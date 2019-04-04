Bundesliga live: Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund

+++ Refresh page for updates, all times in CEST +++

Bayern Munich 4- 0 Borussia Dortmund

(Hummels 10' ,Lewandowski 17', Martinez 41', Gnabry 43')

65' - A rare Dortmund attack breaks down and Lewandowski nicks it past his man. He drives forward but his pass is poor and can't find Hummels who ran the lenghth of the pitch in support.

62' - Dahoud is the man who trots off. Götze jogs on to a few boos at his former stomping ground.

60' - Reus is flagged offside. He's barely had a kick tonight. It looks like Götze will be on any minute.

59' - This is pretty dull stuff now. Bayern hogging possession, Dortmund content not to suffer even further.

56' - Chance! Bayern utterly bossing it now. Coman pokes a lovely little ball through to the overlapping Alaba but his driven low cross just evades Lewandowksi.

53' - Gnabry bursts in to the box and it takes a well-timed slide tackle from Delaney to stop him. Piszczek just gets up above Hummels to clear the resulting corner behind then Gnabry shanks a volley wide from yet another corner.

51' - Bayern have their turn on the ball now, which ends when Piszczek cuts out Thiago's attempted through ball.

48' - A quiet opening to the half, Dortmund having most of the ball but not making much progress.

46' - The players are back out. One change for Dortmund. Zagadou, who had a shocker, is replaced by Weigl.

HALF TIME: Unless you're a Bayern fan, this has been hugely anti-climactic. From the moment Dahoud missed a great early chance Dortmund have been a shambles. The scoreline doesn't flatter Dortmund and all they can realistically do is keep the score down and maybe grab a consolation. Bayern will lead the Bundesliga tonight, surely.

45' - What does Favre do here? Zagadou is having a nightmare and surely has to go off but it's damage limitation at best. Two minutes of added time.

43' - Now it's definitely over. Müller shifts it on to his left foot and lifts in a ball to Gnabry who powers a header home. Easy.

45' - Goal! Bayern Munich 4- 0 Borussia Dortmund (Gnabry 45')

41' - Game over? Probably. Thiago works a clever free kick into Müller. Bürki pushes out his volley then Lewandowski's effort is deflected to Martinez. The Spaniard just sauntered across and passed it in to the far corner from the edge of the box. Lovely finish that.

41' - Goal! Bayern Munich 3 - 0 Borussia Dortmund (Martinez)

38' - Coman stands one up to the back post and Lewandowski eases Diallo out the way and heads at goal. Bürki is forced in to another save. That he's probably been Dortmund's best player is telling.

37' - Gnabry streaks away down the right. His touch is heavy but he manages to get a cross in. It's easily cleared. Sancho has now come across to the left, switching wings with Bruun Larsen.

34' - Delaney flies at a cross from the right and gets his head to it but his header clips a Bayern head and goes behind for a corner. Neuer comes for it and gets underneath the ball but Bayern clear and get Alaba away down the left, but he slips at the vital moment.

31' - Another Thiago corner finds Hummels, who wins it again but this time the header is palmed away by Bürki.

28' - It's quietened down a little now, Dortmund keeping the ball a little better without doing much with it. It's a long way back from here though, especially without Alcacer on the bench.

25' - Piszczek wins the ball and ventures infield to have a specualtive shot. It dribbles in to Neuer's arms.

23' - This could be a bit of a battering, Dortmund have fallen apart. The Dahoud chance aside they've offered little going forward and look so shaky at the back. I think Sancho has only had two or three touches.

20' - Dortmund are all over the shop. Bürki is forced in to two good saves in two minutes, first from Lewandowski, then from Müller.

17' - Another Dortmund old boy doubles the lead, socring his 200th Bundesliga goal in the process. But this is a terrible error from Zagadou. The center back tried to play the ball across the back but Lewandowski read it then beat Bürki to the loose ball, lifted it over the keeper then finished in to an empty net with an acrobatic volley.

17' - Goal! Bayern Munich 2 - 0 Borussia Dortmund (Lewandowski)

15' - Coman absolutely burns Piszczek for pace but his low cross is cleared behind by Delaney. The corner comes to nothing.

