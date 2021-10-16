Bundesliga live: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich

+++ Refresh page for updates, all times in CEST +++

Likely lineups

The Werkself will be without Robert Andrich, who serves the final match of his suspension for a red card against Stuttgart but Mitchel Bakker could return.

Bayern are without Benjamin Pavard, also suspended, and Niklas Süle is expected to get the nod over Josip Stanisic, who signed a new contract earlier in the week. Kingsley Coman is a doubt.

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting XI:

Hradecky; Frimpong, Kossounou, Tah, Bakker; Aranguiz, Demirbay; Bellarabi, Wirtz, Diaby; Schick

Bayern Munich possible starting XI:

Neuer, Süle, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich; Gnabry, Müller, Sane; Lewandowski

What the coaches say

Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern Munich: "I'm expecting it to be an exciting game to watch. Both teams like to attack [...] They have become a solid unit and have a strong team spirit. We will need to play to our best, but we are confident we can do that."

"When two teams that are next to each other in table face off, then it always makes for a good game. Bayern against Leverkusen has always been an exciting fixture. We are looking forward to it."

Gerardo Seoane, Bayer Leverkusen: "We are looking forward to the game and to a full stadium. We know that it will be a tough game, but we have the ambition to compete with the top teams."

"We need courage and aggression to press high, but also the understanding to stand deep at times. It will be extremely important that we do both together with the whole team."

Hello and welcome

After Germany secured their passage to Qatar 2022, and then confirmed they wouldn't boycott the tournament, we're back to domestic football with a big one.

Bayer Leverkusen have started life under Gerardo Seoane very nicely indeed, and sit level on points with Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern, who lost to Eintracht Frankfurt last time out.

But we've been here before. Most recently last season, when Leverkusen blew the chance to go in to 2021 at the top of the pile after handing the Bavarians a 2-1 win, the initiative and the table lead, which they never let up. Kick off is on Sunday at 14:30.