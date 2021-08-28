Bundesliga: Jamal Musiala a player with all the time in the world

Bayern Munich 5-0 Hertha Berlin

(Müller 6', Lewandowski 34', 70', 84' Musiala 49')

Allianz Arena

As Leroy Sane trotted on to the pitch, the 25,000 fans permitted in the Allianz Arena were all on their feet offering a standing ovation. The Bayern winger's fortunes hadn't quite recovered from the booing he'd received last week, rather those scattered around the stadium were acknowledging the display of the man he replaced: Jamal Musiala.

On a day where the relentless Robert Lewandowski's hat-trick saw him break another of Gerd Müller's records by scoring in a 13th straight Bundesliga match, Thomas Müller notched his first league goal of the season and Manuel Neuer's 205th Bundesliga clean sheet broke Oliver Kahn's record; it was telling how significant Musiala's display felt. As good as that trio are, they can't go on for ever, and Musiala is one of a number of players proving the future looks equally bright in Bavaria.

Another record, another hat-trick, another day at the office for Robert Lewandowski

He got started early, flicking a perceptive first time ball at a difficult angle round the corner for Alphonso Davies to drill in a low cross that invited Müller to open the scoring. The ball was difficult, but Musiala's awareness of runners around him made it possible as much as his ability to execute a difficult skill.

Running the show

After Lewandowski had extracted his first pound of flesh, Bayern were purring, with an 18-year-old who spent his formative years in England at the heart of it all.

There's a certain similarity to Thomas Müller, the originial Raumdeuter (space interpreter) about the way Musiala is able to find himself alone in dangerous areas of the pitch. It is a product of awareness, tactical nous and the composure to realise that movement is not all about running. These tend to be the sorts of qualities young players learn as they gain experience, but Musiala appears already to have them well-honed.

That smartness was well demonstrated early in the second half when he drifted between the lines of Hertha's defense and midfield to make himself available in space, picked out Lewandowski's run without hesitation and then bent a decoy run around the striker that enabled him to get a shot off.

Minutes later, it was time for the teenager's technical skills to take center stage. His first touch cushioned Müller's awkward pass, his second made the angle and his third was a devastating, curling strike that flew in to the far corner.

Moving up the pecking order

Julian Nagelsmann's faith in Musiala over Sane or Kingsley Coman had been rewarded and he withdrew his young prodigy just after the hour mark. Just as he had after a brace in Bayern's 12-0 German Cup rout in midweek.

Such management of a player's minutes suggests Nagelsmann is aware both of the demands of playing at such a level so young and of Musiala's growing importance to a champion team.

While Sane's excellent assist for Lewandowski's second was a reminder of his talent, he must know he faces a battle to get back in to this side, and to get back the faith of the fans. In contrast, that standing ovation would have left Musiala in no doubt as to where he stands. It's a feeling he must be used to.