13' - Thiago whips in a freekick from the left which Bürki punches away, not entirely convincingly. Dortmund struggling to clear the ball at the minute. Danger signs.

10' - Dortmund were warned about this early on and now they've paid the price. The BVB old boy rose easily over Piszczek and headed Thiago's corner past Bürki.

10' - GOAL! Bayern Munich 1 - 0 Borussia Dortmund (Hummels)

8'- Kimmich swings in a free kick. It's just over Lewandowski's head and he can't get over it. Lively start here.

6' - Chance! Müller looks to help it in to Lewandowski again but it's too strong. Then suddenly Dortmund spring away, Larsen and Reus combine beautifully and the latter finds Dahoud in acres. He should score but his low shot clips the outside of the post.

2' - Lewandowski takes a terrible touch when played in by Müller and then goes to ground looking for a penalty. The referee doesn't buy it. Had the Polish striker got that under control, it would've been a free shot 12 yards out. Shaky start from Dortmund.

1'- Bayern win an early corner, Hummels gets the flick at the front post but it sails over Gnabry at the back stick.

1' - Bayern get the 100th meeting of these sides underway. Here. We. Go.

18:28 - The teams are lning up on the stairs ahead of the tunnel. We're nearly there.

18:23 - Bayern's new €80 million signing Theo Hernandez is at the ground today. Another reminder to Dortmund that this may well be their best chance to win the league for some time.

18:17 - The stands are slowly filling up in Muniich, it looks a nice night for it - the sun is still shining. I feel slightly tense just doing a live blog, so I can't imagine how the players feel.

18:09 - Our man in the Allianz reports that Bayern fans are in confident mood. Dortmund supporters may well use a different word...

18:03 - This is the 100th meeting of these two clubs, and must be among the most significant. It's not the most intense rivalry in German football at but there's plenty to get your teeth in to and it's bound to be fierce today. This video, from my colleague Hecko Flores explains the relationship between the two clubs. Worth a watch.

17:54 - There were a fair few corkers in the earlier games today, just time to catch up on it all before we get going.

Bundesliga round-up: Matchday 28 Schalke 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt There was late drama in Gelsenkirchen as VAR awarded Frankfurt a 98th-minute penalty after a Daniel Caligiuri handball. Earlier, the Eagles took the lead through Ante Rebic's ninth goal of the season before Suat Serdar, who was later sent off, drew Schalke level. VAR surprisingly didn't award Frankfurt a penalty after Steven Zuber fouled Rebic, but awarded one later, which Luka Jovic converted.

Bundesliga round-up: Matchday 28 Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 RB Leipzig We expected an offensive spectacle and that's exactly what we got. Kai Havertz twice put Leverkusen ahead, first from the spot and then with a sumptuous half-volley, but twice the Red Bull-backed club came back through a Marcel Sabitzer free-kick and a low Timo Werner drive (see above). Emil Forsberg put RB ahead from the spot before Cunha made the points secure with a delicious turn and chip.

Bundesliga round-up: Matchday 28 Hertha Berlin 1-2 Fortuna Düsseldorf Fortuna Düsseldorf's incredible second half of the season continued with victory in the capital, enabling them to leapfrog Hertha. After Dodi Lukebakio missed two good first-half chances, Benito Raman showed him how it's done with a well-taken brace, first on the counter-attack before the break and then on the rebound afterwards. In between, Liverpool loanee Marko Grujić had equalized for Hertha.

Bundesliga round-up: Matchday 28 VfL Wolfsburg 3-1 Hannover Wolfsburg came from behind to secure victory in the Lower Saxony derby. Henrik Weydandt put Hannover ahead after half an hour but the visitors' lead lasted just 100 seconds before Renato Steffen (pictured) equalized. Genki Haraguchi missed two big chances to restore Hannover's lead and they paid the price as Steffen scored his second of the afternoon and Jerome Roussillon wrapped up the points.

