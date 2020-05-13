 Bundesliga: Kai Havertz captures imagination of fans as the world watches | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 18.05.2020

Sports

Bundesliga: Kai Havertz captures imagination of fans as the world watches

Kai Havertz may have lost his crown as the youngest man to play for Bayer Leverkusen, but his title as the club's leader remains very much intact. He scored twice from an unfamiliar role as Leverkusen beat Bremen 4-1.

Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz celebrates (imago images/L. Perenyi)

Werder Bremen 1 - 4 Bayer Leverkusen
(Gebre Selassie 30' - Havertz 28' 33', Weiser 61', Demirbay 78'

When the Bayer Leverkusen teamsheet was announced an hour before kickoff at the Weserstadion in Bremen on Monday night, the eye was drawn to a new name. Fifteen days after his seventeenth birthday, Florian Wirtz was to become the youngest man ever to play for visitors Bayer Leverkusen. 

The presence of midfielder Kai Havertz in that same lineup surprised precisely no-one, though the fact that he was playing up front on his own wasn't quite so predictable, despite the injury-enforced absence of regular striker Kevin Volland and a couple of runouts at the sharp end before football ground to a halt in March. 

Havertz, still just 20, has long been regarded as one of the world's best prospects since his own debut at 17 in 2016. It's often easy to see why. He's got rare vision, passes well, is a sharp finisher and moves with a rangy elegance. What's not always been quite so obvious, depsite his 1.89 meter frame, is his aerial prowess or goal-poaching instincts.

Head first

But those were the attributes that came to the fore on Monday as two headed goals from their captain put Leverkusen on their way to a straightforward win against a side who look increasingly doomed. The absence of quality and match sharpness was almost as noticeable as the absence of noise in the opening half an hour until Moussa Diaby burst in to life down the right hand side. Havertz reacted quicker than anyone in green, peeling off to the backpost and rising highest to nod in the French winger's dinked cross. It was a textbook piece of number 9 play.

Leverkusen then gave a glimpse of their achilles' heel when they failed to pick up the set piece run of Theodor Gebre Selassie, allowing the veteran fullback to flick home. The lead had lasted just two minutes, but parity lasted little longer: three minutes later, Havertz was allowed the freedom of the Bremen box to head home from Kerem Demirbay's corner.

While the Leverkusen skipper was in the right place at the right time, it was dreadful defending from Bremen, who, following Mitchell Weiser's third just after the hour mark, have conceded 14 headed goals this term — easily the league's worst record. Defeat leaves the Green-and-Whites staring a first relegation in 40 years in the face and, despite the talent in the squad, the future looks bleak.

Wretched Werder

The same can't be said of their visitors, who had found their feet before the enforced hiatus and got back up and running on Monday. As Bremen tried to attack their way out of trouble, Havertz stepped back in to midfield, playing in Diaby to set up Weiser's goal and generally dictating play. 

While there's little doubt Havertz is the jewel in the crown of Peter Bosz' Champions League challengers, this is a Leverkusen side bursting with young talent. 

Diaby (20) combines electric pace with increasingly smart decision-making, January signing Edmond Tapsoba (21) has been a revelation at center back, Leon Bailey, still 22, has started to recapture his best form, while Nadiem Amiri (23) has shown enough midfield talent to be capped by Germany. With experienced Bundesliga heads like Sven Bender, Jonathan Tah, Lukas Hradecky and Demirbay, Bosz will surely be confident his team can push Borussia Mönchengladbach all the way for the fourth Champions League spot.

Florian Wirtz made his Bayer Leverkusen debut (Imago Images/Poolfoto)

Florian Wirtz made his Bayer Leverkusen debut

With a German Cup final against Saabrücken and still alive in the Europa League, they could even shed the Neverkusen tag they picked up after a string of near misses in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Where next?

Havertz had a few near misses of his own in the second half as he came close to registering a first career hat trick before Demirbay dinked in an impudent fourth. Havertz will find few more obliging opponents than Bremen, but it's surely just a matter of time before he registers a treble.

The question remains as to whether that comes in a Leverkusen shirt. Havertz has long been linked with Bayern Munich while plenty of clubs abroad have also shown an interest.

But, even before the coronavirus pandemic threw the world in to chaos, there were noises that Havertz might hang around a little longer. There'll certainly be plenty of Leverkusen fans who'd love to see him play live for their team again.

