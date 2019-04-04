 Bundesliga live: Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund build up | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 06.04.2019

Sports

Bundesliga live: Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund build up

The Bundesliga's top two meet at Alliianz Arena with title in the balance for the first time in seven years. Dortmund lead Bayern by two points but the Bavarians are serial winners. Follow all the buildup here.

Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern München - Borussia Dortmund (picture-alliance/SvenSimon)

+++ Refresh page for updates, all times in CEST +++

15:19 - It's not generally as loud as the Westfalenstadion but the Allianz will surely be rocking today, but not quite yet. Our man Mark Lovell will be there covering things for us from the stadium, definitely not jealous of course. Definitely not.

 

15:08 - Robert Lewandowski will, as ever, lead the line for Bayern today, barring any last minute twangs or twinges. A goal against his former club today would make him the fifth player to score 200 goals in the Bundelisga. But that won't be enough for him, if his exclusive interview with us earlier this week is anything to go by. Read that one here or watch it below.

Watch video 06:15

Kick off! Life meets Robert Lewandowski

14:55 - The coaches took slightly differing approaches to this one in their pre-match pressers. Niko Kovac, who is under some pressure talked up the importance of it, following the lead of Uli Hoeness: "The game on Saturday is very, very important. We all know what's at stake and what will be demanded of us both defensively and going forward," said the Croatian.

Lucien Favre, as is his non-commital way, was a little more keen to play things down. "The table is close, seven games remain, and two great teams. If we win, nothing is decided, if we draw, nothing is decided, if we lose nothing is decided...it is completely open."

Nice try Lucien, but we all know your side will get a a five point lead with six games to play if they win. That should not be open.

14:45 - It's difficult to see that there's a bigger game anywhere in the world this weekend than this one but there are plenty of other Bundesliga matches to come, including Bayer Leverkusen vs. RB Leipzig. We'll keep you updated on those as well as everything you need to know about Der Klassiker.

14:30 - So, here we finally are. The Bundesliga season seems to have been building to this moment for months. Dortmund are, as I'm sure you know, two points clear after Bayern's draw with Freiburg and Paco Alcacer's late show. The Spaniard is a doubt for today though.

In a funny way it slightly feels as if the pressure is on Dortmund not to lose, depsite Bayern both champions, hosts and chasers. With Bayern already well in to their rebuild, there's a school of thought that suggests this is the best chance BVB might get for some time - young side or not.

The reverse fixture in Dortmund finished 3-2 to the hosts after a stirring comeback and, with both sides looking a bit slack defensively, we should be in for a treat

  • Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - FC Bayern München Paco Alcacer und Niklas Süle (Imago Images/T. Bielefeld)

    'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game

    No. 99 - a true classic

    The 99th Bundesliga edition of 'Der Klassiker,' last November in Dortmund, lived up to its billing. Bayern twice took the lead through Robert Lewandowski, but Marco Reus twice equaled the score. In the end, Dortmund's summer signing, Paco Alcacer sent the BVB fans home with smiles on their faces. This put first-placed BVB seven points ahead of fifth-placed Bayern - 11 matches into the season.

  • FC Bayern Muenchen v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga (Getty Images/S. Widmann)

    'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game

    No. 98 - just one side showed up

    Their encounter on Matchday 28 of last season, was memorable only for Bayern fans. Dortmund were down by three on 23 minutes, and never pulled themselves off the canvas. By the break it was 5-0. Robert Lewandowski waited until the 87th minute to complete his hat trick for a final score of 6-0. Top of the table Bayern were running away with things in the table, 21 points ahead of BVB in third.

  • Champions League Finale 2013 Robben Pokal

    'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game

    All-German final at Wembley

    Bayern Munich have usually had the upper hand, and not just in the Bundesliga. Germany's record champions took home the biggest prize in club football when the two teams met in the 2013 Champions League final at Wembley. Arjen Robben scored the winner as Bayern beat Dortmund 2-1 in one of the most exciting finals in the competition's history.

