Bundesliga live blog: Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's coverage of Bundesliga Matchday 27 Satruday evening showdown between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt. The blog goes live on Saturday at 17:30 CET (16:30 GMT, 10:30 ET), for now enjoy the latest pre-match build-up below.

Fun fact!

Frankfurt's 5-1 win earlier this season was Bayern's biggest Bundesliga loss since a defeat to Wolfsburg in April 2009 by the same scoreline. The loss against his former side was ultimately what cost Niko Kovac the job in Bavaria.

Last time out: Bayern Munich

Speaking of Union, they put up little resistance as Bayern's opponents last Sunday. The German record titleholders didn't have their best game either, but scored twice from three shots on target to stretch their current league unbeaten run to 12.

Last time out: Eintracht Frankfurt

If Eintracht fans had hoped the hiatus would help their side banish poor form, they suffered a rude awakening on Matchday 26. The Eagles were 3-0 down before they found any hint of a groove and were unable to avoid a fourth straight defeat.

Fun fact!

On Wednesday, Manuel Neuer signed a contract extension that will keep him at Bayern until at least 2023. But did you know that the 5-1 loss suffered to Frankfurt on Matchday 10 was the first time he'd ever conceded five time as a Bayern keeper?

From the coaches' mouth: Hansi Flick

"I said before the game last weekend we had to keep a clean sheet. Every single one of us could have done better. Lewandowski left a great impression, he's fully fit, but we weren't good enough at linking him into the game."

From the sporting director's mouth: Bruno Hübner

"It will be hard to pick up points against Bayern. We want to have a good game and collect a bit of self-confidence. With a strong performance we'll have a chance to go into the upcoming games with optimism."

Probable line-up: Bayern Munich

Neuer - Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies - Thiago, Goretzka - Gnabry, Müller, Coman - Lewandowski

Probable line-up: Eintracht Frankfurt

Trapp - Toure, Abraham, Hinteregger, N'Dicka - Rode, Ilsanker - Chandler, Kamada, Kostic - Silva