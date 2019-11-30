 Bundesliga: Klinsmann bags first point for Hertha Berlin, but has chill winter in store | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 06.12.2019

Sports

Bundesliga: Klinsmann bags first point for Hertha Berlin, but has chill winter in store

At first glance, 2-2 in Frankfurt is more than a fair result for new Hertha Berlin coach Jürgen Klinsmann. But Hertha have a grim string of fixtures in store, and may rue losing this 2-0 lead.

Fußball Bundesliga 14. Spieltag | Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hertha BSC | Jürgen Klinsmann (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

New Hertha Berlin coach Jürgen Klinsmann only had a few days to prep for his first match with the club against Borussia Dortmund, so a 2-1 defeat can hardly have come as a shock, even against 10 men.

He'd had more time to prepare for Friday's visit to Frankfurt, more of a chance to start instilling his vision and his tactics with the squad. Some changes were visible, too, especially in a strong first half.

Hertha pressed higher, tried to attack directly and with pace, and showcased the struggling squad's considerable individual quality at times, especially with the opening goal. Dodi Lukebakio provided the finishing touch, nutmegging Frankfurt's keeper. But Marko Grujic's pass, also through a defender's legs, to put Lukebakio through was the real highlight of the move — unless of course you preferred Marvin Plattenhardt threading the ball between two defenders to pick out Grujic beforehand. 

Fußball Bundesliga 14. Spieltag | Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hertha BSC | TOR Hertha (picture-alliance/HMB Media/Heiko Becker)

Hertha's opener was a timely reminder of the squad's considerable quality

The second, finished off by Grujic this time, was a messier affair from a set piece after half time. And with that, Frankfurt seemed consigned to a fourth consecutive defeat. 

"It was a really strong first half for us in particular, when we really threw everything at them. It's not easy to play here in Frankfurt. With a bit more luck, we could have taken three points home." Hertha's David Selke told DAZN after the game, before being asked what the last week training with Klinsmann was like. "He motivates us really well before the game and draws our attention to the right things. We're fit, we can run again. I think development was evident. And now we're scoring points again, even if it's a shame that it was just the one."

Read more:   Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich: The original Bundesliga Klassiker

Frankfurt fight back

But the Eagles rallied, overcoming their VAR disappointment in the first half to recover a point and draw 2-2. By the end, with more than 60 percent possession, 16 corners and 25 shots on goal, the hosts felt they could have done more.

"We can only be disappointed. We made so many chances, I reckon Hertha only had two or three and scored twice." Sebastian Rode, who scored Eintracht's equalizer, told DAZN. "We just didn't manage to get forward and grab the decisive goal. At the end, we're happy to have rescued a point, but it should have been a lot more."

Fußball Bundesliga 14. Spieltag | Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hertha BSC | Tor ABERKANNT (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

VAR also came to Hertha's aid — rightly — when Daichi Kamada put the ball in the net for the first time for Frankfurt

Rode also noted that Frankfurt realized mid game that they were causing Hertha real trouble at the back post from their corners, suggesting a possible next task for Klinsmann's coaching team ahead of the next game against Freiburg. 

That would seem to be a winnable match for Klinsmann and Hertha, at home in Berlin — but the pressure is already on the legendary German striker to bag three points, given the opponents that lie in store either side of the Bundesliga's winter break.

Read more:  Bundesliga: Jürgen Klinsmann can succeed at Hertha Berlin but will need support

Fearsome fixture list, before and after Christmas

Sitting 16th in the table with 12 points after 14 matches, Hertha follow their Freiburg fixture with games against Bayer Leverkusen (A), Borussia Mönchengladbach (H), Bayern Munich (H), Wolfsburg (A), Schalke (H), and then Schalke again (A) in the German Cup. By 11 p.m. on February 4th, especially if all these games go as bookmakers might predict, it's not inconceivable that Hertha might no longer be in the German Cup and might even have slipped from the relegation playoff spot into the dreaded bottom two of the table. 

That would then set the stage for a string of more winnable matches against less impressive Bundesliga opponents (Mainz, Paderborn, Cologne, then Fortuna Düsseldorf), all of which could turn into so-called "six-pointers" in the relegation fight. 

As a player, Klinsmann was more used to scrapping towards the top of the table, and as a California resident in recent years, he's become accustomed to LA's sunshine, but his first winter back in notoriously chilly Berlin could get grim before he and Hertha see the light.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 14. Spieltag | Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hertha BSC | TOR Hertha (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Scheuber)

    Bundesliga Matchday 14: In pictures

    Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Hertha Berlin

    Jürgen Klinsmann looked set for a winning start after his big move to the German capital when Hertha took a 2-0 lead against the hosts only to cede it in the last half hour. Frankfurt may feel hard done by too, given a disallowed goal and several late chances to pinch all three points. Hertha and Klinsi have a tough December in store with games against Freiburg, Leverkusen and Gladach.

  • Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach gegen Bayern München Tor zum 1:3 (picture alliance/dpa/I. Fassbender)

    Bundesliga Matchday 14: In pictures

    Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich

    Gladbach may be the league leaders and hosts, but the bookmakers still fancy Bayern Munich. And Bayern could really use all three points; a home win would put the Foals seven points clear of their bitter rivals of old. "We're feeling good at the moment and are in good form," Gladbach coach Marco Rose said. "We will approach the game with respect, but also know that we have a chance to win it."

  • Fussball Bundesliga l Fortuna Duesseldorf vs. Bor. Dortmund l Trainer Funkel und Favre (picture alliance/Fotostand/Wundrig)

    Bundesliga Matchday 14: In pictures

    Borussia Dortmund vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf

    Düsseldorf's coach Friedhelm Funkel recently stood up for his under-fire colleague Lucien Favre at Dortmund. For Funkel, BVB desperately needs to "come out of Jürgen Klopp's shadow," saying that while Favre is a very different character, he's also a top coach. "After every game his future seems to be up for discussion. To this extent, it's not appropriate. We're talking about a human being here."

  • RB Leipzig - 1899 Hoffenheim Hoffenheims Trainer Julian Nagelsmann (picture alliance/AP/J. Meyer)

    Bundesliga Matchday 14: In pictures

    RB Leipzig vs. Hoffenheim

    Coach Julian Nagelsmann welcomes his old club to Leipzig in the weekend's third big game to take place on Saturday afternoon — along with Dortmund's match and the top-of-the-table Gladbach-Bayern clash. "Of course it will be a special game," Nagelsmann said ahead of the match. "We want the same result as our recent ones." Leipzig have four wins on the bounce to their name.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen - FC Schalke 04 Tor (Imago Images/Jan Huebner)

    Bundesliga Matchday 14: In pictures

    Bayer Leverkusen vs. Schalke

    This promises to be a close match between clubs with very similar ambitions — reaching Europe at the least, and hopefully cracking the Champions League places. For now, it's Schalke on course to exceed expectations, sitting third in the table. But Leverkusen, back in seventh, would draw level with the Royal Blues if they can win at home.

    Author: Mark Hallam