Bundesliga round-up: Matchday 28 VfB Stuttgart 1-1 Nuremberg Stuttgart rescued a point in a low-quality encounter with relegation rivals Nuremberg. The visitors took the lead through the impressive Matheus Pereira (pictured) after Marc-Oliver Kempf had hit the bar for the hosts. But the Swabians equalized through Muhammed Kabak, VAR allowing the goal despite Anastasios Donis appearing to active and in an offside position.

Bundesliga round-up: Matchday 28 Mainz 5-0 Freiburg Mainz were in ruthless mood as they crushed Freiburg to pick up their first win since February. Jean-Paul Boetius, pictured above, seized on Alexander Schwolow's poor clearance to grab the opener. Boetius then turned provider for Jean-Philippe Mateta, who scored two in quick succession. Karim Onisiwo added a fourth after the break before Mateta completed his hat-trick and the rout.

Bundesliga round-up: Matchday 28 Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Munich plays host to the 100th Klassiker and few have been more important than this one. Dortmund are back on top of the table after Bayern dropped points last weekend. But Dortmund know victory at the home of their big rivals would open a five-point lead between them at the top of the Bundesliga, and would be a huge stride towards a first title since 2012. It promises to be a blockbuster. Author: Michael Da Silva



17:42 - Alcacer's absence is a huge blow for Dortmund, the former Barcelona man has scored a goal every 60 seconds in the Bundesliga this season. On the positive side, Lukasz Piszczek should add a bit of experience and leadership to a backline that's struggled in recent weeks. Thomas Müller starting for Bayern is another interesting one. He's had a tough season but has got three goals and three assists in his last five games.

17:35 - The teams are in!

Now the attention switches back to the top of the table and probably the biggest game anywhere in the world this weekend. Bayern leave James Rodriguez and Franck Ribery on the bench while Manuel Neuer and David Alaba are both fit enough to start. Mats Hummels partners Niklas Süle at the back.

For BVB, Lukasz Piszczek plays for the first time since February but Paco Alcacer isn't even fit enough for the bench. But Mario Götze doesn't replace the Spaniard, with Mahmoud Dahoud coming in to midfield and either Jacob Bruun Larsen or Marco Reus likely to lead the line.

17:30 - Frankfurt do it again! Luka Jovic has just bagged a winner in the ninth minute of injury time in Gelsenkirchen. And that's it for the 15:30 kick offs.

17:27 - Full time in at Leverkusen, who lose 4-2 to Leipzig, Stuttgart, who share the spoils with Nuremberg and Wolfsburg, who beat Hannover 3-1. The other two games are in injury time. We'll also have the team news from the big one for you any minute.

17:14 - It looks like job done for Leipzig now, with Cunha making it 4-2. The Red Bulls look certainties for a Champions League return, they will be 13 points clear of Leverkusen if it stays like this. Peter Bosz's side could be as low as ninth by the end of the weekend.

17:09 - BIG goal for Stuttgart, Ozan Kabak has drawn them level with Nuremberg. The sides, in 16th and 17th respectively were four points apart at the start of play. Bottom club Hannover are now 3-1 down to Wolfsburg and look increasingly doomed.

17:02 - Sorry Leverkusen fans, I think the praise for Kai Havertz (see 16:53) may have cursed your team. After leading 1-0 and 2-1, the Werkself now trail after Emil Forsberg tucked away a penalty.

16:55 - But Havertz' two goals might not be enough for a win, a great strike from his Germany teammate Timo Werner has Leipzig level again. Benito Raman also has a second of the day and Düsseldorf re-take the lead in Berlin.

16:53 - Kai Havertz' brace has Leverkusen 2-1 up over RB Leipzig and he brings up another milestone. Plenty more of those to come you'd think.

16:48 - Still as you were at the break in all the afternoon kick offs. The goals have dried right up.

16:42 - If anyone was in any doubt about the magnitude of tonight's game, this statistic may offer food for thought.

16:34 - All the afternoon games are back underway and all have had goals already. Let's hope that theme continues this evening.

16:25 - Still about an hour before we get the teams for the game recently dubbed Der Klassiker. So still plenty of time to read the predictions from some of our writers, including yours truly. I went for a Bayern win, so probably safe to bet against that.

