Bundesliga: Julian Brandt lifts mood for Dortmund as injured Gio Reyna exits in tears

Stuttgart 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

(Brandt 12', 71')

Mercedes-Benz Arena

This was a must-win game for Borussia Dortmund and their coach Marco Rose after their shock battering at the hands of RB Leipzig in Dortmund last weekend.

After two games without a win, there had been murmurings in the German tabloids that Rose could even be fired should Dortmund fail to take all three points in Stuttgart. Victory is the perfect tonic, but those questioning his suitability to his role ignore that Dortmund's problems go higher than Rose.

Luckless Reyna exits in tears

Julian Brandt was the matchwinner in Stuttgart scoring a goal in each half and linking well with Erling Haaland. But Brandt isn't an automatic starter under Rose and his involvement so early here wasn't planned, with the Germany international a substitute for the luckless Gio Reyna, who limped off in tears inside two minutes following a hamstring injury.

It's hard not to sympathize with Reyna, whose young career has been punctuated by a combination of silky moments on the field and a cluster of injuries that have limited his game time and threatened to stunt his development. The American's exit inside two minutes came after he stretched to reach the ball and ended with him exiting the stage distraught.

Tough break: Gio Reyna is consoled by Stuttgart's Omar Marmoush as his night ends inside two minutes

Brandt seizes opportunity

Brandt fit seamlessly fit into the number 10 role vacated by Reyna and very quickly demonstrated his understanding with Marco Reus, Thorgan Hazard and Haaland, in particular. And it was the Norwegian with whom Brandt combined for the opener – the goal was initially chalked off for offside, but a VAR review confirmed that the Germany forward had just stayed in line to tap in Haaland's low cross.

Stuttgart had their chances though and the best of them fell to Omar Marmoush, who went close with a delicate chip over Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel that just dropped over the bar. Without forwards Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Sasa Kalajdzic and Daniel Didavi pulling the strings, Stuttgart were a blunt force, as their technical director Sven Mislintat admitted after the game.

"It was clear that we played this game as an underdog and I think we dealt with that,” Mislintat told ESPN. "I think we had the better chances, but the small piece of quality was missing and that is the main difference between the sides, and we have to accept that.”

Brandt was the "small piece of quality” to which Mislintat refers. He secured the points for Dortmund with a low drive in the second half that Stuttgart goalkeeper Florian Müller should really have kept out, but it was Brandt's ability to influence the game that Stuttgart really struggled with. And with Reyna set for a period on sidelines again, Brandt's reminder to Rose was perfectly timed.