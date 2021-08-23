Bundesliga: Joshua Kimmich extends Bayern Munich contract

The morning after Bayern Munich's first Bundesliga win of the season, and Julian Nagelsmann's first league win as head coach, midfielder Joshua Kimmichhas extended his contract with the German champions until 2025.

"The most important reason for my contract extension is that I can pursue my passion with joy every day here at FC Bayern," said the 26-year-old, who came through VfB Stuttgart's youth system before joining Bayern from RB Leipzig in 2015.

"I have a team where I can achieve everything, and a lot of teammates have become real friends. I still don't think I'm at the end of my development and I'm convinced there's a lot possible at FC Bayern in the next years. On top of that, my family feels at home here. The combination we have here isn't found all over the world."

In his six years at Bayern, Kimmich has made 264 competitive appearances, winning six Bundesliga titles, three German Cups and the Champions League. In addition to 30 goals, he also registered a total of 2,588 successful passes into the final third of the pitch, more than any other player in the same period.

But with Bayern in transition both on and off the pitch, and money tighter than ever due to the effects of the pandemic, there had been some lingering doubt as to whether Kimmich, whose previous contract was set to expire in 2023 and who has negotiated himself, without an agent, would sign a new deal.

"With this contract extension, FC Bayern is sending a strong signal, both internally and externally: we want our best players on long-term contracts," said sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

"Joshua Kimmich will develop his enormous qualities as a leading player at FC Bayern in the coming years and make history. His is a world-class footballer with a tremendous mentality, offering everything both as a professional and a person that always characterises FC Bayern."

Leon Goretzka next

With Kimmich tied down, Bayern can turn their attention to fellow midfielder Leon Goretzka, whose current contract is set to end next summer.

According to German broadcaster Sport1 and tabloid BILD, a new deal has already been agreed to in principle to keep the 26-year-old in Munich until 2026 on a salary worth €15m per year.

The reports suggest that Kimmich's new deal also lifts him into the second tier of Bayern's internal salary scale, along with Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer. Only striker Robert Lewandowski earns more.