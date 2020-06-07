Bundesliga live: Bayern Munich continue title assault against Gladbach

Hello and welcome to DW's coverage of Bayern Munich's Bundesliga clash with Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The match kicks off at 18:30 CEST (17:30 UTC) but our match blog will go live at 15:30 to include brief updates on Borussia Dortmund's visit to Fortuna Düsseldorf. The title race could be decided if results fall a certain way...

66' (in Dortmund) VAR! Fortuna Düsseldorf 0-1 Borussia Dortmund — Guerreiro's goal has been ruled out for handball in the build-up. A draw would almost certainly hand the title to Bayern if they beat Gladbach, although not mathematically.

65' (in Dortmund) GOAL! Fortuna Düsseldorf 0-1 Borussia Dortmund — Raphel Guerreiro puts Dortmund ahead after a combination from Hakimi, Hazard and Haaland created the opportunity.

Half-time (in Dortmund)

It's 0-0 in Düsseldorf as Dortmund have struggled to find a way through Fortuna's defense. Achraf Hakimi had the away side's best chance but was denied by Florian Kastenmeier.

State of play

If Borussia Dortmund lose their clash against Fortuna Düsseldorf in the early kick-off on Saturday, the way is clear for Bayern Munich to be crowned Bundesliga champions for the eighth straight season. They'll come up against a Borussia Mönchengladbach side desperate to pick up points to aid their quest for Champions League qualification.

Team news

Bayern will have to do without a string of stars, chief among them top goalscorer Robert Lewandowski. The Pole is suspended for this clash and youngster Joshua Zirkzee will likely take his place.

Thomas Müller joins Lewandowski with a suspension, while Serge Gnabry is also missing through injury along with Thiago.

Gladbach, meanwhile, are also missing their top scorer in Alassane Plea due to a red-card suspension.

Possible lineups: Bayern Munich

Neuer — Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies — Kimmich, Martinez — Coman, Goretzka, Perisic — Zirkzee

Possible lineups: Borussia Mönchengladbach

Sommer — Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini — Hofmann, Kramer, Neuhaus — Stindl — Embolo, Thuram