-alliance/dpa/PA Wire/M. Rickett)

    Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up

    Leroy Sane - Manchester City

    After Timo Werner ruled out a move to Bayern Munich, Sane regained his status as the Bavarians' top transfer target. While coach Hansi Flick would have preferred Werner, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is determined to land the former Schalke player. The Bundesliga champions are said to have offered Manchester City €40 million. The expectation is that they will get this done.

  • Milot Rashica (Getty Images/Bongarts/C. Mueller)

    Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up

    Milot Rashica - Werder Bremen

    It seems to be all but certain that the 23-year-old Kosovan will leave Bremen at the end of the season. The only question is where he'll go. Liverpool, Leipzig and Dortmund are all seen as potential destinations. Werder's sporting director, Frank Baumann, could really use the cash Rashica should bring on the transfer market, especially if the club go down.

  • Jadon Sancho (Reuters/M. Rehle )

    Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up

    Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund

    He still has two years left on his contract in Dortmund, but there are no shortage of rumors. Sancho is probably England's most gifted player at the moment, so it's no wonder that some of the Premier League's top clubs would love to bring the 20-year-old home. Manchester United and Chelsea are thought to have the inside track. Playing in the Champions League is a priority for the youngster.

  • Mario Götze (Imago Images/Nordphoto)

    Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up

    Mario Götze - Borussia Dortmund

    The man who scored the goal that won Germany the 2014 World Cup will be out of contract in the summer, meaning Götze can leave BVB on a Bosman. During his short time at Hertha Berlin, Jürgen Klinsmann had expressed interest. There are also said to be several clubs in Italy, Spain and France who would like to sign the 27-year-old. AC Milan or Roma could be good bets to make it happen.

  • Andre Schürrle (Imago Images/S. Kivrin)

    Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up

    Andre Schürrle - Borussia Dortmund

    Another World Cup winner is also on his way out at Dortmund. He's been on loan at Spartak Moscow but the Russians chose not to trigger a purchase option that would have set them back €7 million. If no offer comes from the Bundesliga, Schürrle can be expected to peddle his services to the highest bidder. Turkey or China seem like plausible landing points.

  • Robin Gosens (Imago-Images/Insidefoto/A. Staccioli)

    Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up

    Robin Gosens - Atalanta

    The 25-year-old may not have played a single match in the Bundesliga, but the left back is on the wish list of several German clubs. Gosens, whose performances at Serie A outfit Atalanta have put him on Germany coach Joachim Löw's radar, is reportedly being courted by Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt and Schalke. His market value is estimated at €20 million.

  • Achraf Hakimi (Reuters/R. Orlowski)

    Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up

    Achraf Hakimi - Borussia Dortmund

    After two years on loan at BVB, the 21-year-old Moroccan is expected to return to the club that owns him, Real Madrid, and try his luck at breaking into the first team. In Dortmund, Hakimi has shown that he has the quality that should allow him to do so. Paris Saint-Germain had been interested, but they appear to have been scared off by the €55 million it would take to lure him.

  • Dayot Upamecano (picture-alliance/AP Images/J. Meyer)

    Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up

    Dayot Upamecano - RB Leipzig

    With his contract set to expire in 2021, RB Leipzig will need to move this summer if they are going to get a decent payoff for the 21-year-old . Bayern Munich are said to be interested, but the fixed transfer fee in his contract is €60 million. Leipzig are keen to extend his contract, but since it only runs for another year, his agent has been playing for time.

  • Malang Sarr (Imago Images/N. Scanella)

    Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up

    Malang Sarr - Nice

    According to Nice sporting director, Julien Fournier, the French U21 international is definitely on his way to the Bundesliga this summer. Mönchengladbach, Leverkusen, Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig are all said to be after Sarr, who is regarded as one of the biggest young defensive talents in Europe. Only a team that qualifies for the Champions League will have any chance of landing the 21-year-old.

    Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons


