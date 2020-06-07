 Bundesliga live: Bayern Munich continue title assault against Gladbach | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 13.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Bundesliga live: Bayern Munich continue title assault against Gladbach

Bayern Munich are charging towards their eighth straight Bundesliga title and could seal the trophy with a win against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Get all the updates via DW's live blog.

Fußball Bundelsiga | FC Bayern Muenchen v Fortuna Duesseldorf (Getty Images/Pool/C. Stache)

Bayern Munich face Borussia Mönchengladbach in a potential title decider.

Hello and welcome to DW's coverage of Bayern Munich's Bundesliga clash with Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The match kicks off at 18:30 CEST (17:30 UTC) but our match blog will go live at 15:30 to include brief updates on Borussia Dortmund's visit to Fortuna Düsseldorf. The title race could be decided if results fall a certain way...

66' (in Dortmund) VAR! Fortuna Düsseldorf 0-1 Borussia Dortmund — Guerreiro's goal has been ruled out for handball in the build-up. A draw would almost certainly hand the title to Bayern if they beat Gladbach, although not mathematically. 

65' (in Dortmund) GOAL! Fortuna Düsseldorf 0-1 Borussia Dortmund — Raphel Guerreiro puts Dortmund ahead after a combination from Hakimi, Hazard and Haaland created the opportunity.

Half-time (in Dortmund)
It's 0-0 in Düsseldorf as Dortmund have struggled to find a way through Fortuna's defense. Achraf Hakimi had the away side's best chance but was denied by Florian Kastenmeier.

Fußball Bundesliga 31. Spieltag | Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Borussia Dortmund (Getty Images/L. Baron)

State of play

If Borussia Dortmund lose their clash against Fortuna Düsseldorf in the early kick-off on Saturday, the way is clear for Bayern Munich to be crowned Bundesliga champions for the eighth straight season. They'll come up against a Borussia Mönchengladbach side desperate to pick up points to aid their quest for Champions League qualification.

Team news

Bayern will have to do without a string of stars, chief among them top goalscorer Robert Lewandowski. The Pole is suspended for this clash and youngster Joshua Zirkzee will likely take his place.

Thomas Müller joins Lewandowski with a suspension, while Serge Gnabry is also missing through injury along with Thiago.

Gladbach, meanwhile, are also missing their top scorer in Alassane Plea due to a red-card suspension.

Possible lineups: Bayern Munich

Neuer — Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies — Kimmich, Martinez — Coman, Goretzka, Perisic — Zirkzee

Possible lineups: Borussia Mönchengladbach

Sommer — Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini — Hofmann, Kramer, Neuhaus — Stindl — Embolo, Thuram

Related content

Bayer Leverkusen - FC Bayern München

Bundesliga Bulletin: Players take a knee, Bayern Munich close in on eighth title 07.06.2020

As the 2019-20 Bundesliga season moves into the home straight, most of the drama is in the race to qualify for Europe or avoid the drop. Two records were equaled and two were broken on the first matchday of June 2020.

Bayer Leverkusen - FC Bayern München | Jubel Goretzka

Bundesliga: Muscle man Leon Goretzka inspires Bayern Munich comeback 06.06.2020

Bayern Munich continued their inexorable march towards an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title after coming from behind to comfortably beat Bayer Leverkusen. Leon Goretzka proved the match-winner, again.

Bildkombo Fußballspieler | Josuha Guilavogui, Anthony Ujah und Jeremiah St. Juste

Black Lives Matter: Black footballers speak out on racism 13.06.2020

Three black footballers in the Bundesliga tell DW about how they see racism on and off the pitch and what teammates, coaches and fans can do to stop it. The answer is not as easy as saying, "I'm not a racist."

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  