 Bundesliga: Kai Havertz makes the difference again for Bayer Leverkusen | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 23.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Bundesliga: Kai Havertz makes the difference again for Bayer Leverkusen

In Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen, two very similar sides met on Saturday in the race for the Champions League. But despite the similarities on paper, Kai Havertz again made the difference on the pitch.

Bundesliga | Borussia Mönchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen - Kai Havertz (Reuters/I. Fassbender)

Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen
(Thuram 52' – Havertz 7', 58' pen, Bender 81') Borussia Park

Marco Rose was well aware of Bayer Leverkusen’s strengths. After all, they’re not too dissimilar to those of his own team.

"Leverkusen are a very complete side; they work intensively against the ball and press well," said the Borussia Mönchengladbach coach ahead of the game. "Both teams want to control the play, we’re very similar."

But Rose will also have been aware of one key difference between his Gladbach and Peter Bosz’s Leverkusen: Leverkusen have Kai Havertz.

The 20-year-old scored twice in his team’s 4-1 hammering of Werder Bremen on Monday and took only seven minutes to put his side ahead here, a neat finish under the goalkeeper setting the Werkself on course for a third consecutive Bundesliga win. The victory sees them leapfrog their opponents and move to third, but RB Leipzig can overtake them if they beat Mainz on Sunday.

If Havertz' opener demonstrated finesse, his second, a penalty to restore Leverkusen’s lead after the break, was pure power. Yann Sommer got a good hand to it but couldn’t keep it out.

A step ahead: Elvedi can't stop Diaby from getting a shot away (AFP/I. Fassbender)

A step ahead: Elvedi can't stop Diaby from getting a shot away

Stinging shots, delicate finishes, headers and positional flexibility – just some of the qualities which have propelled Havertz’ name to the top of the shopping lists of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

But the young German international has exhibited another characteristic in recent months: leadership. Despite his age, Havertz has pulled on the armband and is leading maturely from the front.

"We intended to win here today and we did so deservedly," said the captain confidently post-match. "We had the game under control from the very first minute."

Gladbach's day to forget 

An accurate analysis, although Gladbach were also architects of their own downfall.

With the influential Denis Zakaria out injured, the Foals struggled to control midfield and Leverkusen came forward time and again, Karim Bellarabi, Kerem Demirbay and Moussa Diaby linking up well with Havertz – who also hit the bar just before half-time.

Ramy Bensebaini, one of the Gladbach’s most impressive performers this season with five goals and two assists from left back, had an afternoon to forget with some disastrously wayward passing. After he gave the ball away in the build-up to Havertz’ opener, make that three assists.

A short spell just after half time showed what Gladbach are capable of, with Marcus Thuram firing home an equalizer after a perfectly weighted through-ball from Alassane Plea, but Havertz’ penalty soon put Leverkusen back in front, before Sven Bender secured all three points late on.

For all the similarities on paper, Bayer Leverkusen and Kai Havertz were in a different class. And they're well and truly back in the race for the Champions League.

  • Kai Havertz is on Barcelona's radar (imago)

    Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up

    Kai Havertz - Bayer Leverkusen

    Before anybody had heard of COVID-19, Kai Havertz was expected to fetch north of €100 million ($109 million). Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Juventus and Bayern Munich had all expressed interest. Now? His market value has fallen and his contract runs until 2022, but for the right offer, Leverkusen would be willing to sell. "I am ready to take a big step," Havertz recently told Sport Bild.

  • Timo Werner has been prolific this season (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Grimm)

    Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up

    Timo Werner - RB Leipzig

    The pacey striker says he doesn't want to go to Bayern Munich, so he's likely to move abroad. His style of play would fit in perfectly with Jürgen Klopp's "heavy-metal" football at Liverpool. Werner's contract, which runs to 2023, includes a release clause. According to Gazetta dello Sport, he can leave for €60 million - €50 million if RB fail to win the Bundesliga.

  • Leroy Sane (picture-alliance/dpa/PA Wire/M. Rickett)

    Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up

    Leroy Sane - Manchester City

    After Timo Werner ruled out a move to Bayern Munich, Sane regained his status as the Bavarians' top transfer target. While coach Hansi Flick would have preferred Werner, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is determined to land the former Schalke player. The Bundesliga champions are said to have offered Manchester City €40 million. The expectation is that they will get this done.

