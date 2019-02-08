 Bundesliga Live: Bayern Munich host struggling Schalke | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 09.02.2019

Sports

Bundesliga Live: Bayern Munich host struggling Schalke

Bayern Munich once famously snatched a Bundesliga title off Schalke in the final seconds of the final day of the season. Things are different now, but will Schalke's hearts be broken again? Find out here!

Fußball Leon Goretzka (Getty Images/Bongarts/S. Widmann)

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

Bayern Munich 0-0 Schalke

10' Schalke keep their position a bit better and force Bayern to be more creative with their possession. Since the chance, that hasn't been the case. Schalke are trying to send Kutucu long, a la Lukebakio for Düsseldorf in that memorable draw here in Munich months ago.

5' CHANCE! Bayern are nearly ahead. A cross falls in the box to James, and with the goal gaping it looks like the opener, but in comes the block from Oczipka and Schalke survive. Think they'll be playing this one on the break, don't you?

4' Bayern start on the front foot. Think they want to close the gap? I think so. Lewandowski gets to a near-post cross and flicks it goalwards, but Fährmann is there.

1' We are off!

- Good joke before kick off. Ralf Fährmann is asked whether he wants yellow or black for the coin toss. Naturally, as a Schalke man, he laughs and says it can't be yellow. Bayern to kick off...

- Asked before kick off about the Dortmund result, Kovac said he assumed there would be a boost to his team and the crowd. Will that be the case?

- TEAMS! Kovac makes some big calls tonight, dropping Süle not Hummels and letting James play in the 10 rather than the in-form Goretzka. Manuel Neuer is also still out injured so Ulreich continues. Schalke have opted to stuff the midfield a bit, and hope that youth academy talent Ahmed Kutucu can keep his scoring form going.

Bayern Munich XI: Ulreich - Alaba, Hummels, Boateng, Kimmich - Thiago, Goretzka - Gnabry, James, Coman - Lewandowski

Schalke XI: Fährmann - Caligiuri, Sane, Bruma, Oczipka - Serdar, Rudy, McKennie, Bentaleb - Kutucu, Konoplyanka

- Well that result in Dortmund will have raised a few eyebrows in Munich. With a win tonight, Niko Kovac's side can reduce the lead at the top to just five. Standing in their way are Schalke, who are in real need of points. What a season this is!

