Bundesliga: Leon Goretzka sends Bayern Munich clear at the top

RB Leipzig 0-1 Bayern Munich, Red Bull Arena

(Goretzka 38')

The absence of Robert Lewandowski should have made Bayern Munich less clinical. The demands of so many competitions should have taken a heavy toll on a slimline squad. This should have been Julian Nagelsmann’s best chance to finally record a meaningful win over Bayern.

But one deadly sweep of Leon Goretzka’s right boot served as a reminder that the side that will surely now win a ninth consecutive Bundesliga title doesn’t rely on any individual player, coach or sporting director. Winning has become a habit, with each win, each title, honing the reflex still further.

Neither Nagelsmann nor his team have yet mastered that habit, with RB Leipzig yet to win a first trophy despite several promising opportunities and Nagelsmann also yet to lift silverware to enhance his glowing reputation.

Pulling clear

That may yet come in the German Cup but a toothless display in Leipzig means the Bundesliga is surely out of reach, with Bayern taking a seven point lead with seven to play.

While Bayern were without their top scorer, Leipzig were too. The difference is that Nagelsmann’s men look to left-back Angelino’s seven strikes, as opposed to Lewandowski's 35.

The Red Bull outfit's lack of a consistent goalscorer since Timo Werner’s departure at the end of last season was rarely as apparent as in the opening to the second half. The hosts attempted 12 shots in an 11 minute period but only found the target with two. The only time Manuel Neuer was genuinely worried about his net was when he tried to fix a broken section with his towel before the match.

"We still played a very good game and pressed Bayern well at the back in the second half. Unfortunately, we missed every time," said Nagelsmann to Sky after the game.

In truth, his own goalkeeper, Peter Gulacsi, had little to do either but the champions needed just one passage of genuine quality to seal the win. Thomas Müller ghosted himself in to some space, stopped time for a second and picked out a late burst in to the box from Goretzka, who lashed home from near the penalty spot with his instep.

Playing to strengths

That moment where two players delivered having been given the platform to use their best assets is a hallmark of Flick, who preferred a natural striker in the shape of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to replace Lewandowski. It stood in stark contrast to Nagelsmann’s continued use of Emil Forsberg at the tip of his team.

Leipzig’s ball players had plenty of invention and craft in the second half but failed to provide any real bite. But the second half introduction of four forwards with nine league goals between them this term offered some suggestion as to why an abundance of midfielders seems a better bet.

If the absence of a Bayern frontman was the prematch focus, the absence of a truly rounded challenger to Bavarian supremacy is what remains.

Leon Goretzka rifles home the opener against RB Leipzig.

+++ As it happened +++

FULL TIME — RB Leipzig 0-1 Bayern Munich. It's job done for Bayern, who are now seven-points clear at the top of the table with seven games to play. Bayern surely won't let it slip from here as Leipzig's big chance at the title is gone for another year.

90' Three additional minutes. Bayern are almost there.

85' Time running out for Leipzig, not just tonight but for their title hopes. This was surely Leipzig's best chance to snatch it from Bayern, who have been ruthlessly efficient. Leipzig have been disappointing though.

74' However, it's Bayern's recent introductions making the biggest impact. Serge Gnabry finds Jamal Musiala with a fine pass, but the latter can't quite keep his ambitious effort on target. Musiala hasn't scored since his fantastic goal in the reverse fixture at the Allianz Arena in December.

72' Kluivert has had an impact since coming off the bench, but Leipzig still unable to penetrate the Bayern defense. Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann has just introduced two strikers in the shape of Alexander Sorloth and Yussuf Poulsen. Dani Olmo and Amadou Haidara make way — time running out for the hosts though.

70' Leipzig are missing just one thing: a striker.

59' You wait 56 minutes for one, then two come along at once. Sabitzer has another go from distance — this time it's a ferocious dipping drive the Manuel Neuer leaps towards and tips over the bar. Leipzig knocking on the door.

56' Sabitzer unleashes a powerful effort from distance but it was toop close to Neuer, who was right behind it. It is, however, Leipzig's first shot on target and the clock has just ticked into the 56th minute.

52' Leipzig spurning chances. Nkunku and Olmo proving wasteful in front of goal as Leipzig still seek their first shot on target of the game, despite their promising build-up play.

46' SECOND HALF — We go again.

45' HALF TIME — That's it for the first 45 and Bayern have the lead without having done very much. Apart from score. Which Leipzig haven't done. And that's why Bayern are winning.