16:20 - It's half time in the 15:30 kickoffs.

16:16 - Most of the attention today will be on the top of the table but there's just been a huge goal at the other end. Matheus Pereira has just headed Nuremberg in to the lead away at Stuttgart. After looking like certainties for the drop, Nuremberg could now win two in a row and reel Stuttgart in.

16:09 - Fortuna Düsseldorf now lead away to Hertha Berlin. Benito Raman gets the goal. What a season Fortuna are having.

16:05 - A goal apiece for Hannover and Wolfsburg. Renato Steffen pulled one back for the Wolves just two minutes after Hendrik Weydandt gave Hannover the lead. 1-1 there.

15:55 - Just come across this gem of a picture featuring a young Marco Reus. Waving a Bremen flag, it looks like he was on the wrong side of history 17 years ago. Could history repeat itself? Elsewhere, Schalke have broken Frankfurt's run of clean sheet through Suat Serdar, who now has two in two after failing to score all season until last weekend. And Kai Havertz has put Leverkusen back in the lead, what a talent he is.

15:49 - Leverkusen's lead didn't last long, a Marcel Sabitzer freekick has RB Leipzig level.

15:46 - Another goal, this time for Frankfurt at Schalke, courtesy of Ante Rebic. The Eagles look set to continue this impressive run.

15:42 - Moments after I published that, Kai Havertz has given Bayer Leverkusen a 1-0 lead over RB Leipzig from the penalty spot. That'd shake things up in the European mix.

15:40 - No goals in the afternoon games yet so let's get back to the big one. Paco Alcacer is a big injury doubt for Dortmund, who are also short in the full back area. If Alcacer doesn't make it Mario Götze will likely play up front. He might just have a point to prove in Munich. He's featured in our look at the key battles in this evening's match.

15:30 - The early games are getting underway now. Plenty of intrigue on the 15:30 kickoff menu, the European battle between RB Leipzig, in form Eintracht Frankfurt at Schalke and Nuremberg and Stuttgart duking it out at the bottom.

15:19 - It's not generally as loud as the Westfalenstadion but the Allianz will surely be rocking today, but not quite yet. Our man Mark Lovell will be there covering things for us from the stadium, definitely not jealous of course. Definitely not.

15:08 - Robert Lewandowski will, as ever, lead the line for Bayern today, barring any last minute twangs or twinges. A goal against his former club today would make him the fifth player to score 200 goals in the Bundelisga. But that won't be enough for him, if his exclusive interview with us earlier this week is anything to go by. Read that one here or watch it below.

Watch video 06:15 Share Kick off! Life meets Robert Lewandowski Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3GKSj Kick off! Life meets Robert Lewandowski

14:55 - The coaches took slightly differing approaches to this one in their pre-match pressers. Niko Kovac, who is under some pressure talked up the importance of it, following the lead of Uli Hoeness: "The game on Saturday is very, very important. We all know what's at stake and what will be demanded of us both defensively and going forward," said the Croatian.

Lucien Favre, as is his non-commital way, was a little more keen to play things down. "The table is close, seven games remain, and two great teams. If we win, nothing is decided, if we draw, nothing is decided, if we lose nothing is decided...it is completely open."

Nice try Lucien, but we all know your side will get a a five point lead with six games to play if they win. That should not be open.

14:45 - It's difficult to see that there's a bigger game anywhere in the world this weekend than this one but there are plenty of other Bundesliga matches to come, including Bayer Leverkusen vs. RB Leipzig. We'll keep you updated on those as well as everything you need to know about Der Klassiker.

14:30 - So, here we finally are. The Bundesliga season seems to have been building to this moment for months. Dortmund are, as I'm sure you know, two points clear after Bayern's draw with Freiburg and Paco Alcacer's late show. The Spaniard is a doubt for today though.

In a funny way it slightly feels as if the pressure is on Dortmund not to lose, depsite Bayern both champions, hosts and chasers. With Bayern already well in to their rebuild, there's a school of thought that suggests this is the best chance BVB might get for some time - young side or not.

