Bundesliga live: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund

Bayer Leverkusen 0 - 0 Borussia Dortmund

17' - Havertz is growing in to the game now and wins the first corner of the match. Amiri's delivery is flicked away, I think by Haaland, at the front post.

13' - Guerreiro hits the deck after running in to Tah's arm. VAR had a quick check but there was nothing in it and the Portuguese wingback is up and running.

10' - Brandt and Hakimi combine swiftly down the right but Sinkgraven times his slide tackle well to hook the ball away from the Moroccan.

9' - Things settling down a touch now, with the hosts finally managing to keep the ball for a spell. There's a proper racket coming from the away end.

6' - Sancho and Haaland so close to combining again but should the Englishman have taken this on himself? He's in a great spot to strike first time after a driving run and a one two with Brandt in the box but tries to play in the Norwegian instead, sending it just behind him.

4' - It seems that choreo our correspondent mentioned came together in the end.

3' - A lot of noise, particularly from the away end, as the smoke from the flares settles. Brandt is on the deck after a cruncher from Lars Bender. Was lucky to escape a yellow there.

1' - We're off! And within 30 seconds Sancho is almost in from Haaland's layoff, but it's just snuffed out by Tah. Early warning shot from the visitors.

-- Curious choreo

Our man on the scene at the BayArena is Jonathan Harding. He's not overly impressed by the home crowd's efforts ahead of kick off.

-- Goals galore?

This fixture has provided plenty of entertainment in recent meetings, unless you're a fan of defending. There have been 15 goals in the last four fixtures, all off which have been won by Dortmund. In fact, you have to go back to October 2016 to find the Werkself's last league win over BVB, with Chicharito among the scorers that day.

-- The teams are in!

The headline here is that Emre Can makes his Bundesliga debut for Borussia Dortmund after the briefest of cameos in the German Cup in midweek. It looks like Lucien Favre is sticking to five at the back and Can sitting in midfield with Axel Witsel. Erling Haaland starts up front, looking to continue his prolific start to life in Germany.

The hosts also include a debutant in the shape of deadline day signing Edmond Tapsoba, a Burkina Faso international signed from the Portuguese league. Other than that, it's much as expected with Kevin Volland leading the line and Kai Havertz, who hasn't quite hit the heights he's capable of this term, providing the ammunition.

-- Here we go!

Hello, and welcome to DW's coverage of Saturday's Topspiel. And it's a big one. Dortmund have won their last three league games, scoring five in each, but got knocked out of the cup in midweek by a Werder Bremen side who look in huge danger of relegation. Lucien Favre's men are without Marco Reus, out for a month, and have become increasingly reliant on 19-year-old pair Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland. They'll need former Leverkusen schemer Julian Brandt to step up.

The man in the Leverkusen dugout made the opposite journey, albeit with a period of unemployment on the way. Peter Bosz had a blistering start and an explosive end to his spell with the Yellow and Blacks and now has Leverkusen sat on the fringes of the Champions League places. Their striker, Kevin Volland, has hit a decent run of form of late and is likely to prove a threat.