Bundesliga Live: Bayern Munich in Leipzig

RB Leipzig 0-1 Bayern Munich

(Lewandowski 3')

33' Getting to the point where Bayern really should be ahead by more. Lewandowski has a go from range when the space opens up in front of him, but it's easy for Gulacsi. What can Nagelsmann do here? He needs to put pressure on Bayern, who have looked very relaxed on the ball.

30' Coman absolutely does Orban for pace. Free kick is swung in by Kimmich but it's cleared. Leipzig try to break but Forsberg's pass is overhit. Story of their day really. Men against boys, which is a surprise.

26' Lewandowski sprints away from Halstenberg and catches him unwittingly with his arm as he moves forward. Halstenberg obviously goes down. Eventually the refere books both of them. Odd decision all round really. Just play on?

22' Leipzig trying to get into the game now, and they're having a bit more luck. No real pressure on the much reported weak point of Pavard at right back though. Can't get over how good Boateng looks. Imagine if that loan deal to Juventus had gone through? Crazy.

16' Lewandowski again! His header is just wide as he nods it past the far post. Bayern are playing Leipzig at their own game - and it's working wonderfully too!

13' Boateng is playing well here. He delivers a classic Boateng diagonal ball tot he back post, it's headed down by Müller and eventually Lewandowski gets a shot away that Gulacsi does well to save through the traffic. Bayern look very good so far here, you know. Leipzig chasing shadows a bit, which is odd for them.

6' Leipzig nearly equalize straight away, but Klostermann fires wide after being found on a break at the far post. Costly, that. High tempo to this one, surprise, surprise.

3' GOAL! 1-0 Bayern Munich (Lewandowski) That's one way to start! Müller shows great strength to get the better of Klostermann on the halfway line as the defender tries to play the ball back. He nips in to play in Lewandowski, who times his run perfectly to sneak in behind a sleeping Konate. The Pole breaks through and well, he doesn't miss those chances.

1' We are underway! The visitors gets us started.

— TEAM NEWS! Alaba suffers some muscle pain in the warm-up. Jerome Boateng replaces him. Hernandez moves to left back, Boateng into the middle Not ideal, but this is Bayern.

— Perhaps some early season frustration from Niko Kovac. Before the game he appears a little frustrated with the line of questioning from Sky Sports, asking why the focus is so often a negative one. "Why not take a more positive look at it?" Kovac asks. Seems a fair question. Sky have a habit of pushing for something that isn't there. If he loses here today, he'll likely have to deal with a fair bit of negative questions.

— TEAMS! Bayern make the decision to play Kimmich in midfield, with likely Pavard at right back. Müller gets the nod a day after his birthday. Coutinho, Perisic and Arp are all on the bench. Leipzig look to be playing a 3-3-2-2 formation, which means the two wingbacks in midfield will be doing a lot of running up and down the wings. Really keen to see how Kimmich is in midfield. Looks a risk, given the pressing nature of Julian Nagelsmann's team.

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi - Orban, Konate, Mukiele - Halstenberg, Laimer, Klostermann - Sabitzer, Forsberg - Werner, Poulsen

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer - Alaba, Süle, Hernandez, Pavard - Kimmich, Thiago - Coman, Müller, Gnabry - Lewandowski

— It was Thomas Müller's 30th birthday yesterday. Who would bet against him scoring tonight? Hard to believe he's 30 already. Time eh? It truly waits for no one, not even an 8x Bundesliga winner, 5x German Cup winner, 1x Champions League 1 winner and that a World Cup winner.

— There are many reasons to watch this. It's the best defense in 2019 (Leipzig have conceded just 14 goals) against the best attack (Bayern have scored 63) in the calendar year. Leipzig go into this game ahead of Bayern for the first time ever, while Robert Lewandowski has already scored as many goals after three games (6) than he had after 11 in the previous campaign. It's all set up for a brilliant game.

— Hello! This is quite the meeting. Julian Nagelsmann against Niko Kovac. Timo Werner vs. Robert Lewandowski. Ralf Rangnick vs. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. All the talk about RB Leipzig in the very early part of the season is about them mounting a title challenge. It might be a bit early for that, but tonight will perhaps give an indication of how serious they can be down the stretch.