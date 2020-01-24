 Bundesliga live: Bayern Munich host Schalke | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 25.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Bundesliga live: Bayern Munich host Schalke

Schalke have been reborn under David Wagner, but can they continue their good run against Bayern Munich? Robert Lewandowski and co. are out to stop the Royal Blues. Live updates right here!

default

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest +++

Schalke 0-0 Bayern Munich

— With all the talk about Alexander Nübel joining Bayern next season, some eyes will be on Manuel Neuer tonight. The 33-year-old clearly has no intention of letting go of his starting spot now or next year and he'll be keen to show why again tonight. He is unbeaten un 15 games against Schalke, his former team of course, keeping 10 clean sheets in the process. Speaking of numbers, tonight is the 100th Bundesliga game between the two (53 wins for Bayern, 18 wins for Schalke).

— Potentially big news for Schalke is that their American midfielder Weston McKennie looks set to return. That would add some bite to the midfield, and then Wagner will hope to see more of the same from Michael Gregoritsch after his dazzling debut last week.

— This game might not be a title fight, but it may have an impact on the title race itself. After Dortmund's win last night, they are level on points with Bayern (36). Schalke are in 5th with 33 and looking to stay in the race for a top four spot. The two sides might be in different races, but they're both looking for the same boost in Munich this evening.

— The last time Schalke won at the Allianz Arena, Raul was the hero. That was 2011, and the Spaniard's header was enough to give the Royal Blues a one-goal lead. It has been a long drought since for Schalke in Munich, although most Bundesliga sides can say the same.

— Good afternoon! Bayern Munich and Schalke both won their opening games of the new decade, but now they come up against each other. Earlier in the season, Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick to down Schalke. David Wagner will be hoping his side can stop the Polish striker from firing at home in Munich.

Related content

Fußball Bundesliga Schalke 04 vs Eintracht Frankfurt | Jubel Schalke

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich provide acid test for rejuvenated Schalke 24.01.2020

Schalke have veered from runners up to relegation contenders in recent seasons but they've not beaten Bayern Munich for almost a decade. As the sides meet on Saturday, David Wagner's revolution is building real momentum.

Alvaro Odriozola Real Madrid vs Granada CF

Transfers: Bayern Munich snap up Real Madrid right-back on loan 22.01.2020

Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola has joined Bayern Munich on loan until the end of the season. The 24-year-old is a much-needed reinforcement to Bayern's injury-ravaged defense. Keep up with all the latest here.

Deutschland RB Leipzig gegen Bayern München | Roman Lewandowski

Bundesliga: New decade, new tune as RB Leipzig lead challenge to Bayern Munich 16.01.2020

The Bundesliga returns after the winter break this weekend and the title race is closer than ever — a welcome change. But it will be Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig or Borussia Dortmund who lift the Meisterschale in May?

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  