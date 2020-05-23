Bundesliga live: Bayern Munich in Leverkusen

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

Leverkusen 1-1 Bayern Munich

(Alario 9' - Coman 27')

35' Another yellow, this time for Bellarabi. He has been edging towards one all afternoon if we are honest, especially given how much trouble he has given Davies. Big 10 minutes now before the half. Have the feeling Bayern are going to grab another.

31' Amiri booked. Free kick dealt with. Then Lewandowski is booked and that is his fifth, which means he will be out against Gladbach. A big loss were the title race closer, but the Pole will also be annoyed to miss a game in his race to win yet another golden boot. A really good game is brewing now.

27' GOAL! 1-1 Bayern (Coman) Great play by Leon Goretzka makes this goal. His works hard to win the ball of Diaby in midfield, strides forward a few steps and then slips Coman in behind Leverkusen's defensive line. The Frenchman curls into the far corner, outfoxing Hradecky in goal. Turning point in the game, I think.

24' Gnabry miscontrols in the box. It's all a bit rushed and hesitant from Bayern so far. Flag goes up as Coman heads back towards Lewandowski deep inside the box. Right call but again, Bayern not quite at the races so far.

20' Davies has been stopped so far today and it is safe to say that Bayern genuinely look rattled. Gnabry not in the game. Coman's cross is cleared. Leverkusen are doing a mighty fine job off the ball so far.

15' Leverkusen still pushing, impressively, but Bayern deal with it. Then the visitors surge forward, but they too can't make the most of their set-piece. Have to say, since the goal Leverkusen look better - even after the goal. Bailey being used a lot.

9' GOAL! 1-0 Leverkusen (Alario) Well then. Throw-in lands at Baumgartlinger's feet, he nudges it forward and Alaba, of all people, is out of place. That allows Alario to get into the box on the left-hand side and the forward beats Neuer at the near post with the outside of the boot. Confident finish and, after the flag had gone up, the goal counts thanks to VAR. The infamous calibrated lines show he was onside.

7' Bayern pressing hard and high. Aranguiz losing the ball after that pressure, Coman powers forward, Tapsoba with the tackle and it is Coman that goes into the book for dying. Coman, by the way, is wearing a Black Lives Matter armband. I think his teammates are too.

5' Bailey tries a deep cross to Bellarabi but he gets too much of it and Bayern have a throw. The camera pans to Havertz sat in the VIP area on his own. Would have liked to see him play today.

3' Boateng picks Coman out on the right with a perfect pass. He has not lost it. Just lovely. The move breaks down an offside flag but both teams bursting out of the blocks here.

1' Off we go! Leverkusen, in all red, get us started against Bayern, in dark blue.

-- Words from the head coaches

Peter Bosz tells Sky before the game it was Havertz's knee that has kept him out. It did look like a proper knock in Freiburg. Question marks will now arise about whether he can play in the German Cup semifinal next week. Also, Bosz is optimistic he can keep Bayern quieter with his back three.

Under Flick, Bayern are averaging 3.2 goals a game. That's quite a lot of goals. Eight straight wins too. Flick, also speaking to Sky, says he wants more precision in the moment they get the ball and move forward. Scary to think what Bayern doing more of anything could look like considering the last few weeks.

Flick says Bayern warming up in t-shirts with #BlackLivesMatter on them was a team decision. "It [racism] cannot be a topic today but sadly it is because there are still a few idiots out there who think differently."

-- Title race

With Bayern seven points clear, the title looks decided but a defeat today opens the door a bit for Dortmund, so long as they win against Hertha later. Should they win, that really will be that but the race to finish in the top four hots up. After Gladbach lost in Freiburg on Friday night, Leverkusen have a chance to reclaim fourth. RB Leipzig are expected to take advantage of a Paderborn side playing for pride. In short, a lot is on the line in Leverkusen today.

-- Lewandowski looking for more

There really isn't much left to say about Bayern's number 9. This afternoon he is looking for his 44th goal of the season. He has 29 in the Bundesliga already this season and is chasing a career best of 30 in the league. Hard to believe he won't reach that.

-- TEAMS!

The big news is that Kai Havertz, perhaps the Bundesliga's most wanted player at the moment, is out. He picked up a muscle injury against Freiburg last week and hasn't been able to shake it off. Lucas Alario steps in, but Havertz is a huge loss for Leverkusen, and for the game itself.

Bayern, otherwise, are as expected. Thiago is on the bench again.

Leverkusen XI: Hradecky - S. Bender, Tapsoba, Dragovic - Baumgartlinger, Aranguiz, Amiri - Bellarabi, Diaby, Bailey - Alario

Bayern XI: Neuer - Davies, Alaba, Boateng, Pavard - Kimmich, Goretzka - Gnabry, Müller, Coman - Lewandowski