  • Milot Rashica (Getty Images/Bongarts/C. Mueller)

    Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up

    Milot Rashica - Werder Bremen

    It seems to be all but certain that the 23-year-old Kosovan will leave Bremen at the end of the season. The only question is where he'll go. Liverpool, Leipzig and Dortmund are all seen as potential destinations. Werder's sporting director, Frank Baumann, could really use the cash Rashica should bring on the transfer market, especially if the club go down.

  • Jadon Sancho (Reuters/M. Rehle )

    Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up

    Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund

    He still has two years left on his contract in Dortmund, but there are no shortage of rumors. Sancho is probably England's most gifted player at the moment, so it's no wonder that some of the Premier League's top clubs would love to bring the 20-year-old home. Manchester United and Chelsea are thought to have the inside track. Playing in the Champions League is a priority for the youngster.

  • Mario Götze (Imago Images/Nordphoto)

    Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up

    Mario Götze - Borussia Dortmund

    The man who scored the goal that won Germany the 2014 World Cup will be out of contract in the summer, meaning Götze can leave BVB on a Bosman. During his short time at Hertha Berlin, Jürgen Klinsmann had expressed interest. There are also said to be several clubs in Italy, Spain and France who would like to sign the 27-year-old. AC Milan or Roma could be good bets to make it happen.

  • Andre Schürrle (Imago Images/S. Kivrin)

    Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up

    Andre Schürrle - Borussia Dortmund

    Another World Cup winner is also on his way out at Dortmund. He's been on loan at Spartak Moscow but the Russians chose not to trigger a purchase option that would have set them back €7 million. If no offer comes from the Bundesliga, Schürrle can be expected to peddle his services to the highest bidder. Turkey or China seem like plausible landing points.

  • Robin Gosens (Imago-Images/Insidefoto/A. Staccioli)

    Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up

    Robin Gosens - Atalanta

    The 25-year-old may not have played a single match in the Bundesliga, but the left back is on the wish list of several German clubs. Gosens, whose performances at Serie A outfit Atalanta have put him on Germany coach Joachim Löw's radar, is reportedly being courted by Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt and Schalke. His market value is estimated at €20 million.

  • Achraf Hakimi (Reuters/R. Orlowski)

    Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up

    Achraf Hakimi - Borussia Dortmund

    After two years on loan at BVB, the 21-year-old Moroccan is expected to return to the club that owns him, Real Madrid, and try his luck at breaking into the first team. In Dortmund, Hakimi has shown that he has the quality that should allow him to do so. Paris Saint-Germain had been interested, but they appear to have been scared off by the €55 million it would take to lure him.

  • Dayot Upamecano (picture-alliance/AP Images/J. Meyer)

    Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up

    Dayot Upamecano - RB Leipzig

    With his contract set to expire in 2021, RB Leipzig will need to move this summer if they are going to get a decent payoff for the 21-year-old . Bayern Munich are said to be interested, but the fixed transfer fee in his contract is €60 million. Leipzig are keen to extend his contract, but since it only runs for another year, his agent has been playing for time.

  • Malang Sarr (Imago Images/N. Scanella)

    Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up

    Malang Sarr - Nice

    According to Nice sporting director, Julien Fournier, the French U21 international is definitely on his way to the Bundesliga this summer. Mönchengladbach, Leverkusen, Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig are all said to be after Sarr, who is regarded as one of the biggest young defensive talents in Europe. Only a team that qualifies for the Champions League will have any chance of landing the 21-year-old.

    Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons


Related content

Havertz Kai Team Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Bundesliga: Kai Havertz captures imagination of fans as the world watches 18.05.2020

Kai Havertz may have lost his crown as the youngest man to play for Bayer Leverkusen, but his title as the club's leader remains very much intact. He scored twice from an unfamiliar role as Leverkusen beat Bremen 4-1.

Fußball Nuri Sahin als jüngster Bundesligatorschütze

Bundesliga: The 10 youngest players 18.05.2020

Just days after his 17th birthday, Florian Wirtz made his debut for Bayer Leverkusen on Monday. But he's still not the youngest player to appear in the Bundesliga, that record belongs to a Borussia Dortmund star.

Fußball Bundesliga | Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig | Timo Werner

Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up 20.05.2020

Whether they want to step up, are out of contract, or just don't fit in, many big stars are expected to move in the summer — despite the coronavirus pandemic. Among them are internationals and World Cup winners.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  