Sports

Bundesliga: Joshua Zirkzee and Alphonso Davies lead the charge as Bayern Munich's young guns fire

Bayern Munich survived a considerable scare in Freiburg as they left it late to go third in the Bundesliga. Robert Lewandowski was back among the goals, but it was Bayern’s younger stars who saved the day.

SC Freiburg - FC Bayern München (picture-alliance/dpa/Revier)

SC Freiburg 1-3 Bayern Munich Schwarzwaldstadion
(Grifo 59' - Lewandowski 16', Zirkzee 90+2', Gnabry 90+5')

The scoreline looked comfortable in the end for Bayern Munich, but it was anything but.

For large parts of the second half in the depths of the Black Forest, the champions had been out-played, out-thought and out-fought by a rampant Freiburg.

Vincenzo Grifo’s equalizer just before the hour mark was no more than the hosts deserved, and Christian Streich’s team came close to a second on numerous occasions.

Interim Bayern coach Hansi Flick has been operating with a makeshift defense ever since taking over from Niko Kovac in November – and it was rocking here. Flick needed to relieve the pressure and looked to the bench for a possible outlet.

As the board went up, Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee was given the nod. The 18-year-old, whose first-team experience before tonight consisted of four minutes at the end of Bayern’s 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League, replaced Philippe Coutinho to make his Bundesliga debut.

Two minutes later, he’d fired home inside the box with his first touch to win it for Bayern. Serge Gnabry promptly added a third to give the scoreboard a flattering flourish.

Gnabry is enjoying something of a breakout season himself but at 24, is already a veritable veteran in this new-look Bayern Munich team, a leadership figure and role-model for the likes of Zirkzee – and for Alphonso Davies, for whom things haven’t quite gone according to plan in Munich.

Fußball Bundesliga SC Freiburg vs. FC Bayern München (picture-alliance/Pressefoto Baumann/H. Britsch)

Young guns: Zirkzee (left) and Davies celebrate Bayern's win over Freiburg

Since his dramatic arrival from the Vancouver Whitecaps for an MLS record fee of ten million euros back in January, the Canadian has been thrown in at the deep end and is playing out of position. But he’s absolutely thriving.

Bayern signed the teenager with the future in mind – a long-term option to replace veterans Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery who were set to retire. But not even the most far-sighted on Säbener Straße could have predicted quite how quickly the left winger would establish himself in the first team – let alone that he would start making the left-back position his own.

First-team regular

In Freiburg on Wednesday night, just one month on from his 19th birthday, Davies made his 12th consecutive first-team appearance on the left of Bayern’s back four, and didn’t waste any time showing why Flick has placed so much trust in him.

With just over a quarter of an hour played, Davies won the ball deep in his own half and played a one-two to launch a counterattack. Less than ten seconds later, he was 75 meters further up the field, still with the ball at his feet on the edge of the Freiburg box. From there, he crossed for Robert Lewandowski to open the scoring.

"We signed Alphonso a year ago because we considered him to be one of the best talents in his age group," said Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic in a recent interview with Munich’s Abendzeitung newspaper. "That has to be the Bayern way in this age of crazy transfers: we need quality which can help us straight away, which doesn’t come cheap, so we also need talent with the promise of quality."

Fußball Bundesliga FC Bayern München - Borussia Dortmund (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Balk)

Davies (right) has quickly settled into the left-back role, here tracking Dortmund's Jadon Sancho

At the moment, Davies is ticking both boxes. Of course, he still has a lot of work to do on his defensive positioning but that is hardly a criticism in a constantly changing back four. In truth, inside the final 20 minutes Davies showed that some of that defensive work has already been done - the teenager made a pivotal block to deny Nils Petersen.

Fan favorite

The situation is difficult enough for a defender of such international experience and pedigree – let alone a rapidly converted teenage winger. Then again, despite his tender age, Davies has already learnt a thing or two about how to deal with difficult situations.

