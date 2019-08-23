Bundesliga Live: Bayern Munich face Schalke

+++ Please refresh for the latest +++

Schalke 0-0 Bayern Munich (Kick off 1830 CEST)

— Schalke fans are gathering in the sunshine before making their way through the city towards the stadium. What a sight.

— Worth remembering that although Schalke lost 3-1 in Munich last season, they actually looked pretty good in the first half. Youth talent Ahmed Kutucu tucked away a tidy finish in a game that might have gone another way had Schalke taken their chances. In the home fixture, Schalke lost 2-0 thanks to a great James goal and a Robert Lewandowski penalty. At least one of the goalscorers won't be repeating the feat later on today, but perhaps Ivan Perisic, Philippe Coutinho (off the bench?) or Michael Cuisance might instead?

— Good afternoon and welcome to a classic Bundesliga fixture. Schalke, one of the most traditional sides in Germany, face the most successful team in the country. David Wagner's debut didn't inspire much, so Schalke fans will be hoping for something more in their home opener. Against Bayern, a club desperate to record their first win of the season after drawing the opener against Hertha Berlin, that might prove a bit tricky though. Do join us for live updates of the game.