 Bundesliga: Julian Nagelsmann makes his mark as RB Leipzig ride their luck

Sports

Bundesliga: Julian Nagelsmann makes his mark as RB Leipzig ride their luck

Outplayed for long periods, RB Leipzig could have fallen on their sword against Bayern. But a key tactical change and some good fortune saw Leipzig earn an important point, writes Michael Da Silva in Leipzig.

Deutschland RB Leipzig gegen Bayern München | Julian Nagelsmann (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

This late summer battle to become the undisputed most hated club in Germany saw RB Leipzig outclassed in the first half and some of the second by a Bayern Munich side whose craft, energy and guile left the hosts befuddled. Julian Nagelsmann's side were disjointed and impaired by anxiety whereas Bayern played with the kind of freedom that an ice-cold finish by Robert Lewandowski after three minutes gives you. Bayern, the wily old campaigners that they are, had Leipzig hanging on by their fingernails.

It’s tempting to suggest that former editions of Bayern Munich would have put this game to bed by halftime. Lewandowski was razor sharp in attack but couldn’t quite get the second goal his cunning movement in the box deserved. Kingsley Coman, whose speed and fleet-footedness had Marcel Halstenberg floundering at times, was an important cog in the Bayern attack. The first half was all Bayern, but the ruthlessness that has seen them win the Bundesliga in each of the past seven seasons was absent. Then came the turning point.

A clumsy tackle on Leipzig forward Yussuf Poulsen in the box by Lucas Hernandez, who reverted to left-back after David Alaba was injured in the warm-up, flipped the game on its head. Just like that, Emil Forsberg thumped a penalty beyond Manuel Neuer in first half stoppage time and a contest was born.

Deutschland RB Leipzig gegen Bayern München

Leipzig looked much better in the second half

Nagelsmann’s influence

The classic goal-just-before-half-time made Nagelsmann’s halftime team talk a little easier, but Nagelsmann wasn't fooled into believing his side deserved parity and proceeded with a tactical change that helped turn the tide. Nagelsmann’s original line-up of a back five served only to invite pressure, and his move to a back four helped wrestle back the game.

"Of course we had some changes in our structure at the break, but we were just not calm enough on the ball in the first half," Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi told DW afterwards. "Technical errors that made it harder to handle Bayern’s pressure. But then the tactical change was made and it really suited us. We had that extra man in midfield and it helped us control the game a lot better and keep the ball. That was crucial for us."

Nagelsmann had also clearly demanded more intensity and directness from his side, and that’s what he got straight after the break with Halstenberg and Nordi Mukiele each denied within five minutes of the restart. On the hour mark, Neuer was forced into a save of world-class proportions, showing brilliant athleticism and anticipation to adjust his feet and throw his forearm at Marcel Sabitzer’s shot from distance, which dipped and swerved all over the place.

The game’s final passage of play saw Gulacsi make a stunning save to deny Niklas Süle's towering header. It was a moment that symbolized the game perfectly.

"It was a crucial time for us in the game, so I feel good that I helped the team in that moment and earned us a point," Gulacsi said.

That point keeps RB Leipzig top of the table, one point ahead of Borusia Dortmund, two ahead of Bayern Munich. The season might only be four games old, but both Nagelsmann and his side's ability to turn things around is promising for a team daring to win what would be the most unpopular Bundesliga title ever.

    Bundesliga Matchday 4 in pictures

    Cologne 0-1 Gladbach

    In one of the fiercest derbies in the Bundesliga, Gladbach got the better of their hosts. Alassane Plea tucked home the opener after a defensive error and Gladbach should have led by at least two at the break, but wasted their chances. In the second half that continued, with Cologne short of ideas. Yann Sommer saved late to secure the win.

    Bundesliga Matchday 4 in pictures

    RB Leipzig 1-1 Bayern Munich

    Bayern started stronger, Robert Lewandowski finishing coolly after just three minutes to give the visitors the lead. Despite Bayern's dominance Leipzig fought back through an Emil Forsberg penalty just before halftime. Both teams had chances to take all three points in the second half, but it ended in a draw thanks to great goalkeeping from both Neuer and Gulacsi.

    Bundesliga Matchday 4 in pictures

    Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Leverkusen

    Despite Lukas Hradecky's best efforts, Leverkusen couldn't stop BVB. The Finn made a brilliant double save to deny Marco Reus and Julian Brandt, but was eventually beaten when Achraf Hakimi's perfect cross was volleyed in by Paco Alcacer. Hradecky made another great save to deny Hakimi but was beaten three more times by Reus (twice) and Guerreiro as Dortmund eventually hammered Leverkusen 4-0.

  • Deutschland FC Augsburg - Eintracht Frankfurt (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Balk)

    Bundesliga Matchday 4 in pictures

    Augsburg 2-1 Frankfurt

    Goncalo Paciencia hit the post early, but then the visitors were undone when Alfred Finnbogason flicked a header into the area for Marco Richter to score. Florian Niederlechner curled in a beauty just before the break to make matters worse for Frankfurt. Paciencia got one back with 20 minutes to go but Frankfurt's late charge didn't end in an equalizer.

    Bundesliga Matchday 4 in pictures

    Union Berlin 1-2 Werder Bremen

    The visitors won a game of three penalties. with Davy Klaassen netting a controversial first early on. Not long after, Sebastian Andersson converted from the spot when Christian Gross saw a corner land on his arm. In the second half, Klaassen missed a penalty but Niclas Füllkrug headed home from the resulting corner. The game finished with seven minutes of added time and two red cards.

  • Fussball 1 Bundesliga FSV Mainz 05 vs. Hertha BSC Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Frey)

    Bundesliga Matchday 4 in pictures

    Mainz 2-1 Hertha Berlin

    Mainz got their first win of the season thanks to a late winner. Davie Selke hit the post for Hertha after an even opening passage, but Mainz took the lead. Pierre Kunde did brilliantly down the right and his low cross was tucked in at the back post by Robin Quaison. Marko Grujic headed home an equalizer with seven minutes to go, but with two minutes left, Jeremiah St. Juste powered home a header.

  • Wolfsburg players celebrate their equalizer against Fortuna in Düsseldorf; September 13, 2019. (Imago Images/C. v.d. Laage)

    Bundesliga Matchday 4 in pictures

    Fortuna Düsseldorf 1-1 Wolfsburg

    Josip Brekalo and Wout Weghorst combined well to rescue a point on the road for Wolfsburg, after underdogs Fortuna Düsseldorf took an early home lead. The hosts put up an impressive fight, also looking extremely dangerous with direct counterattacking football when the opportunity presented itself. Wolfsburg missed a chance to (briefly) move top of the table thanks to the dropped points.


Deutschland RB Leipzig gegen Bayern München

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich held in Leipzig 14.09.2019

Early on in the season, Julian Nagelsmann's undefeated RB Leipzig side took on the defending champions Bayern Munich. In a thrilling, end-to-end game, there was somehow no winner. Both goalkeepers impressed.

Bundesliga Matchday 4 in pictures

Bundesliga Matchday 4 in pictures 14.09.2019

The Bundesliga returned with a bang after the international break. Goals galore, late winners, VAR decisions and red cards - and that was just on the Saturday! Catch up with all the latest matchday action.

Vorschau zum Bundesliga Topspiel RB Leipzig-FC Bayern München RB Leipzig-FC Bayern Muenchen.

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig's quiet title challenge 13.09.2019

Amidst all the discussion of Dortmund’s title chances, it’s RB Leipzig who have quietly taken the lead at the top of the Bundesliga. Unbeaten so far, they host Bayern on Saturday, looking to prove their own credentials.