38' GOAL! RB Leipzig 0-1 Bayern Munich — Leon Goretzka scores! First blood to Bayern. It's the game's first shot on target and it produces a goal. Thomas Müller cuts it back from the byline and Goretzka hammers it first time into the back of the net.

33' Kimmich goes into the book for a late one on Sabitzer. A little unlucky to get the yellow there, the former Leipzig man.

26' Mukiele late on Hernandez and that's a yellow card for the Leipzig man. He will now have to serve a one-game suspension in Leipzig's next game, against Werder Bremen. More than midway through the first half and we're yet to see a clear cut opportunity for either side. In fact, we're yet to see a shot on target at either end.

19' Nkunku wins a free-kick off Süle and whips the ball into the box himself. It comes back out to Sabitzer, who fizzes a rising shot over the bar. Moments later, Forsberg throws himself at another Nkunku cross, this time from the left, and it goes just wide — but the Swede was offside. A really good spell for Leipzig though.





Tyler Adams involved in an early tussle with Bayern's Leon Goretzka.

12' Mukiele has taken a blow to the head and he's not really sure where he is. Slightly worrying for the Leipzig man, but he's back on his feet and back in the game after a couple of minutes with Leipzig's medical team.

5' It's a strong start by Leipzig, who are peppering the Bayern goal early on here. Bayern just needing to dig their heels in at the moment and make sure they keep things solid at the back. Leipzig looking hyped though.

Manuel Neuer tries to repair a faulty net in Leipzig.

1' Kick off!

Following a curious incident where Bayern's net was found to have a hole in it — Manuel Neuer valiantly tried to patch it up with a towel — we're underway at the Red Bull Arena.

Conditions are perfect in Leipzig

RB Leipzig team news: Adams gets the nod

RB Leipzig pretty much as expected, with Tyler Adams starting in defensive midfield for the pretenders to Bayern's Bundesliga crown.

Bayern team news: Gnabry benched

Bayern's team has been announced and of course there's no Robert Lewandowski, who is injured. Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting starts then, with Kingsley Coman preferred to Serge Gnabry in attack. Hansi Flick probably has one eye on Wednesday's game against Paris Saint-Germain.

RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich

Hello and welcome to DW's live coverage of the biggest game in the Bundesliga this weekend as league leaders Bayern Munich travel to second place RB Leipzig.

Kickoff at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday is at 18:30 CEST.

All you need to know:

RB Leipzig's biggest chance yet?

With Robert Lewandowski out injured, Jerome Boateng and Alphonso Davies suspended, and internal tensions rocking the Bayern Munich hierarchy, RB Leipzig may never have a better chance to challenge the German champions.

But could it also be their last chance in a while? Dayot Upamecano is also leaving at the end of the season, while Ibrahima Konaté could follow him. And head coach Julian Nagelsmann also remains a man in demand …

If RB are going to announce themselves as serious title contenders, and maybe even win the Bundesliga, then this is the moment to do it.

Bayern Munich tensions

Tensions, you say? What's been going on? Well, earlier in March, it was reported that disagreements between head coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic had culminated in the former telling the latter to "just shut up" on the team bus.

How such internal details manage to leak to the media is, of course, an entirely different issue, but Bayern Munich insist that the two main men have cleared the air. But it's a fragile peace…

Anyway, with big names missing, here's how Bayern could line up, with Serge Gnabry leading the line in place of Lewandowski:

Possible Bayern XI: Neuer – Pavard, Süle, Alaba, Hernandez – Kimmich, Goretzka – Sané, Müller, Coman – Gnabry

RB Leipzig absentees

Julian Nagelsmann has his own absentees to deal with as well, with midfield maestro Kevin Kampl suspended, attacking fullback Angelino injured and Marcel Halstenberg in quarantine after being in close contact with COVID-positive Germany teammate Jonas Hofmann on international duty.

RB are also likely to start without a recognized striker – although more out of choice, with an attacking midfielder set to be given the nod over Yussuf Poulsen or Alexander Sorloth:

Possible RB Leipzig XI: Gulacsi – Klostermann, Upamecano, Orban – Mukiele, Sabitzer, Adams, Haidara – Olmo, Nkunku – Forsberg

Facts:

RB Leipzig have never been beaten Bayern Munich in a meaningful game. They did win 2-1 towards the end of the 2017-18 season, but Bayern had already been crowned champions.

However, they have managed to draw their last four Bundesliga meetings, most recently a thrilling 3-3 draw in Munich in December.

***Live coverage of RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich here on Saturday.***