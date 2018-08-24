Bundesliga live: Bayern Munich vs. Hoffenheim

+++ Refresh page for updates, all times in CET +++

Bayern Munich 1 - 0 Hoffenheim

(Müller 23')

28' - Another corner from Kimmich, this time on the right. Baumann now decides to come and punch clear. Lesson learned.

24' - So simple. Nagelsmann will be fuming. Kimmich puts a corner in to the six yard box from the left and Müller rises unmarked four yards out to nod home. Dreadful marking from the visitors and there must be a question about whether Baumann should come for that.

23' GOAL! 1-0 Bayern Munich (Müller)

21' - The visitors have not had much of the ball - just 26% - but they are staying compact and often forcing Bayern wide where the danger is, at least slightly, less. New Hoffenheim signing Adams is the first Bundesliga yellow card of the season for a cynical trip on Coman.

17' - Just as Hoffenheim finally had a spell of possession, Schulz gives it straight to Thiago. Bayern's intensity has been good so far, which will please Kovac, but no reward. Yet.

12' - Bicakcic is up, and Bayern would be too but for another strong Hoffenheim block. This time a loose ball form the corner falls to Boateng but a white shirt gets in the way again, Adams this time. There's a fair old atmosphere at the Allianz.

10' - Oof! Bicakcic gets one where it hurts from an Alaba thunderbolt. He's prone on the floor, which is fair enough in the circumstances.

8' - Hoffenheim finally get out of their own half. Thiago and Kimmich get in a bit of a mess after a throw and Bittencourt does well to put in a low ball that Boateng is forced to clear for a corner. But Grifo's delivery is poor.

6' - Nagelsmann is sporting some kind of horizontal silver pin where others might wear a tie. Interesting. But it's not helping his side, Bayern are pinning them in.

4 - Now a corner from the champions, won by Ribery. But Thiago's ball is easily cleared. After the ball is recycled, Müller just fails to bring it under his spell in the box. Fast start for Kovac's men here.

2' - Bayern win an early free kick in a good position on the right. Kimmich curls it towards Lewandowski, who finds half a yard of space, but his on-target volley is blocked. Those two are such a potent combination.

1' - Kick off is slightly delayed but we're finally off!

20:27 - The players belt out the national anthem as the camera pans to underfire German FA boss Reinhard Grindel and Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff in the stands. We're almost there.

20:20 - The teams are out and Kovac has sprung a couple of surprises. Jerome Boateng, who many assumed would be playing for Paris Saint-Germain by now, starts ahead of Mats Hummels, who will watch on from the sidelines alongside Arjen Robben and James Rodriguez. New signing Leon Goretzka is also on an all-star Bayern bench.

Leonardo Bittencourt and returning creative midfielder Vincenzo Grifo both start for Hoffenheim ,after joining in the off season, while young Brazilian striker Joelinton is rewarded for his German Cup hat-trick with a first Bundesliga start.

Bayern Munich: Neuer - Alaba, Süle, Boateng, Kimmich - Martinez - Ribery, Thiago, Coman - Müller - Lewandowski. Subs: Ulreich, Hummels, Rafinha, Goretzka, James, Robben, Wagner

Hoffenheim: Baumann - Schulz, Bicakcic, Vogt, Adams, Kaderabek - Grillitsch - Grifo, Bittencourt - Szalai, Joelinton. Subs: Kobel, Zuber, Otto, Brenet, Nordtveit, Akpoguma, Belfodil

20:15 - After more than 100 days, one World Cup and countless transfer rumors, the Bundesliga is back. The hosts are overwhelming favorites to win at the Allianz Arena this evening and to claim a seventh successive title.

But Hoffenheim have proved something of a bogey side in recent times, with Bayern winning only one of the last four meetings between these two. Julian Nagelsmann's side won two of those matches, though both were at home, and he'll be confident of finding any chinks in Bayern's armor.

Both tonight's coaches agreed to join other clubs in the off season, with Niko Kovac leaving Eintracht Frankfurt to take up his post with the champions after beating them to the German Cup and Nagelsmann signing up to take over at RB Leipzig next term.

There's still time to brush up on your knowledge of the league before we begin, just take a look at our bite size guide to all 18 teams and we'll run you through the line ups shortly.