  • Nuri Sahin of Borussia Dortmund (Imago Images)

    Bundesliga: The ten youngest players

    1. Nuri Sahin - 16 years, 335 days

    Financial problems meant Borussia Dortmund increasingly relied on their youth setup in the 2005/06 season. Coach Bert van Maarwijk saw something special in Sahin and promoted him for the first game of the season against Wolfsburg. The midfielder played for the club for ten years over three spells (2005-2007, 2008-2011, 2013-2018) and has been with Werder Bremen since 2018.

  • Yann Aurel Bisseck in action for Cologne (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Eisenhuth)

    Bundesliga: The ten youngest players

    2. Yann Aurel Bisseck - 16 years, 362 days

    The central defender made his Cologne debut late in 2017 in a 2-0 loss to Hertha Berlin under coach Peter Stöger. It was to be one of only three appearance that season and he was sent on loan to second tier Holstein Kiel when Cologne were relegated. But he struggled to break through there too and has now loaned to Dutch second division side Roda Kerkrade. At 19, time is still on his side.

  • Florian Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen (imago images/O. Krschak)

    Bundesliga: The ten youngest players

    3. Florian Wirtz, 17 years, 15 days

    The return of the Bundesliga after the coronavirus stopped play was memorable for many reasons, but for Florian Wirtz it was even more so. The young winger did yyyyy against Bremen.

  • Jürgen Friedl, Eintracht Frankfurt (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Bundesliga: The ten youngest players

    4. Jürgen Friedl - 17 years, 26 days

    After Frankfurt suffered a goalkeeping injury crisis in March of 1975, Friedl rose from fourth to first choice, making his debut in a 5-1 win over Hannover. He was the youngest player in the Bundesliga for almost 30 years until Sahin replaced him. Friedl played only three Bundesliga games, but won all of them. But at just 1.75 meters tall, the club felt he was too short to make the grade.

  • Ibrahim Tanko, Borussia Dortmund (Imago Images/Pressefoto Baumann)

    Bundesliga: The ten youngest players

    5. Ibrahim Tanko - 17 years, 62 days

    In the 1990s, the Ghanaian and 18-year-old Lars Ricken, formed the so-called "baby storm" at Borussia Dortmund. Tanko made his debut on 24 September 1994 when BVB beat Stuttgart 5-0. However, in seven years at the club he was never able to nail down a spot. After a positive doping result following marijuana consumption he was sacked and moved to Freiburg, where he ended his career.

  • Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund (picture-alliance/D. Ewert)

    Bundesliga: The ten youngest players

    6. Giovanni Reyna - 17 years, 66 days

    The American playmaker was four days older than Tanko when he made his debut in Dortmund yellow and black last season. Reyna made his debut as a substitute in January in a game against Augsburg. He follows in the footsteps of his father who played in the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg. Dad Claudio was sporting director at his first club, New York City.

  • Josha Vagnoman, Hamburg (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Hase)

    Bundesliga: The ten youngest players

    7. Josha Vagnoman, 17 years 89 days

    The German-Ivorian grew up in Hamburg and joined the club's youth setup as a 9-year-old in 2010. He made his first-team debut for HSV in March 2018 during a 6-0 whooping against Bayern Munich. The wing-back went down with Hamburg to the second division. He remains under contract with the club.

  • Simon Asta, Augsburg (Imago Images/Krieger)

    Bundesliga: The ten youngest players

    8. Simon Asta - 17 years, 107 days

    On May 12, 2018, Freiburg were already leading 2-0 when Augsburg's then-head coach Manuel Baum brought off Jan Movarek and put on young defender Simon Asta with 10 minutes remaining. It was Asta's only Bundesliga appearance until he played on the final matchday of last season. He otherwise plays for the club's under-19 team.

  • Maximilian Beier, Hoffenheim (imago images/Werner Otto)

    Bundesliga: The ten youngest players

    9. Maximilian Beier - 17 years, 114 days

    Hoffenheim's Maximilian Beier was also a key player for his club's under-19 side. In February 2020, he got his first sniff in the Bundesliga. Coach Alfred Schreuder brought on the attacker, who, in 2018, moved to Hoffenheim from Energie Cottbus' youth setup, in a game against Freiburg two minutes before the final whistle.

  • Julian Draxler

    Bundesliga: The ten youngest players

    10. Julian Draxler - 17 years, 117 days

    The beginning of a World Cup-winning career: On the 18th matchday of the 2010-11 season, the young Schalke midfielder replaced Ivan Rakitic in Hamburg, though only for the last seven minutes. The 17-year-old received more playing time throughout the rest of the season and became one of Schalke's stars. Draxler received his first cap at 18-years-old and won the World Cup with Germany in 2014.


