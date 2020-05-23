 Bundesliga: Leverkusen′s Kai Havertz strikes again | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 29.05.2020

Sports

Bundesliga: Leverkusen's Kai Havertz strikes again

Another week of Bundesliga football, and Kai Havertz delivered another moment of game-changing magic. Without their playmaker, Leverkusen look a different side.

default

Freiburg 0-1 Leverkusen
(Havertz 55')

There's something shark-like about Kai Havertz's movements on the football pitch. He lurks around the edge of the box, moving with the kind of quiet intent that is both intimidating and fascinating.

And then, after nearly an hour of biding his time, Havertz, fittingly dressed in sleek silver, strikes swiftly and effortlessly.

A flick, a turn, and suddenly he glides through Freiburg's defense like they are clumps of red coral reef. Havertz finds another gear, moving so fluidly it's as if he is generating the current of the game. After a neat bit of work from Leon Bailey, Havertz gets the ball back, holds off defenders and somehow pokes the ball between the legs of Alexander Schwolow. 

Havertz somehow manages to squeeze the ball past Schwolow

Havertz somehow manages to squeeze the ball past Schwolow

Big numbers

The goal wins the game for Leverkusen, and was Havertz's fifth since the restart. He now has 35 goals in the Bundesliga, the most anyone has ever scored in Germany's top flight before they turned 21.

Ten minutes later, the intake of breath from Leverkusen's bench was almost audible as Havertz limped off with a bloody knee.

Peter Bosz's six changes and fatigue undoubtedly contributed to Leverkusen's limp finish but without Havertz, Leverkusen are a different team, one short of his decisive instinct. Seventeen-year-old Florian Wirtz showed a few glimpses of his potential, but it's far too early to know whether the player labelled Havertz's successor can indeed fill that role.

As a largely unspectacular Bundesliga game ended, Freiburg head coach Christian Streich slapped his own head in disbelief at how his team hadn't secured a point. The reason was one many other Bundesliga teams know all too well. Their fate had been decided by Kai Havertz.

Bundesliga | Borussia Mönchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen - Kai Havertz

Bundesliga: Kai Havertz makes the difference again for Bayer Leverkusen 23.05.2020

In Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen, two very similar sides met on Saturday in the race for the Champions League. But despite the similarities on paper, Kai Havertz again made the difference on the pitch.

Havertz Kai Team Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Bundesliga: Kai Havertz captures imagination of fans as the world watches 18.05.2020

Kai Havertz may have lost his crown as the youngest man to play for Bayer Leverkusen, but his title as the club's leader remains very much intact. He scored twice from an unfamiliar role as Leverkusen beat Bremen 4-1.

FC Bayern Muenchen v Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern and Dortmund fly into Klassiker, Schalke hit new low 24.05.2020

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund impressed in their final games before Tuesday's crucial Klassiker. Elsewhere, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz inspired their teams to victories, but Schalke suffered another humiliation.

