 Bundesliga: Julian Nagelsmann leads criticism of plans to book coaches | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 29.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Bundesliga: Julian Nagelsmann leads criticism of plans to book coaches

A plan to allow referees to issue yellow and red cards to coaches in the Bundesliga has been met with criticism from the coaching fraternity. It remains unclear whether coaches could face bans after three yellows cards.

Fussball Bundesliga l Borussia Mönchengladbach vs TSG 1899 Hoffenheim l 2:2 - Julian Nagelsmann (Getty Images/Bongarts/L. Baron)

Julian Nagelsmann (pictured above, right) has become the latest Bundesliga head coach to attack the idea of introducing yellow cards for coaches.

"I think you need to appeal to someone on a human level, rather than regulating everything through penalties," the new RB Leipzig coach said on the fringes of an international coaches' congress in Kassel on Monday. I don't think it serves the cause for a coach to be sitting on the bench every fourth game, just because he has expressed his emotions."

Hertha Berlin's new coach Ante Covic struck a similar tone in Monday's edition of the German football publication Kicker.

"You shouldn't try to turn us into robots. This sport lives on emotions and these emotions must be allowed to be free to some extent," the first-year Bundesliga coach said.

Speaking at a media event on Friday, shortly after the news of the idea broke, veteran Fortuna Düsseldorf coach Friedhelm Funkel went even further, describing the idea as "the biggest piece of nonsense of all time."

Deutschland | Fußball Bundesliga | Fortuna Duesseldorf vs Eintracht Frankfurt 0:1 - Letzte Ermahnung für Trainer Friedhelm Funkel (Imago/M. Müller)

Düsseldorf's Friedhelm Funkel doesn't think much of the idea of coaches getting yellow cards

The Bundesliga is set to implement the change from the start of the 2019-20 season after the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which oversees the laws of the game, ruled at a meeting earlier this year, that yellow and red cards could be issued to coaches.

Three yellow cards and you're out?

Bundesliga coaches issued with a red card will face an automatic one-match ban, and, according to the Bild report, could be given a one-match ban after receiving three yellow cards. Nagelsmann criticized in particular the idea of a yellow-card ban.

"Why should a coach be banished to the stands faster than a player?" asked the 32-year-old, referring to the fact that players face automatic bans only after receiving five yellows.

According to Bild, the issue of yellow card bans, which IFAB left to the discretion of the national associations, is to be discussed at a meeting of the German Football League (DFL), which operates the Bundesliga, on August 21 – five days after the upcoming season kicks off.

While several coaches criticized the new rules, Bundesliga referee Manuel Gräfe played them down, saying he was certain they "wouldn't change much" in practice. 

pfd/mf (dpa, SID)

Related content

Julian Nagelsmann

Bundesliga: Could RB Leipzig pose a threat to Bayern Munich's title? 25.07.2019

After two top three finishes in three years, RB Leipzig go in to the new season with one of Europe's hottest coaching talents in charge. Can Julian Nagelsmann and some exciting new signings challenge for the title?

EURO 2020 Qualifikation | Denmark - Ireland - Robert Skov

Bundesliga transfers: Hoffenheim sign forward Robert Skov from FC Copenhagen 29.07.2019

Hoffenheim had been in the market for a striker since the departure of Joelinton to Newcastle. Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt have secured the return of midfielder Sebastian Rode, who had been on loan at the club.

Fussball Ante Covic

Ante Covic appointed new Hertha Berlin coach 12.05.2019

The team's youth coach will take over as manager of the Bundesliga side next season. Covic said the appointment was "a childhood dream come true."

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  