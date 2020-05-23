 Bundesliga live: Bayern Munich in Leverkusen | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 06.06.2020

Bundesliga live: Bayern Munich in Leverkusen

Hansi Flick has got Bayern Munich flying towards another Bundesliga title, but a trip to Leverkusen to play the team that beat them earlier in the season will be a test. Live updates here!

default

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich

-- Words from the head coaches

Peter Bosz tells Sky before the game it was Havertz's knee that has kept him out. It did look like a proper knock in Freiburg. Question marks will now arise about whether he can play in the German Cup semifinal next week. Also, Bosz is optimistic he can keep Bayern quieter with his back three.

Under Flick, Bayern are averaging 3.2 goals a game. That's quite a lot of goals. Eight straight wins too. Flick, also speaking to Sky, says he wants more precision in the moment they get the ball and move forward. Scary to think what Bayern doing more of anything could look like considering the last few weeks.

Flick says Bayern warming up in t-shirts with #BlackLivesMatter on them was a team decision. "It cannot be a topic today but sadly it is because there are still a few idiots out there who think differently."

-- Title race

With Bayern seven points clear, the title looks decided but a defeat today opens the door a bit for Dortmund, so long as they win against Hertha later. Should they win, that really will be that but the race to finish in the top four hots up. After Gladbach lost in Freiburg on Friday night, Leverkusen have a chance to reclaim fourth. RB Leipzig are expected to take advantage of a Paderborn side playing for pride. In short, a lot is on the line in Leverkusen today.

-- Lewandowski looking for more

There really isn't much left to say about Bayern's number 9. This afternoon he is looking for his 44th goal of the season. He has 29 in the Bundesliga already this season and is chasing a career best of 30 in the league. Hard to believe he won't reach that. 

-- TEAMS!

The big news is that Kai Havertz, perhaps the Bundesliga's most wanted player at the moment, is out. He picked up a muscle injury against Freiburg last week and hasn't been able to shake it off. Lucas Alario steps in, but Havertz is a huge loss for Leverkusen, and for the game itself.

Bayern, otherwise, are as expected. Thiago is on the bench again.

Leverkusen XI: Hradecky - S. Bender, Tapsoba, Dragovic - Baumgartlinger, Aranguiz, Amiri - Bellarabi, Diaby, Bailey - Alario

Bayern XI: Neuer - Davies, Alaba, Boateng, Pavard - Kimmich, Goretzka - Gnabry, Müller, Coman - Lewandowski

 