  • FC Bayern München - Borussia Dortmund

    'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game

    On the way to the treble

    Robben also scored the winner as Bayern beat Dortmund 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the German Cup in 2013. Bayern would go on to win the competition, completing the treble - Jupp Heynckes' last hurrah, until he was called back into action for Bayern following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti.

  • BVB-Spieler feiern Pokalsieg

    'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game

    Changing of the guard?

    Dortmund, though, did win the 2012 German Cup final, beating Bayern 5-2 to complete the double. At the time, some thought this was a sign that BVB were about succeed Bayern as Germany's top team. But it took until 2017 for Dortmund to add to their silverware collection - with another German Cup. Not until 2018-19 did BVB mount another credible challenge for the Bundesliga title.

  • Bildergalerie Borussia Dortmund FC Bayern München (imago/MIS)

    'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game

    Clean sheet

    Jan Koller was actually a striker, but in November 2002, the Czech national team player was pressed into action between the sticks. Goalkeeper Jens Lehmann had been sent off after Dortmund had used up all of their subs. Koller kept a clean sheet, at one point stopping a powerful shot from Michael Ballack. Depite his heroics, Bayern won 2-1.

  • Giovane Elber (li., Bayern) mit einem Nasenstüber für Torwart Jens Lehmann (BVB) (Foto: imago)

    'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game

    Meeting of minds

    The rivalry between the teams has often been heated. Munich's Brazilian striker Giovane Elber (left) was usually quite laid back. However, agent provocateur Jens Lehmann even managed to get under his skin. Just before this meeting of minds, in another 2002 match, the Dortmund goalkeeper had knocked Elber to the ground.

  • Du Heulsuse! - Kontroverse zwischen Matthäus und Möller nach einem Foul (Foto: imago)

    'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game

    Cry me a river!

    Dortmund midfielder Andreas Möller was another player who was capable of getting under an opponent's skin - sometimes with theatrical swan dives. In this 1997 contest, Bayern's Lothar Matthäus seemed to think he was nothing more than a crybaby.

  • Torwart Oliver Kahn (Bayern) verliert die Beherrschung und gefährdet vorsätzlich mit gestrecktem Bein die Gesundheit von Stephane Chapuisat (BVB, li.) (Foto: imago)

    'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game

    Kung fu

    No, this isn't Jackie Chan, but Bayern goalkeeper Oliver Kahn. In this match in April 1999, "King Kahn" seemed to be close to losing it as he charged way beyond his penalty area and lunged at Dortmund striker Stephane Chapisat with an outstretched right leg. Chapuisat managed to get out of the way in the nick of time and lived to tell the tale.

  • Bildergalerie Borussia Dortmund FC Bayern München

    'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game

    Busy referee

    This April 2001 match was perhaps the most heated of all the battles between two clubs. Referee Hartmut Strampe sent off two Bayern players (Bixente Lizarazu, Stefan Effenberg) and one of their Dortmund opponents (Evanilson) while issuing a total of 13 yellow cards. Between all the fouling that went on, Roque Santa Cruz and Fredi Bobic each managed to score to make it a 1-1 draw.

  • Fußball FC Bayern München - Borussia Dortmund Frank Mill (picture-alliance/Sven Simon)

    'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game

    How could he miss?

    In August of 1986 Dortmund striker Frank Mill walked around Bayern keeper Jean-Marie Pfaff for what looked to be a certain goal. It remains a mystery to this day how he managed to miss the open goal, but he saw his close-range shot hit the post in a game that ended 2-2.

  • Es stehen sich am 27. November 1971 der FC Bayern München und Borussia Dortmund gegenüber. Das Spiel endete 11:1 für Bayern München. Der Münchener Gerd Müller (2.v.l.) während dem Spiel. (Foto: dpa)

    'Der Klassiker' - Memorable moments from Germany's biggest game

    Müller-fueled blowout

    Gerd "Der Bomber" Müller (second from left) helped lay a beating on Dortmund in November 1971, scoring four goals as Bayern won 11-1. This remains Bayern's highest margin of victory in any Bundesliga game.

    Author: Chuck Penfold, Jonathan Harding


.

