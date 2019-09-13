Bundesliga Live: Bayern Munich in Leipzig

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest +++

RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich (1830 CEST)

— It was Thomas Müller's 30th birthday yesterday. Who would bet against him scoring tonight? Hard to believe he's 30 already. Time eh? It truly waits for no one, not even an 8x Bundesliga winner, 5x German Cup winner, 1x Champions League 1 winner and that a World Cup winner.

— There are many reasons to watch this. It's the best defense in 2019 (Leipzig have conceded just 14 goals) against the best attack (Bayern have scored 63) in the calendar year. Leipzig go into this game ahead of Bayern for the first time ever, while Robert Lewandowski has already scored as many goals after three games (6) than he had after 11 in the previous campaign. It's all set up for a brilliant game.

— Hello! This is quite the meeting. Julian Nagelsmann against Niko Kovac. Timo Werner vs. Robert Lewandowski. Ralf Rangnick vs. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. All the talk about RB Leipzig in the very early part of the season is about them mounting a title challenge. It might be a bit early for that, but tonight will perhaps give an indication of how serious they can be down the stretch.