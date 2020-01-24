Bundesliga live: Bayern Munich host Schalke

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest +++

Schalke 0-0 Bayern Munich

— Potentially big news for Schalke is that their American midfielder Weston McKennie looks set to return. That would add some bite to the midfield, and then Wagner will hope to see more of the same from Michael Gregoritsch after his dazzling debut last week.

— This game might not be a title fight, but it may have an impact on the title race itself. After Dortmund's win last night, they are level on points with Bayern (36). Schalke are in 5th with 33 and looking to stay in the race for a top four spot. The two sides might be in different races, but they're both looking for the same boost in Munich this evening.

— The last time Schalke won at the Allianz Arena, Raul was the hero. That was 2011, and the Spaniard's header was enough to give the Royal Blues a one-goal lead. It has been a long drought since for Schalke in Munich, although most Bundesliga sides can say the same.

— Good afternoon! Bayern Munich and Schalke both won their opening games of the new decade, but now they come up against each other. Earlier in the season, Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick to down Schalke. David Wagner will be hoping his side can stop the Polish striker from firing at home in Munich.