The reverse fixture in Dortmund finished 3-2 to the hosts after a stirring comeback and, with both sides looking a bit slack defensively, we should be in for a treat

'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game No. 99 - a true classic The 99th Bundesliga edition of 'Der Klassiker,' last November in Dortmund, lived up to its billing. Bayern twice took the lead through Robert Lewandowski, but Marco Reus twice equaled the score. In the end, Dortmund's summer signing, Paco Alcacer sent the BVB fans home with smiles on their faces. This put first-placed BVB seven points ahead of fifth-placed Bayern - 11 matches into the season.

'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game No. 98 - just one side showed up Their encounter on Matchday 28 of last season, was memorable only for Bayern fans. Dortmund were down by three on 23 minutes, and never pulled themselves off the canvas. By the break it was 5-0. Robert Lewandowski waited until the 87th minute to complete his hat trick for a final score of 6-0. Top of the table Bayern were running away with things in the table, 21 points ahead of BVB in third.

'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game All-German final at Wembley Bayern Munich have usually had the upper hand, and not just in the Bundesliga. Germany's record champions took home the biggest prize in club football when the two teams met in the 2013 Champions League final at Wembley. Arjen Robben scored the winner as Bayern beat Dortmund 2-1 in one of the most exciting finals in the competition's history.

'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game On the way to the treble Robben also scored the winner as Bayern beat Dortmund 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the German Cup in 2013. Bayern would go on to win the competition, completing the treble - Jupp Heynckes' last hurrah, until he was called back into action for Bayern following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti.

'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game Changing of the guard? Dortmund, though, did win the 2012 German Cup final, beating Bayern 5-2 to complete the double. At the time, some thought this was a sign that BVB were about succeed Bayern as Germany's top team. But it took until 2017 for Dortmund to add to their silverware collection - with another German Cup. Not until 2018-19 did BVB mount another credible challenge for the Bundesliga title.

'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game Clean sheet Jan Koller was actually a striker, but in November 2002, the Czech national team player was pressed into action between the sticks. Goalkeeper Jens Lehmann had been sent off after Dortmund had used up all of their subs. Koller kept a clean sheet, at one point stopping a powerful shot from Michael Ballack. Depite his heroics, Bayern won 2-1.

'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game Meeting of minds The rivalry between the teams has often been heated. Munich's Brazilian striker Giovane Elber (left) was usually quite laid back. However, agent provocateur Jens Lehmann even managed to get under his skin. Just before this meeting of minds, in another 2002 match, the Dortmund goalkeeper had knocked Elber to the ground.

'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game Cry me a river! Dortmund midfielder Andreas Möller was another player who was capable of getting under an opponent's skin - sometimes with theatrical swan dives. In this 1997 contest, Bayern's Lothar Matthäus seemed to think he was nothing more than a crybaby.

'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game Kung fu No, this isn't Jackie Chan, but Bayern goalkeeper Oliver Kahn. In this match in April 1999, "King Kahn" seemed to be close to losing it as he charged way beyond his penalty area and lunged at Dortmund striker Stephane Chapisat with an outstretched right leg. Chapuisat managed to get out of the way in the nick of time and lived to tell the tale.

'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game Busy referee This April 2001 match was perhaps the most heated of all the battles between two clubs. Referee Hartmut Strampe sent off two Bayern players (Bixente Lizarazu, Stefan Effenberg) and one of their Dortmund opponents (Evanilson) while issuing a total of 13 yellow cards. Between all the fouling that went on, Roque Santa Cruz and Fredi Bobic each managed to score to make it a 1-1 draw.

'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game How could he miss? In August of 1986 Dortmund striker Frank Mill walked around Bayern keeper Jean-Marie Pfaff for what looked to be a certain goal. It remains a mystery to this day how he managed to miss the open goal, but he saw his close-range shot hit the post in a game that ended 2-2.

'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game Müller-fueled blowout Gerd "Der Bomber" Müller (second from left) helped lay a beating on Dortmund in November 1971, scoring four goals as Bayern won 11-1. This remains Bayern's highest margin of victory in any Bundesliga game. Author: Chuck Penfold, Jonathan Harding



