Bundesliga Live: Bayern Munich host Stuttgart

Bayern Munich 0-0 Stuttgart

- TEAMS! Bayern Munich keep Leon Goretzka in the 10 after his sterling performance in the 2019 opener, and otherwise the team looks the same. Never change a winning team and all that. Stuttgart, on the other hand, don't know what a winning team is and so Markus Weinzierl changes again, handing a debut to new central defender Ozan Kabak. Talk about throwing someone in at the deep end. More interestingly, Mario Gomez is on the bench. So Stuttgart will be playing on the break then.

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer - Alaba, Hummels, Süle, Kimmich - Thiago, Martinez - Coman, Goretzka, Müller - Lewandowski

Stuttgart XI: Zieler - Insua, Kempf, Kabak, Beck - Gentner, Ascacibar - Zuber, Gonzalez, Esswein - Donis

- Good afternoon! All eyes are on Bayern Munich, as usual. Except this time, the question is more about who they are this season?They seem to have rediscovered their form, and the expectation is that they'll win handsomely against a poor Stuttgart side today, but will they?