In his early years, those situations were literally life-threatening as his family was forced to flee from Liberia to Ghana, where the young Alphonso grew up in a refugee camp, before moving to Canada, where his football career began. In comparison, the current travails of Bayern Munich are trivial, and Davies is taking everything in his stride.

"Our fans love him," raved Salihamidzic. "They’ve been waiting for just such a player, so young and unburdened with speed, technique and physical presence."

But he also also sees the success of Davies – and Gnabry before him and perhaps Zirkzee after him – as vindication of Bayern’s recent transfer policy which, in comparison to other clubs of a similar stature, has remained conservative as the club has resisted paying some of the huge sums seen elsewhere.

"I’m especially pleased with Alphonso’s performances because he’s proving that young players get their chance at Bayern Munich – when they work on their development and when the quality is there."

Davies, Zirkzee and Gnabry showed that quality in Freiburg on Wednesday night, right when Bayern needed it most.

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Frankfurt 2-4 Cologne

    Jonas Hector's long-range deflected strike looked to be nothing more than a consolation goal for Cologne, but in the end it spurred the newly-promoted side on to come back from two goals down and score four goals in a row. The result lifts Cologne out of the relegation zone.

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Freiburg 1-3 Bayern Munich

    Teenage talent Joshua Zirkzee scored the winner with his first touch in stoppage time on his debut to give Bayern a dramatic and perhaps undeserved win against Freiburg. The win keeps Bayern just four points back with one game left before the winter break.

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Gladbach 2-0 Paderborn

    A goal seconds after the restart spurred the home side onto an unimpressive but important home win. Alassane Plea and a Lars Stindl penalty proved enough for Marco Rose's side, who are now level on points with RB Leipzig but sit second on goal difference.

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Wolfsburg 1-1 Schalke

    Markus Schubert had an impressive debut in goal for Schalke, but his error allowed Wolfsburg to grab an equalizer that the home side deserved. The point keeps Schalke just outside the top four.

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Leverkusen 0-1 Hertha Berlin

    Jürgen Klinsmann got his second straight one-goal win in charge of the capital club. Defender Karim Rekik tucked in a rebound in a game that few attended or will feel they missed. The result lifts Hertha six points clear of the relegation zone.

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Werder Bremen 0-5 Mainz

    Florian Kohfeldt's job as Bremen coach took a turn for the worse on Tuesday night as the club slumped to another drubbing, this time at the hands of Mainz. Three goals in the first 20 minutes had the home side reeling and by halftime they trailed by four - the worst they have ever been down in the Bundesliga before. Robin Quaison bagged a hat trick for Mainz, who move six clear of the drop.

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Union Berlin 0-2 Hoffeheim

    The visitors sealed their first win in the league since early November in perhaps a surprise result against an Union team that have been tough to beat at home this season. Ihlas Bebou sent a rasping drive into the net from outside the box to put Hoffenheim on their way. After Sebastian Andersson was deined by Oliver Baumann, Christoph Baumgartner snuck in a second for Alfred Schreuder's side.

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Augsburg 3-0 Düsseldorf

    Philipp Max continued his fine form, scoring two and assisting another, as Augsburg climbed into the top 10. The left back tucked home a rebound in the first half before sending in a corner, then Tin Jedvaj headed home after the hour mark. With the contest over, he got a second after Zach Steffen fumbled a long-range free kick. Fortuna's flunk continues as Augsburg finish the year strongly.

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Dortmund 3-3 RB Leipzig

    In the most entertaining game of the season, BVB twice threw away a lead against an RB Leipzig side that were delighted to come away with a point. After a fantastic first half performance that saw Julian Weigl and Julian Brandt give BVB the lead, two inexplicable errors handed RB a way back into the game. Jadon Sancho put BVB back ahead, before sub Patrick Schick ensured the points were shared.

    Author: Jonathan Harding


