Bundesliga Live: Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund battle for the title

Bayern Munich 2-1 Hannover

(Lewandowski 27', Goretzka 40' - Jonathas pen. 51')

63' There are no reviews for second yellow cards, so that's just a brave deicision by Christian Dingert, but the first 15 minutes of the second half are going to be a big topic of discussion this weekend. What is a handball? How helpful is VAR in its current format? Has the quality of refereeing changed because of the technology? How are Hannover still in this game? All questions that will be asked as a result of this weekend.

58' Well, well... A cross from Müller hits Ostrzolek in exactly the same way as the cross hit Boateng just minutes ago and this time, Dingert waves play on. Mats Hummels is tapping his arm on the sidelines. Hmmm. Some food for thought there.

54' RED CARD! Jonathas is shielding the ball and in doing so his outstretched arm clips Kimmich. I don't think he knows anything about Kimmich, but Christian Dingert doesn't care. He gives Jonathas his second yellow and now Hannover are down to 10. What a crazy start to the seond half!

51' GOAL! Hannover have one back! Jonathas converts the penalty, sending Ulreich the wrong way. Again though, the decision is extremely questionable given that Boateng's arm was not out. Not sure about that one. Hannover don't mind. They are, somehow, back in this one! Jonathas was booked afterwards for some handbags. Right then Bayern, how are your nerves?

49' VAR! Interesting decision here. A cross from the left hits Boateng on his arm, which is tucked in next to his body. The referee reviews it and eventually decides on a penalty!

46' We are underway again! Doll makes a change, Jonathas is on for Weydandt.

HALFTIME

After a bit of a slow start, Bayern end in complete control. Lewandowski headed in a superb cross from Kimmich and Goretzka curled in a beauty as Hannover eventually crumbled. It should have been more by the break, and likely will be in the second half. Fortunately for Hannover (and Nuremberg), Hertha are leading 2-0 at the break against Stuttgart which means it's unlikely that anyone is getting relegated today.

45+1' CROSSBAR! Kimmich pulls it back for Goretzka who just has to tuck it in under the bar, but instead he clips the top of it. Should have been three right there.

44' Damage limitation now for Hannover. Coman nearly curls in a beauty to make it 3-0, but it flies a whisker wide.

40' GOAL! 2-0 Bayern Munich (Goretzka) In the most predictable outcome of the afternoon, Bayern have doubled their lead. Coman stumbles over a dribble on the left but eventually gets it to Goretzka. The former Schalke man has some space outside of the box, and he almost nonchalantly curls it in off the post. Not much Esser can do about that. A very tidy finish. Game over? I fear so.

36' If in doubt, just do it on your own. Müller makes a crunching but fair tackle on the edge of the box, and then fires a drive towards the far corner - but there is Michael Esser again, diving to make another good save. Give that man some credit! Moments later, he palms out a Jerome Boateng drive!

32' Hard to see a way back for Hannover now, which is a shame given how hard they worked for the first 25 minutes of this one. Bayern in control now, cruising in third. Weydandt dares to enter the box, and Süle makes a perfect sliding tackle to deny him.

27' GOAL! 1-0 Bayern Munich (Lewandowski) This time though, Kimmich delivers an absolute peach of a cross, perfectly in between Hannover's two central players, and Lewandowski rises to head home. A wonderful cross, truly. As it stands (won't be the last time I write that today), Bayern are five points clear.

26' CHANCE! Lovely play from Bayern down the right. Kimmich slides in a low cross, Müller flicks it goalwards but Esser stands tall. The ball comes off Müller and goes out. Nearly...

24' Bit of pinball between the two teams here. Surprised Bayern can keep their focus given the bright neon of Hannover's away kit. Müller overcooks a through ball for Gnabry.

17' Nearly 20 minutes played and Hannover haven't conceded. Not every Bundesliga team that comes to Munich can say that. For all of Thomas Doll's questionable decisions this season, somehow he seems to have got this team sorted in the last few weeks. Süle pushes Weydandt, and that's a free kick wide right for Hannover. They swing it in, and it's cleared.

12' Thiago with yet another masterful pass to Kimmich who keeps it in and then nutmegs the on-rushing defender before crossing for Coman at the back post. The Frenchman's diving header is saved by Esser. Great football all round. If Hannover do get relegated, can imagine a few Bundesliga teams being interested in Michael Esser. Made a lot of big saves this season for a side that hasn't really helped him.

9' Well that header seems to have woken Bayern up. After Gnabry controls two high passes with incredible composure, Bayern eventually turn their pressure into a chance when Goretzka is found in the box but Esser is in the right place at the right time. Alaba then blazes the rebound over. Now the game is alive.

5' A relatively slow start from the home side, who have not burst out of the blocks. Hannover press well and eventually get a cross in for Haraguchi, who dives to head the ball goalwards but sends it wide. Still, Bayern's defense guilty of ball watching. For a side needing to send a message in the title race, this is not the start Bayern expected. Kovac throws his arm in a rotation, shouting for his players to up the tempo. Indeed.

1' Bayern get us underway! Can they put the pressure on Dortmund, who play later?

15:24 TEAMS! Bayern bring in Jerome Boateng, Sven Ulreich is still in goal and Leon Goretzka also starts. Hannover are hoping that having five defenders on the bench can help keep what would be their third straight clean sheet. Teenag youth talent Linton Maina starts.

Bayern XI: Ulreich - Alaba, Süle, Boateng, Kimmich - Coman, Thiago, Goretzka, Gnabry - Müller - Lewandowski

Hannover XI: Esser - Ostrzolek, Felipe, Anton, Sorg - Schwegler, Albornoz, Walace - Haraguchi - Weydandt, Maina

15:20 Good afternoon! Is this the weekend that the Bundesliga title race ends? Bayern are first up in Hannover, before Dortmund play in Bremen later. We'll keep you up to date with all the latest from the big two as the title race goes down to the wire.